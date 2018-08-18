Canada's Bouchard ousted, Pospisil advances to semifinal at VanOpen

VANCOUVER — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard has been ousted in the quarterfinals of the Odlum Brown VanOpen after a 6-3, 1-6, 3-6 loss to Nao Hibino of Japan on Friday.

The native of Westmount, Que., struggled with her service game during the match, launching nine double faults and getting in just 46 per cent of her first serves.

Bouchard, who is No. 128 in the world, upset No. 1 seed Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine in three-sets on Thursday at the ITF Pro Circuit women's and ATP Challenger Tour men's tournament.

Hibino, ranked 130th, will face Heather Watson of Great Britain in the semifinals on Saturday.

In other women's quarterfinal action, Rebecca Marino of Vancouver was eliminated by qualifier Martina Trevisan of Italy in three sets 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (3).

Trevisan will face Misaki Doi of Japan on Saturday morning.

On the men's side, Vasek Pospisil advanced to the semifinal after a 6-7 (6), 7-6 (11), 6-3 victory over Lloyd Harris.

The 94th-ranked Canadian, playing in his hometown of Vancouver, surged back after dropping the first set to the world No. 145 from South Africa.

Pospisil had nine aces and won 78 per cent of his first serves during the match, but also had eight double faults.

Harris had 11 aces and five double faults.

Pospisil will face qualifier Daniel Evans of England in a rematch of the VanOpen's 2013 final, which the Canadian won in three sets, on Saturday.

Gregoire Barrere of France will take on fourth seed Jason Kubler of Australia in the other semi.

The Canadian Press