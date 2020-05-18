Positive news about Seattle-tested coronavirus vaccine sends stock market sharply higher

Massachusetts-based Moderna’s share price — and the stock market as a whole — was lifted today by the company’s encouraging report about a coronavirus vaccine trial that got its start at Seattle’s Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute.

In a statement, Moderna said interim results from the Phase 1 clinical trial, which began in mid-March and involved 30 people who received the vaccine known as mRNA-1273, show that the vaccine produced binding antibodies in all recipients and neutralizing antibodies in the first eight recipients for whom data were available. The vaccine was “generally safe and well-tolerated,” with self-resolving adverse effects seen at higher doses, Moderna said.

Those are promising signs for the RNA-based vaccine’s ability to fight off the virus, but the Phase 1 trial is still too small to be definitive and not meant to judge efficacy. The vaccine is moving into Phase 2 trials under the Food and Drug Administration’s fast-track guidelines, and Phase 3 trials are due to begin in July.