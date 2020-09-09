POSITIVE TOP LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL IN EB

AMRYT PHARMA PLC

(“Amryt” or the “Company”)

AMRYT ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP LINE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 “EASE” TRIAL OF FILSUVEZ® IN EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA

- Primary endpoint met with statistical significance (p-value = 0.013)

- FILSUVEZ® demonstrated a good safety profile

- EASE is the first Phase 3 trial to demonstrate a statistically significant increase in speed of wound healing in Epidermolysis Bullosa

- Rolling US regulatory submissions already underway with FDA with priority review request planned - EU regulatory submission planned with request for accelerated assessment

- FILSUVEZ®, a topical therapeutic gel, has the potential to be the first treatment approved for Epidermolysis Bullosa

Analyst and investor call today at 08.30 ET/13.30 BST

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, 9 September 2020, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, is very pleased to announce positive top line results from its pivotal Phase 3 EASE trial of FILSUVEZ® (previously AP101 /Oleogel-S10) for the treatment of dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”). The primary endpoint of the trial was met (p-value = 0.013). EASE is the largest Phase 3 trial ever conducted in EB.

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented: “This positive outcome of the Phase 3 EASE trial marks another significant milestone for Amryt as we seek approval for FILSUVEZ® and represents a potentially important advancement for patients and families living with this rare and distressing disorder. If approved, we intend to leverage our existing global infrastructure to commercialize FILSUVEZ®.

We are proud to present these positive and encouraging results, demonstrating that FILSUVEZ® could make an important difference to the lives of patients. We would like to extend our gratitude to all of the patients, their families, carers and physicians for their participation in the EASE trial and we look forward to working with regulatory authorities to make FILSUVEZ® available as the first approved therapeutic treatment for EB patients. All of the team at Amryt are very excited by today’s news and the impact this may have in our efforts to help patients with this very distressing condition.”

EB is a rare, chronic and distressing genetic skin disorder that causes the skin layers and internal body linings to separate and affects infants, children and adults. The global incidence of EB is estimated to be approximately 1 in 20,000, which implies that there are as many as 30,000 affected individuals in the US and over 500,000 worldwide. There are currently no approved treatments. The global market opportunity for EB is estimated by the Company to be in excess of $1.0 billion.

EASE Results

The EASE trial ( NCT03068780 ) is the largest ever global Phase 3 trial conducted in patients with EB, performed across 58 sites in 28 countries. It comprises a 3 month double-blind randomised controlled phase followed by a 24 month open-label, single-arm phase. Patients with EB target wounds of between 10 and 50cm2 in size that were present for > 21 days and < 9 months were randomized in the double-blind phase to study treatment in a 1:1 ratio and wound dressings applied according to standard of care.

223 patients were enrolled into the trial including 156 pediatric patients. Of those that completed the double-blind phase, 100% entered the open label safety follow up phase.

The primary endpoint of the trial was to compare the efficacy of FILSUVEZ® versus control gel according to the proportion of patients with complete closure of the target wound within 45 days of treatment. The primary endpoint was achieved with statistical significance (p-value = 0.013). This represents the first ever successful Phase 3 top line readout in EB. It is also the fourth time FILSUVEZ® has demonstrated accelerated wound healing in a Phase 3 trial.

While the key secondary endpoints did not achieve statistical significance, a number of favourable differences were observed. In addition, substantial further secondary endpoint data is expected and will be analysed over the coming weeks.

