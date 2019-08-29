NASCAR reinstates Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel after drug possession charge is dropped

Tyler Dippel is now 13th in the points standings after missing Sunday's race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Misdemeanor drug possession charges have been dropped against NASCAR Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel.

Dippel, 19, was suspended by NASCAR on Friday for a violation of the sanctioning body’s conduct policy. The suspension came less than two days ahead of Sunday’s race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. Dippel drives the No. 02 truck for Young’s Motorsports.

NASCAR said Wednesday evening that Dippel had been reinstated from that suspension.

Per a Facebook post, Dippel said he was pulled over by New York State Police in Wallkill, New York, for not using his signal to change lanes. The charging documents said Dippel was going over 80 MPH.

On August 18, while driving home from the Orange County Fair Speedway, I was pulled over for changing lanes without proper signal. The trooper asked my passenger and myself if we had been using drugs and we responded with “no” because we hadn’t. The trooper continued to question us and then asked to search the vehicle, which I gave him my consent as I had nothing to hide. In the back of my truck was a friend’s backpack who was not with us containing his prescription medication. Because it was in my vehicle, I was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Upon my appearance ticket, I contacted NASCAR within hours to inform them of the situation. Due to the NASCAR rule book and code of conduct, they ruled to suspend me indefinitely. I respect their decision.

An assistant district attorney for Orange County, New York, told Fox Sports that Dippel had passed a blood test and it had received an affidavit from the person whose prescription was in Dippel’s car. Dippel has also pled guilty to changing lanes without signaling.

Christopher Borek, chief asst district atty for Orange County (NY), confirmed his office received an affidavit from person whose prescription in Tyler Dippel's car & that a defense expert provided results of a Dippel blood test that showed Dippel had not ingested the drugs. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 28, 2019

Borek: Dippel pled guilty to NY traffic law 1128a (A vehicle shall be driven as nearly as practicable entirely within a single lane and shall not be moved from such lane until the driver has first ascertained that such movement can be made with safety), which covered all matters. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 28, 2019

Dippel was 11th in the points standings with one top five and three top-10 finishes through the first 17 races of the season before he was suspended. The Truck Series next races at Las Vegas on Sept. 13.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

