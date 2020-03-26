The Positivity Index: joyful game-changers you need to follow
We've teamed up with Instagram and charity Cybersmile to bring you the ultimate list of joyful game-changers. Expect your social media feed to be a better place after reading...
In a day and age that can feel, well, pretty damn gloomy, we believe there's also a huge amount to look forward to. That's why there's never been a better time to loudly shout about the things that do bring us joy. Let us introduce, the ultimate people striving to make social media – and the world – a better place.
These are the need-to-know names – from politics and beauty, to body positivity and sustainability – who are guaranteed brighten up your day, who challenge the status quo and who help us feel inspired to make a change for good. Here, they share lessons on balancing the digital world with real life and what it truly means to be happy…
Asma Elbadawi (@asmaelbadawi)
Occupation: Basketballer, Poet and Campaigner
There are countless strings to Asma’s bow, not least a successful campaign to overturn the rule that women cannot compete in professional basketball while wearing the hijab, and her spoken word poetry.
“At school, there were two types of girls: the sporty ones and those who wore make-up. I want to show the younger generation that there’s no one ideal of what an athletic woman looks like.” Asma also uses her platform to openly share other challenges she’s faced too, such as her recovery from an eating disorder. “I’m growing alongside my followers.”
🌬️ It was never about how hard the storm hit. It's about how you compose yourself during the storm.
A post shared by Queen Of The Ball ™ (@asmaelbadawi) on Mar 12, 2020 at 9:45am PDT
Jesy Nelson (@jesynelson)
Occupation: Entertainer
Alongside making up a quarter of the world’s biggest girlband, Little Mix, Jesy also champions issues close to her heart, notably through her Instagram posts and an award-winning documentary, Odd One Out. The programme saw her speak candidly about body image and trolling, drawing upon her personal experiences of unfairly being branded the “ugly one” of the group. Now, she’s passionate about keeping her profile ‘real’ to guide others through their down days.
“I can’t lie, sometimes I’m guilty of posting a glamorous selfie but then I think ‘You’ve got to switch it up a bit and post stuff on there where you look a bit shit too’,” she says. Offline, Jesy is proud to be a listening ear to her friends and practices self-love. “A friend messaged me the other day, basically slating herself and I said, ‘Why do we think it’s okay to talk about ourselves in that way? It’s basically bullying yourself’.” Her advice? “I know it’s cringe and cheesy, but you have to look in the mirror and instead of picking yourself apart, say what you like about yourself instead.”
A post shared by @jesynelson on Mar 14, 2020 at 10:53am PDT
Tanya Compas (@tanyacompas)
Occupation: Youth Worker and Advocate
Not only does Tanya’s virtual world shine a spotlight on LGBTQ+ folk and those from minority backgrounds, but she also creates spaces for her online army to meet in real life too, with events such as Queer Black Christmas. For Tanya, social media is all about community, as it’s where she first found friends when exploring her identity as a queer person of colour.
“Look for club nights and events, as well as talking to people online. Use them as an olive branch to suggest meeting in person.” If you’re stuck on where to start when it comes to finding your own tribe, the award-winning youth worker advises sniffing out the bigger platforms related to what you’re interested in, then taking a look at who they’re following too. “Be visible, be unapologetic.”
You can still be masculine/masculine presenting and wear make up. Make up isn’t reserved solely for women or for feminine people. It’s a form of expression at the end of the day. 🤷🏽♀️ whether you like to just do skin looks, full face or DO LEWWWWWWKS with liquid eyeliner, it’s all a form of self expression. Don’t rob yourself of it out of fear of ‘losing’ your masculinity - Who are your fave make up artists? Mine are @the_brooksbrother @wendysworld_xox @sweetmutuals and @maytahmi 💄
A post shared by Tanya Compas🇬🇧🏳️🌈 She/Her (@tanyacompas) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT
Jaz O’Hara (@theworldwidetribe)
Occupation: Founder of The Worldwide Tribe
After her Facebook post, documenting the incredible human spirit and tough living conditions she’d seen while visiting The Jungle (a refugee camp in France) went viral in 2015, Jaz wanted to give others a voice. She created The Worldwide Tribe, a storytelling organisation, to do exactly that – with the aim of humanising migrants, uniting nations and raising awareness.
“I love following other uplifting Instagram accounts too, such as @DoSomethingForNothing, which showcases endless examples of local do-gooders, like barbers who cut homeless people’s hair for free,” says Jaz. “It’s empowering to be positive in the face of adversity.” She’s also taken her work offline and speaks at largescale events, including those with Amnesty, and hosts a podcast called – you've guessed it – The Worldwide Tribe.
I appreciate anyone reading this for, at some point, pressing follow on this page. I say this because I know there’s an easier option here on Instagram. Sometimes its disheartening for me to notice that selfies and sunsets get more traction than the reality of what’s happening in the world right now... but I do get it. Most of us use this platform for inspiration, escape and entertainment - and the stuff I’ve been posting the last few days definitely isn’t entertaining. I love a yoga pose or beach pic as much as anyone and if you’re/I’m lucky, they will make the odd appearance on this page too 🤞😊 My feed actually used to be full of them if you scroll back far enough - but my life has changed a lot since then, and that’s not what lights my personal fire and the way I wanna use this platform anymore. Even if that is what gets you more followers or likes. Basically what I’m saying is thank you for being here and for being open and listening to what is going on for refugees...whether you’ve been on this journey with me for the last few years or the last few days. Thank you to everyone who has shared these stories that are sometimes hard to hear - despite the algorithms and the unfollows. To me there is nothing more important than this issue. Coming together as a global community who care about each other. #theworldwidetribe #refugeeswelcome #chooselove
A post shared by Jaz O'Hara | Worldwide Tribe (@theworldwidetribe) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:38am PST
Mikaela Loach (@mikaelaloach)
Occupation: Student and Climate Change Activist
Not only does spreading the word about environment issues get Mikaela, an Extinction Rebellion member, fired up, but she’s dedicated to making activism more inclusive. “My passion was born from frustration,” she explains. “To me positivity doesn’t mean having blind optimism, but rather investing your time in whatever brings you down and trying to make a difference.” For this eco warrior, who calls out the discrepancies in media reporting towards non-white activists, being part of a movement is the best way to feel better about the world. “Follow people online who aren’t like you, it’s where you’ll learn the most, by hearing others’ stories.”
I'm a hypocrite. We all are. There are so many ways in which I fall short. In this system we will all fall short. Too often we allow this brand of "hypocrite" to disempower us. We feel like we can't do anything at all because we aren't perfectly vegan/zero-waste/flight free/etc. We tell ourselves that once we have changed X about our lifestyle, then we will be "qualified" to take action to hault the climate and ecological crisis. Take that idea, and throw it away. Those profiting from environmental and climate breakdown want you to feel disempowered. They want you to focus on your individual impact more than on theirs. They want you to feel like you don't know enough or that you yourself aren't enough. They are the ones who have created this broken system which forces us all into hypocrisy. It's their fault not yours! Turn your focus onto them and use your energy to create action. I'm not saying lifestyle change isn't important - it is. But it is not enough. It wont happen fast enough. At the moment it's all we focus on. In interviews I'll talk about system change and then the interviewer will immediately want to legitimise my activism (or steer away from it) by asking what lifestyle changes I've made. Honestly, I don't really think it should matter. Sometimes I feel like talking about the fact that I'm vegan & fairly zero waste disempowers people. There becomes this separation from you and "the activist". This has got to change. We can all be activists. We all need to be. We can't afford not to be if we want human civilisation to survive. So, don't wait until you're "perfect" to start. Don't invest all your energy into this perfection and leave nothing left for action. Start now. Act now.
A post shared by mikaela ~ ethical vegan bean (@mikaelaloach) on Feb 18, 2020 at 4:17am PST
Laurie Nunn (@laurienunn)
Occupation: Writer
The creator of Netflix’s Sex Education has certainly done more in the last few months to make us smile than anyone else we can think of. Famed for its super diverse cast and comedically relatable approach to sex and relationships (we only wish we could’ve learnt about consent, gender labels and the importance of boundaries in our own biology lessons), Laurie has created something truly magical.
"I find all writing cathartic in a way, as it usually comes from a personal place. But Sex Education has been particularly enlightening – it's made me learn so much about my own wants, needs and desires as a woman," she says. "Through researching the show, I learn new things about sex and relationships every day. I now understand for the first time how important it is that society tries to encourage more open, honest conversations about those topics, with people of all ages. Even though it’s an awkward subject matter, the more accurate information young people are given about how to ask for what they want and set clear boundaries in their sexual relationships, the healthier humans they'll be – that can only be a good thing."
Laurie has her head very much screwed on when it comes to social media too. “I try and follow organisations and people who use Instagram in a positive and educational way, but I also follow a lot of dog Instagram account. Dogs never fail to make me happy.” Wise words, if ever we heard them.
Doing my best impression of a serious writer. Thanks @netflixuk and @stillmovingltd for taking some pictures of me where my eyes are actually open 📸😌
A post shared by Laurie Nunn (@laurienunn) on Feb 27, 2020 at 7:00am PST
Clara Amfo (@claraamfo)
Occupation: Broadcaster and Presenter
Arguably the most smiley human in entertainment today, Clara’s enigmatic personality has more than earned her a place on The Positivity Index. She brings a warmth to social media by making sure all her posts are genuinely useful and informative. “I try to go beyond showing people what I’m wearing and also share insights into what I'm doing workwise,” she says. “I love getting glammed up , but there’s more to life than that.”
There’s also her hilarious "secret" second Instagram account (@whatsappmama), dedicated solely to WhatsApp screenshots of conversations with her mum – who remains thoroughly unimpressed by Clara's life in the public eye. “She’s the true star of the family,” she says.
On positivity in general, Clara views it as a mindset. "Sometimes you have to work for it, but to me it's about finding useful and progressive solutions in any situation. For example if you're off sick but are wishing you could be back at work or out with friends, don't get down about it – acknowledge that you're listening to your body and putting yourself first." Surrounding yourself with people who tell the truth and champion you is key too, she says. "I cheerlead them right back."
So @whatsappmama FINALLY got to tell me what to wear for the first time in forever for @cosmopolitanuk She of course chose this floor length @badgleymischka moment (come on taste!) surprised she allowed the décolletage TBH! Salute to the wonderful team for her making her feel fabulous 🥺😍😭 April issue OUT NOW P.S....she still HATES my undercut. 🎬 @amybannermanstylist 📸 @mattheweades 💇🏾♀️ @issacvpoleon 💄 @berniciaboateng
A post shared by Clara Amfo 💛 (@claraamfo) on Feb 26, 2020 at 1:30pm PST
Nià Pettitt (@niathelight)
Occupation: Founder of Froday and CEO of Curl Bar
As a new salon owner (with a focus on encouraging women to embrace their natural curls) and inspiring beauty influencer, Nià has recently had to learn the importance of carving out a balance between life online and the busyness of the real world. “I’ve had to train my mind to learn that there’s productivity in stillness too,” she explains. “Otherwise I’d just burn out. Now, I make sure I take the time to put my phone on silent and be present, especially around family.” Having hobbies outside of creating a beautiful feed of female empowerment is key too, Nià says. Hers? “Cleaning. I find it clears my mind, as well as my physical space.”
I was hesitant to post this as the scars on my back have gotten worse from my body acne but then I had to remind myself that I am not defined by my skin. My body still moves through life with freedom and navigates me through every part of my life with strength and power. As the scars heal, so will I. So why waste time dwelling on what it could be rather than learning from what is. Thank you to @dazhaneleahphotos for taking this image and reminding me that there is beauty and strength in imperfections. #niaTHELIGHT ☁️
A post shared by Nià The Light (@niathelight) on Mar 16, 2020 at 8:18am PDT
Sophie Duker (@sophiedukebox)
Occupation: Stand-up Comic and Writer
Sophie’s on-the-nose observations about race, sexuality, mental health and general ‘wokeness’ are second to none – so it’s no surprise that she’s been hotly tipped as one to watch on the comedy circuit. As for social media, Sophie’s captions go beyond laughs: she uses her platforms to discuss coming out to her family onstage and give an insight into the hard graft it takes to succeed in the industry. “On Instagram, I follow less than 50 accounts and rotate when I get bored – I like social media being a treat,” she explains, when asked on how she keeps it a fresh and fulfilling experience. "I've engineered it to be a game you can check in on and complete, rather than an endless vortex of thirst traps."
NOBODY CARES THAT I’M QUEER 🥳🔥😍this time in 2018 I came out to my mum onstage before a @ukblackpride after party and was teeth-chatteringly terrified about it 🧞♀️ this year across pride weekend I did 4 shows, last one was at the O2 👩🏿🚀and was so scared about the reaction of an auntie I knew would be in the crowd 👵🏾 was just this morning braced for silence, or disapproval, or being outed to everyone in the WhatsApp chat... 🤯You can scroll to see what redacted auntie said, I’ve got STUPID GAY tears running down my cheeks as I post this because I am SO TIRED SHUT UP but also I’m so happy and proud 🧜🏿♀️ and so grateful for all my families 🧚🏿♂️ even though I was working like a dog through it #ukblackpride will always be my queer birthday 💕 and I couldn’t love all of you who made #pride so special this second year, first year attending (even those I missed entirely while waiting in the food queue) any more 🦞🦍🦓🌻thank you @ladyphyll #ukblackpride and all the other magical beings involved in me being able to post this disgustingly emotional post I’d like to thank Black Ariel, Black Hermione and Lena Waithe oh god ugh I’ll stop now 🥥
A post shared by DUKER (@sophiedukebox) on Jul 8, 2019 at 4:07am PDT
Dr Anita Mitra (@gynaegeek)
Occupation: Doctor
Frustrated by the abundance of shaky wellness information clogging up the internet, Anita committed herself to being a true, clear and taboo-busting voice in women’s health. For her, breaking down the stigma surrounding things like smear tests, using the correct anatomical terms and making her thousands of followers aware of symptoms of gynaecological conditions, such as PCOS, is crucial. She advises keeping a list of your best qualities and proudest moments to reflect back on if you’re having a bad day. "Equally, if there's something in your life you want to change or achieve, make a solid plan about how you're going to do that. If that sounds like too big a task, break it down into smaller chunks to seem more manageable." Doctor’s orders.
#IAM Dr Anita Mitra #IWILL continue to educate women and empower them to seek medical help when needed I’m very proud to be supporting @eveappeal on National Cancer Day today. They are my go to source for all things gynae cancer related & I’m always sending my patients their way for info & support. On another note, you may have noticed I’ve been a bit absent on Instagram lately. I’m currently having a bit of a life hiatus in the real world. I’ll be back soon but I’m currently taking some of my own advice for once: “you can’t pour from an empty cup” Have a lovely Tuesday and big love to anyone who has been touched by cancer (which is basically all of us unfortunately 😘) xxx #worldcancerday #eveappeal
A post shared by Dr Anita Mitra (@gynaegeek) on Feb 4, 2020 at 12:40pm PST
Gemma and Maya Tutton (@OurStreetsNow)
Occupations: Campaigners
After first being catcalled in the street at only 11-years-old, Gemma and her older sister, Maya, teamed up to rally the government to re-define street harassment as an illegal offence. They’ve utilised social media to help spread their message, encourage signatures on their petition and share stories from other women, who’ve also been subjected to similar behaviour. “Gemma and I went to a march recently that had a placard reading: ‘There’s no better antidote to cynicism than activism’,” says Maya, on the meaning of positivity. “It’s become our 2020 anthem. Social media should break boundaries, not build bubbles, so don’t just follow people who live a life similar to your own – diversify your feed.”
One rainy day in March, Maya barged into my room saying that it was outragous that street harassment wasn't illegal. A few weeks later, on the 18th of April 2019, OurStreetsNow was born. We set up a petition and an Instagram account with a hand-drawn profile picture and a few very low pixel photos on the feed. We sent the petition off to everyone we knew and struggled to get over 17 followers. 6 months later, we have over 168,000 signatures and loads of support from all over the world from all kinds of people. I have to say that it's a lot of work for Maya and I but it'll all be worth it when street harassment is made illegal in one form or another. Sign the petition in our bio to make street harassment illegal in the UK. -⠀ -⠀ -⠀ - - - - #makestreetharassmentillegal #ourstreetsnow #metoo #violenceagainstwomen #feminist #feminism #equality #stopharcelement #streetharassment #catcalls #intersectionality #timesup #timesupnow #feminismisforeveryone #blackfeminism #feminismo #feminismrules #feminismoliberta #feminismquotes #féminisme #feminisme #intersectionalfeminism #feminismart #ecofeminism #feminismmemes #feminismisequality # #feminismisforeverybody #radicalfeminism #feminismtag
A post shared by Our Streets Now (@ourstreetsnow) on Oct 18, 2019 at 10:00am PDT
Rose Gallagher (@rosegallagher)
Occupation: Make-Up Artist and Broadcaster
Famed for being one of the nicest people in the beauty industry, many of Rose’s followers see her as the go-to for advice, specifically on rosacea (a reddening skin condition which she openly discusses having on her platform). As for her tips for happiness, there’s one small, simple change she’s recently made that has had a huge impact. “I switched my iPhone wallpaper to read 'Say no unless you actually want to do it’,” she explains. “Prioritising myself, instead of trying to please everyone else, has meant that I can manage my time more effectively, have more energy, and, in turn, am a harder worker and better friend. Don’t say ‘maybe’ if you really mean ‘no’.”
Karen Hobbs (@karen_hobbs)
Occupation: Comedian and Writer
The perfect blend of hilarity with purpose, Karen regularly collaborates with cervical cancer charities, such as Eve Appeal, to share her own experience with the disease, alongside dishing out plenty of laughs. Expect candid shots of Mooncups, (genuinely) inspiring quotes and pithy takedowns on her feed. How does she stay chipper in the real world? "I take breaks from my phone and do things that require full use of both hands, such as watering my 137 plants or hoovering my cat. Everybody should own at least one cat." She also recommends not rushing to get ready in the morning, cooking yourself a fancy dinner and reading on your commute. Noted.
Hi beautiful new followers 🙋🏼♀️ . Thanks for pressing the 'follow' button, hopefully it wasn't in drunken error and you'll allow me to feel validated. . Here's a throwback to the summer, because it's only fair you get a slice of premium Susan Steak. This photo is called: . "When you want to send out some thirsty and thriving signals, but the sun's too bright and you put on weight between @asos and the airport, so it's dangerous nipple territory." . I'm very much about vaginas and periods, which is ever so unoriginal for a female comedian. Imagine how incredibly gutted I was when I got cervical cancer! What a bloody stereotype. Add into the mix some sex stuff and to be honest, it's a predictable nightmare. I'm so sorry. . Oh, and I have a cat. Cringe. . That's me, just saying hello and baking some shitty sweet potato brownies this stormy Sunday. I like to think I'm pussy-paddling (because I have a cat, not a dog) in the waters between the islands of Wholesome and Whorish. . ❤ . #beachready #bikinibodyready #aboutlastsummer #youknowwhatididlastsummer #iknowwhatididlastsummer #squinting #cervicalcancer #cancercomedy #femalestandup #femalecomedian #comedienne #pussypower #womenincomedy #femalesterotype #periodsandvagina #vagbanter #wholesomeandwhorish #pussycomedy
A post shared by Karen Hobbs (@karen_hobbs) on Feb 16, 2020 at 12:33pm PST
Amika George (@freeperiods)
Occupation: Founder of Free Periods
Having received global recognition for her bedroom-born campaign to end period poverty, Amika shows no signs of slowing down. “Free Periods has proven that social media is a crucial tool for spreading awareness,” she says. “If you feel angry about an issue, it’s a quick and easy way to do something tangible about it.” One of her favourite people to follow online is Indian actress Trisha Shetty, who Amika describes as being an exceptional role model due to her championing of women’s education. “It’s easy to get bogged down by life but having the perspective to look past the things that get you down is a strength. In 2020, people, teenagers included, are taking things into their own hands more than ever. It's inspiring.”
Today we're launching #FreePeriodStories to help end the embarrassment and shame that surrounds periods❗️❗️❗️⠀ - This is my story and I'm nominating Grace @gracejwarren, Eve @eveblee @thedigifairy and Nadya @nadyaokamoto to share theirs! Amika xx ⠀ - Share your #FreePeriodStories to join the movement to end the stigma surrounding menstruation. Share a short video or repost one of our graphics with your story in the caption. Either way don't forget to nominate 3 friends to do the same, and tag @freeperiods @thedigifairy and #FreePeriodStories ❤️
A post shared by Free Periods (@freeperiods) on Sep 30, 2019 at 2:27am PDT
Dominic Evans (@domandink)
Occupation: Illustrator and Author
A literal ray of sunshine, ready to blast your feed with colourful messages of inclusivity, mental health and body positivity, Dominic’s account displaying his artwork is one of the happiest corners of Instagram. The official illustrator for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and a hun culture aficionado, there’s nothing we don’t love about his contributions to social media. “I want to make people’s days better,” he explains. “I try to find positivity in the little things that give you a warm and fuzzy feeling, like seeing a painting that moves you or having a nice chat with a shop assistant, then passing it on. I’m a northerner, so I smile at people in the street!” His online presence is very much a virtual equivalent.
THANK YOU so much for all the love on the #LoveIsland illustration. The love for it has been overwhelming 🌈 more of that vibe coming SOON 👏 In the meantime, here’s me being a hun 😂 📸 @gallucks
A post shared by DOM&INK (@domandink) on Jan 16, 2020 at 10:06am PST
Sinéad Burke (@thesineadburke)
Occupation: Educator and Disability Activist
Sinéad’s work focusses on pushing for inclusivity in the worlds of fashion and design. Not only does she speak about disability (sharing her own experiences as a little person) and accessibility with those at the top tables, but she also does so on her podcast As Me With Sinéad. Past guests include Florence Welch and Victoria Beckham, no less. Her passion for educating also carries through in her social media posts too, which you can equally rely on for an extra large helping of sartorial chicness. Seriously, Sinéad's wardrobe is envy-inducing.
This is what I wear when I record every episode of ‘As Me with Sinéad’... maybe. . . . [Image description: During my brief jaunt Down Under, some incredible Australian designers created some clothes for me to wear. This piece is a custom grey two piece suit by @camillaandmarc. It’s double-breasted, belted and buttoned. My facial expression is smiling but in my eyes, you can read that I’m saying, ‘subscribe now on Apple, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Plus there’s a link in my bio to help.’] 📷 @greteldowney
A post shared by Sinéad Burke (@thesineadburke) on Oct 27, 2019 at 7:11am PDT
Chessie King (@ChessieKing)
Occupation: Presenter and Body Confidence Champion
Dedicated to overthrowing unrealistic body ideals, Chessie celebrates all shapes, all sizes and shares her own journey of self-love. Her posts detail her previous life as a competitive bodybuilder alongside a newfound appreciation of wobbly bits, stretch marks and cellulite. These days, Chessie is more at home tearing down negativity, by uploading the funny moments life has to offer (e.g. splitting a wedding dress open with her fabulous derriere) and giving talks in schools.
“There’s so much magic in actually meeting people face to face – there’s only so much support you can give through a phone, a caption or by replying to a message,” she confirms. “Nothing beats a big old juicy squeeze in real life.” When it comes to trolls, Chessie also regularly denounces them on her channel, in favour of bigging up others. “You control your social media; it doesn’t control you. Curate your newsfeed to be whatever you want it to be – different things empower different people, so it’s about experimenting with what leaves you inspired and full of energy, rather than deflated."
I honestly believe the more things I love in life, the happier I am When I truly love something, I look forward to doing it & I enjoy it more when I’m doing it because I know I’ll feel happier after. It’s like one positive perpetual pattern This isn’t just the euphoric kind of love that you think you should feel because everyone talks about it It’s the tiny, precious kind of love that maybe no one else understands, like hearing a baby laugh on the tube, or seeing a puppy the other side of the street That’s what’s so incredible about love - it can hold so many different levels of power & it can have a different meaning between people, it’s totally unique to you If you love walking through the park listening to a podcast in your lunch break You’re going to look forward to doing that because it makes you happy & when you walk back into work, you’ll be sitting at your desk fullll of joy See everyday as an experiment - an opportunity to observe things that make you happy & then start prioritising them. Fill your heart up with love, even just from the smallest of things 🤍
A post shared by C H E S S I E K I N G (@chessiekingg) on Jan 26, 2020 at 11:07am PST
Selina Barker and Vicki Pavitt (@loveprojectlove)
Occupations: Selina is a Life and Career Coach, Vicki is a Relationships Coach. Together they both Co-founded Project Love
From the podcast to uplifting journals, everything that Project Love stands for is centred on empowerment – it's the ultimate life-affirming space online (with real life events too) for single people everywhere. Founders, Selina and Vicki, are mindful about not getting too sucked into mindless scrolling though, choosing to use Instagram to cultivate positive connections and listen to the stories of others.
“Once I’ve had my fix, I've replaced scrolling without purpose with reading a book, calling a friend, gazing out of the window or going for a walk,” says Selina. “Life is much richer as a result and in turn, so is my experience of social media.” For Vicky, positivity is embedded in realism. “It’s not about seeing the world through rose-tinted glasses and being happy all of the time, but rather it's about approaching life from a place of optimism and gratitude,” she says. We can feel the love already.
“Bring romance into friendships and friendship into romantic relationships” | Nitika Chopra ✨ ✨✨ >>> one of our favourite quotes! 💖 Take the pressure off your romantic relationship to be your source of love and romance and create romance in your friendships. 💖 Nurture your friendships, invest energy into them, woo your friends, date your friends! 💖 Bring friendship into your romantic relationship and listen to your partner like you would to one of your friends, be there for them and support them and nurture the friendship in your relationship. 💖 If you’re dating, see your date as a friend first and enjoy getting to know them and see how things develop, without putting pressure on them to be ‘the one’ 💖 and enjoy nurturing and pouring love and romance into your relationship with yourSELF too 😍💕💕💕
A post shared by PROJECT LOVE 💖 Vicki & Selina (@loveprojectlove) on Jan 20, 2020 at 1:00pm PST
Simone Powderly (@simonepowderly)
Occupation: Model and Founder of The Teen Experience
Come for the amazing hair, enviable outfits and fitness inspiration, stay for the life advice, bona fide wellness content and frank discussions on healing after trauma. Simone openly talks about her experiences of abuse growing up, as well as creating safe spaces in the real world for teenagers, through her Teen Experience workshops. “I try to be the girl I needed when I was younger, everything I do has a purpose," she says. Her rules for a gratifying Instagram feed are simple: “Follow someone who educates you, someone to make you laugh, an account that focuses on nature and someone iconic, like Cardi B.” Done, done, done and done.
None of my concern anymore. 🎵 🧡✨ Knotless Braids by @silonesensei_
A post shared by SIMONE POWDERLY (@simonepowderly) on Mar 6, 2020 at 9:02am PST
Callie Thorpe (@calliethorpe)
Occupation: Travel Blogger and Body Positivity Advocate
Welsh wonder Callie is on a mission to make every body feel confident – her gorgeous feed is the perfect place to drop into for a healthy dose of self-love, alongside dreamy travel snaps and plus-size fashion. Equality and representation across all industries are her bread and butter, as well as regular topics up for discussion on her podcast, The Confidence Corner. "I try to post after an event has happened, rather than in the moment, to make sure I'm living in the moment," she explains. "Doing things for other people makes me happier too, I love nothing more than throwing a games night for my friends or surprising someone with flowers. Little acts of service for other people are part of my version of self care."
Just filling your feed with more spring/summer content so that the big boss up there (whoever they may be) takes the hint and gets Spring up and running 🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼
A post shared by Callie Thorpe (@calliethorpe) on Mar 4, 2020 at 5:15am PST
Jameela Jamil (@IWeigh)
Occupation: Actress, Activist and Founder of I Weigh
A self-described ‘feminist in progress’, Jameela crafted the platform and community, I Weigh, which explores societal issues ranging from mental health to climate change to the way that we speak to ourselves. Kicked off originally by an Instagram post designed to combat a viral image in which a group of reality stars were being praised for their weight, Jameela chimed in with her own variation of self-worth – focussing instead on her talents, best qualities and positive relationships. “I don’t follow anyone who makes me feel inadequate about my body, clothes or lifestyle. I don’t need that in my life,” she says. “There’s plenty more I should be focusing on – and I’m the same in my day to day too. I only surround myself with nourishing people who make me feel happy.”
A reminder that our I Weigh Book Club November read is Unicorn by @glamrou | Swipe up in our stories to make sure you have your copy to join in the conversation! We can’t wait to hear what you all think! #iweighbookclub #iweigh #bookclub
A post shared by I WEIGH 📣 (@i_weigh) on Nov 18, 2019 at 10:15am PST
Nadia Whittome (@nadiawhittomemp)
Occupation: Member of Parliament
At a mere 23-years-old, the MP for Nottingham East is shaking up politics in a big way. Not only is she the country’s youngest person in parliament, but she’s made a bold statement by putting her money where her mouth is – Nadia has pledged half of her salary to local charities. “Since I was elected, my social media activity is mainly political,” she explains. “So, I try to carve out spaces for myself on and offline. I have a private Instagram for photos of my life outside of politics, including my friends, nights out and my nails (which are always done by local artist @_dorta_).”
I am so proud to stand on the shoulders of giants as Nottingham’s first BAME MP. Representation is nothing without liberation for all women and marginalised people, so I’ll be using my platform to pass the mic.
A post shared by Nadia Whittome MP (@nadiawhittomemp) on Mar 7, 2020 at 1:25pm PST
Becky Young (@antidietriotclub)
Occupation: Event Manager and Founder of the Anti-Diet Riot Club
With slogans such as “One way to be lighter is to give less fucks”, Becky’s mission is clear – she creates safe spaces both on and offline for her ‘rebel’ community of body and sex activists. "One tactic I use, when trying to work out whether or not to unfollow somebody, is to cover up the caption of their photo," she explains. "That way you can focus on how the image really makes you feel. If it's not good, it's time to hit the mute button or unfollow entirely." She's also a fan of the Insight Timer app, which offers free guided meditation sessions. "I want society to change, not for people to feel like they have to."
GOING ON A FIRST DATE TONIGHT! I would say wish me luck, but I don’t need luck to be myself. And that’s all I ever intend to be when first meeting someone/some two (if that’s your bag). I don’t go on a first date hoping they’ll be my forever. I don’t expect them to blow me away because I don’t know if I can do that in return. The pressure is off when I know I’m just there to see if we vibe at all, check they’re not an arsehole in person, and if it’s worth spending more than just an hour together. I like the little nervous feeling you get before because I know it’s also excitement (and they can be easily confused!) and if we don’t get spark romantically then 🤷🏼♀️ . Heading to @dona_musicnmezcal which is maybe the coolest place I’ve ever been for a date so YAY ❤️ . What do you folks like doing on a first date??
A post shared by ANTI DIET RIOT CLUB (@antidietriotclub) on Jan 30, 2020 at 8:43am PST
Kuchenga Shenje (@kuchenga)
Occupation: Writer and Journalist
Powerhouse transgender activist, Kuchenga knows more than most that the pen is mightier than the sword – she can write it all, from beautiful memoir pieces to short stories. Her captions read like poetry and she’s determined to keep Instagram as a happy, safe space. “I block so wantonly – I’m my own best friend, so I have to defend my psyche from anything that makes me feel even the least bit queasy,” she explains. As for getting that ever-elusive digital balance, Kuchenga advises spending more time in bookstores and libraries. “Look for ‘Redefining Realness’ by Janet Mock as a matter of urgency. It’s a book that saves lives and ensures that those who read it become determined to thrive.”
IT’S MY BIRTHDAY! I’m treating myself to a superbly alone day of loveliness starting with breakfast at The Ivy Brasserie. Tonight I’m getting cozy with Paddington and Korean chicken. You know what I’d love for my birthday? Your best memories of me. I’d love to be made to smile as much as possible today 😁#birthdaygirl #virgoseason #blackgirlmagic #cornrows #treatyoself
A post shared by KUCHENGA (@kuchenga) on Sep 20, 2019 at 2:55am PDT
Nicole Crentsil (@blackgirlfest)
Occupation: Cultural Producer, Co-founder of Black Girl Fest and Founder BIG SIS
There’s basically nothing that Nicole doesn’t do – from assisting with cultural and educational programmes, to setting up her own encouraging organisations, Black Girl Fest (a centrepoint for black womxn and girls) and BIG SIS, a platform for creatives. "I want every day to feel like International Women's Day," she says. "Instagram is full of great inspirational quotes, but it's important to meet people in person who embody them too. Are you actually living, laughing and loving enough? Quotes mean little if they're not actionable."
Feeling good about this week! Hope you have a good one my g’s ✨✨ Swipe for an infectious smile 😌➡️
A post shared by NICOLE CRENTSIL 🇬🇭 (@nkrystal_) on Mar 9, 2020 at 3:38am PDT
