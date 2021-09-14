Positron Announces Timeline for Becoming Current with its OTC Reporting & Disclosures

Niagara Falls, NY , Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corp (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC) is pleased to announce that Positron has received full OTCIQ access for its filing and approval process with OTC Markets. The Company is in the process of posting all required information with OTC Markets for its plan to be current with OTC Pink Markets. This process should remove the “stop” sign associated with POSC’s OTC ticker symbol. Furthermore, getting current should also mean that Positron’s shares will not be negatively impacted by the SEC’s changes to Rule 15c2-11, changes which are expected to prohibit market professionals from market making and quoting other Pink Sheet stocks that will not be current with their respective reporting.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron stated: "The Company is currently in process of returning to a fully reporting publicly traded security. Positron has retained Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A., a PCAOB registered audit firm to perform its audit which is necessary to complete its SEC Form 10 filing. The Company expects to file its Form 10/audited financials as soon as possible.”

“Positron’s plans thereafter will be to upgrade to the OTCQB or OTCQX or up-list to a senior exchange such as Nasdaq as soon as practicable. We will update as the Company advances our relisting as well as provide information on our business progress at the end of Q3, concluded Mr. Abdullah.”

About Positron Corporation

About Positron: Positron Corporation is a nuclear medicine PET Imaging company specializing in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography imaging - the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET technology, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine. Positron's PET only system, market position and approach in facilitating the adoption of cardiac PET are substantial advantages to the growth of the market and Positron.

