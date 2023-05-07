Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy CrossFirst Bankshares Stock \

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

CrossFirst Bankshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Lance Humphreys, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$220k worth of shares at a price of US$15.61 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$9.98). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 28.60k shares for US$318k. But insiders sold 16.62k shares worth US$252k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by CrossFirst Bankshares insiders. They paid about US$11.10 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At CrossFirst Bankshares Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that CrossFirst Bankshares insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$188k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of CrossFirst Bankshares

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares, worth about US$31m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CrossFirst Bankshares Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest CrossFirst Bankshares insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

