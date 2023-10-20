Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Fintel Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Fintel Plc's (LON:FNTL) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Fintel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Joint CEO & Executive Director Matthew Timmins bought UK£148k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.94 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£1.94. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Fintel insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Fintel insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Fintel

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Fintel insiders own about UK£68m worth of shares. That equates to 33% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Fintel Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Fintel shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Fintel and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Fintel you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

