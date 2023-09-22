Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Goldbank Mining Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Goldbank Mining Corporation's (CVE:GLB) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Goldbank Mining

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Robert Addie bought CA$100k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.05 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.065. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Goldbank Mining insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Goldbank Mining

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 37% of Goldbank Mining shares, worth about CA$3.4m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Goldbank Mining Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Goldbank Mining insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Goldbank Mining and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Goldbank Mining. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Goldbank Mining (of which 5 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

