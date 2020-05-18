Positive news about Seattle-tested coronavirus vaccine sends stock market sharply higher
Massachusetts-based Moderna’s share price — and the stock market as a whole — was lifted today by the company’s encouraging report about a coronavirus vaccine trial that got its start at Seattle’s Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute.
In a statement, Moderna said interim results from the Phase 1 clinical trial, which began in mid-March and involved 30 people who received the vaccine known as mRNA-1273, show that the vaccine produced binding antibodies in all recipients and neutralizing antibodies in the first eight recipients for whom data were available. The vaccine was “generally safe and well-tolerated,” with self-resolving adverse effects seen at higher doses, Moderna said.
Those are promising signs for the RNA-based vaccine’s ability to fight off the virus, but the Phase 1 trial is still too small to be definitive and not meant to judge efficacy. The vaccine is moving into Phase 2 trials under the Food and Drug Administration’s fast-track guidelines, and Phase 3 trials are due to begin in July.
Moderna is already ramping up vaccine production, and if results from the later trials show that mRNA-1273 is truly safe and effective, it might go into distribution by early next year. That prospect is what drove Moderna’s share price up more than 25% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 3% during this morning’s trading.
More from GeekWire:
Multiple vaccines could be needed to fully stop COVID-19 pandemic, UW vaccinologist says
After good results in Seattle, COVID-19 vaccine will face key trials this summer, Moderna CEO says
Federal agencies are setting aside billions for coronavirus research: Here’s a list
Seattle techies get the first shots in Kaiser Permanente’s coronavirus vaccine trial