It's possible Aaron Sanchez's stellar 2016 was the exception, not the rule





On Monday, Aaron Sanchez had one of the worst starts of his career allowing a career-high seven runs in five innings in a losing effort.

In a sense, that makes today a very intellectually lazy day to be alarmist about Sanchez going forward. It’s easy to jump all over one awful outing and blow it out of proportion. A player — like a team — is never as bad as he looks at his worst.

However, that saying cuts both ways. The idea of burying Sanchez when he’s at his worst also suggests that maybe we shouldn’t buy into the best we’ve seen from the right-hander — but sometimes it seems like that train has already left the station.

Because Sanchez is so talented, because he throws so hard with so much movement, when he broke out in 2016 it felt inevitable to a lot of people. The fact he led the American League in ERA didn’t come as a surprise to many because he had the “stuff” to do it.

Aaron Sanchez has had a rough start to 2017. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

It definitely should have, though. He’d never been very good as a major-league starter before 2016, and even in the high minors he had serious control problems and hadn’t missed as many bats as most top pitching prospects. Although he dominated in the bullpen, the recent Joe Biagini saga is a perfect illustration of how that’s no guarantee of success as a starter.

Now, we’re two years and an unfortunate series of blister issues removed from Sanchez’s magical season and it feels reasonable to wonder if it was the exception not the rule. Perhaps the 25-year-old wasn’t pre-ordained to be a dominant top-of-the-rotation presence. Perhaps that was his ceiling, not a new norm.

Here’s a look at Sanchez’s underlying numbers as a starter by season:

Via FanGraphs

The bolding is for emphasis, but it’s not necessary to see what looks like the outlier here. Now, to be fair, the innings pitched are included to show that the 2016 year is by far the biggest sample. It does feel relevant that Sanchez has experienced the same fundamental issues in every other season he’s started, even if the individual samples are relatively small.

There are definitely a few qualifiers here. Sanchez’s 2017 numbers are marred by his blister issues. He’s also significantly changed as a pitcher since 2015 — he used to be almost a two-pitch pitcher relying on his two-seamer and curveball, nowadays his changeup is his go-to offspeed pitch and he uses a lot more fastballs. In some ways it’s hard to compare his 2015, 2017 and 2018 seasons.

However, the reason the results are so remarkably similar is that the same core issues remain. Sanchez does not have good control. With the exception of 2016, he’s had a BB/9 of at least four in every pro season of his career.

He also doesn’t have a reliable strikeout pitch. His fastballs are hard, but they aren’t the high spin rate ‘rising’ heaters that tend to miss bats. Whether he’s focussed on his changeup or curve, neither offering has been able to generate consistent K’s. Both pitches can be very effective at times and they both look impressive, but ultimately day-in and day-out they aren’t preventing enough contact.

“Not enough strikeouts and too many walks” might seem overly simplistic, but at a certain point it’s a structural issue that’s virtually impossible to get around. The Statcast era has fueled belief that certain pitchers have contact-management abilities, but Sanchez hasn’t been great in that area either. His average exit velocity allowed rank since 2015 by season goes like this: 376th, 382nd, 271st, and 128th this year. Because he’s a groundball pitcher those numbers don’t do him enough credit, but they do make it clear he’s not a weak-contact wizard.

There’s not now, nor has there ever been, a reason to doubt what Aaron Sanchez can do. That doesn’t mean we have a good sense of what he will do. When the right-hander arrived as a stud we were quick to assume that’s all he’d ever be, but two years later he still has some of the same problems that plagued him before that year, and even in the minors.

If Sanchez finds his 2016 form again, it would be far from shocking because he still has that kind of talent. If he doesn’t, we shouldn’t be surprised either — because what he is now is what he’s been more often than not.

