Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 34%. That's well below the market decline of 1.9%. Taking the longer term view, the stock fell 29% over the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 19% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 8.9% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

The recent uptick of 8.8% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Sandfire Resources share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

We don't see any weakness in the Sandfire Resources' dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Sandfire Resources' TSR for the last 1 year was -31%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Sandfire Resources shareholders are down 31% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.9%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sandfire Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Sandfire Resources is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

