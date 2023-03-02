Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 12.58 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.90% from 2022-2028; Extensive Usage of PDPs in Water Treatment Applications to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The positive displacement pumps (PDP) market is a dynamic industry constantly evolving to keep up with the latest trends and innovations. Staying current with these changes is essential for market players who want to remain competitive. SkyQuest's latest report is an excellent resource that provides valuable insights into the industry's key growth areas and innovations. By using this report, businesses can understand the market landscape comprehensively, helping them make informed decisions to improve their operations.

Westford, USA,, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific region has established a dominant position in the global positive displacement pumps (PDP) market, with Europe and North America following suit. The increasing demand for wastewater treatment from the refining, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries drives the market's growth. In addition, the surge in population and industrialization has resulted in a rise in the demand for crude oil, which, in turn, has increased the need for positive displacement pumps. Additionally, industries such as marine and textile that rely on water install water treatment systems that use PDPs to improve their operations' reliability, sustainability, and profitability.

According to a recent report by SkyQuest, high-income countries have made significant strides in treating their industrial and municipal wastewater, treating around 71% of the wastewater generated in 2021. However, this ratio drops significantly in upper-middle and lower-middle-income countries, with only 41% and 28% of their wastewater being treated, respectively. In addition, the demand for water treatment plants and positive displacement pumps is expected to rise in developing countries as governments and private organizations recognize the need to address water scarcity and environmental concerns.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/positive-displacement-pumps-pdp-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market"

  • Pages - 271

  • Tables - 68

  • Figures - 67

A positive displacement (PD) pump, also called a constant flow machine, is a type of industrial pump designed to transfer or displace fluid from the inlet pressure section into the discharge pipe or tube. One of the main advantages of PD pumps is that they maintain a constant flow rate of liquid, regardless of back pressure. As a result, PD pumps are commonly used in applications where a consistent flow rate is critical, such as in chemical processing, food, and beverage production, and oil and gas extraction.

Prominent Players in Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market

  • Tsurumi Pump (Japan)

  • Pentair (UK)

  • NETZSCH Pumps & Systems (India)

  • The Weir Group PLC (Scotland)

  • Weir Group (UK)

  • Fristam Pumps KG (GmbH & Co.) (India)

  • Verder International BV (Netherland)

  • Sulzer (Switzerland)

  • Flowserve Corporation (U.S.)

  • GRUNDFOS (Denmark)

  • Dover Corporation (U.S.)

  • Atlas Copco (Sweden)

  • SPX FLOW, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Xylem (U.S.)

  • Alfa Laval (Sweden)

  • Lakeside Equipment Corporation (U.S.)

Reciprocating Pumps Segment to Witness Swift Growth Thanks to Rising Application in Oil & Gas and Chemical Processing Projects

In the category of pumps, the reciprocating pumps segment emerged as the dominant force in the positive displacement pumps (PDP) market in 2021. Their popularity can be attributed to their versatile features and wide range of applications. These pumps are specifically designed to provide high-pressure output with accurate metering of pump discharges. Reciprocating pumps are used in a variety of industries and applications. For example, they are commonly used in the oil and gas industry for pumping crude oil and natural gas. In addition, these pumps are also used in the chemical industry for metering and transferring corrosive and viscous fluids.

The Asia Pacific region currently holds the largest positive displacement pumps (PDP) market share. This is due to increased hydrocarbon production to meet the world's rising energy demands. As a result, the industry environment in the region is expected to advance further. However, the region also faces a significant challenge in water scarcity, with around 50% of the affected population residing in India and China. In particular, around 64.72% of China's population resides in urban areas. Therefore, urban wastewater treatment plants play a crucial role in efficiently and effectively treating waste.

Chemical Segment to Drive Tremendous Product Sales owing to PDP's Ability to Handle a Wide Range of Viscosities and Fluids with High Solid Content

The chemical segment is expected to experience substantial growth in the positive displacement pumps (PDP) market between 2022 and 2028 due to the increasing development of chemical plants and the ongoing demand for various chemical products as raw materials for producing other goods. This growth is projected to significantly impact the global economy and create new job opportunities and investment opportunities. In addition, the expanding residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure and the accelerating rate of urban population movement in emerging economies will contribute significantly to the segment's growth.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/positive-displacement-pumps-pdp-market

The offshore operations in the North Sea are on the rise, and as a result, the European industry is predicted to grow steadily. Furthermore, the strict regulations to prevent wastewater discharges have encouraged the industry to seek more innovative solutions for their production processes. As governments and organizations introduce more ambitious power generation goals, the demand for these solutions is expected to increase even further. Additionally, the growing mining operations also play a role in accelerating the uptake of these products.

SkyQuest, a well-known market research company, has just released a comprehensive report on the positive displacement pumps (PDP) market. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, including current market conditions, emerging trends, major players, and new product innovations. Investors can benefit from the insights provided in the report by making informed decisions and identifying high-potential investment opportunities in the market.

Key Developments in the Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market

  • Atlas Copco, a leading sustainable productivity solutions provider, has recently announced the acquisition of LEWA GmbH and Geveke B.V. These strategic acquisitions will enable Atlas Copco to expand its product portfolio and enhance its engineering capabilities in the industrial pump market. The acquisition of LEWA will enable Atlas Copco to provide a wider range of pump solutions to its customers in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical, and pharmaceutical. It also aligns with Atlas Copco's strategic focus on providing sustainable productivity solutions.

  • CDI Energy Products, a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic polymer composites, has unveiled its latest proprietary material designed for use in centrifugal and positive displacement pumps. This new material promises superior performance and durability compared to traditional pump materials, such as metals or ceramics. In addition, the material is specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of the pump industry, offering excellent resistance to wear, corrosion, and chemical exposure.

  • Blackmer, a leading manufacturer of positive displacement pumps and compressors, has recently unveiled its MAGNES Series Sliding Vane Magnetic Drive Pumps. These pumps are a major leap forward in sealless magnetic drive technology and offer unparalleled flexibility, functionality, and reliability. The MAGNES Series pumps boast an innovative design incorporating a sliding vane mechanism and a magnetic drive system, resulting in a completely sealless pump. As a result, it eliminates the risk of leaks and environmental hazards associated with traditional pumps that require mechanical seals.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/positive-displacement-pumps-pdp-market

Key Questions Answered in Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market Report

  • What are some effective strategies companies can use to understand better and analyze consumer preferences to drive growth in different sectors and markets?

  • How can companies mitigate the challenges associated with high-growth sectors, such as rapidly changing market conditions?

  • What steps can companies take to proactively identify emerging trends and technologies that could impact their industry?

  • How do government policies and regulations differ across various industries, and what are some best practices for companies to comply with these regulations?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Bunker Fuel Market

Global Biodiesel Market

Global Oil And Gas Fabrication Market

Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market

Global Oilfields Chemicals Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Company picked by Ottawa to produce made-in-Canada vaccines warns it may go out of business

    The federal Liberal government's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing policy is facing yet another challenge after Maryland-based Novavax announced late Tuesday it may not have enough cash in a year's time to stay in business. That means three pillars of the government's made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine procurement strategy have failed or could soon fail. In addition to this new hiccup with cash-strapped Novavax, there was the doomed deal with China-based CanSino and a major investment in the now-defun

  • Here’s Why Both Ford and GM Have Shut Down Pickup Production

    The work stoppages are temporary—and for two very different reasons.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Toyota rethinks long-term EV strategy, calls Tesla Y a 'work of art,' report says

    Toyota is taking a step back to re-evaluate its EVs built on the e-TNGA platform, which may delay some models but will ensure longer-term success.

  • Hyundai was poised to become Tesla's top contender. Then the U.S. government blindsided it

    Hyundai's and Kia's popular new EVs are turning heads and sales were skyrocketing — until the Inflation Reduction Act took their customer rebates away.

  • Metal tycoon sued over missing $577 million in nickel told cargo inspectors he'd had a heart attack, report says

    Prateek Gupta, whose nickel shipments to Trafigura allegedly contained no nickel, is accused of using several techniques to avoid inspection of his cargo.

  • 107,000 vehicles recalled by Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Check latest car recalls

    Hyundai, Mercdes-Benz and BMW are recalling new model vehicles in the latest string of car recalls. Check affected cars here.

  • 'Like starting a new life': Refugees arrive as skilled workers under expanding pilot

    TORONTO — Mulham Alkhalil has been working for a high-end furniture manufacturer in Toronto since arriving in Canada last year from Syria via Libya. The 40-year-old, whose job involves operating a computer-assisted furniture cutting and engraving machine, fled Syria in 2012 because he didn't want to get involved in the country's ongoing war by being drafted to compulsory military service. He first went to Libya but said he wasn't able to find long-term stability there after that country's civil

  • First Nations in N.B. sign agreement with one forestry company named in title claim

    FREDERICTON — Six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick have signed a memorandum of understanding with one of the companies named in a major lawsuit filed by the First Nations, who are seeking to reclaim title over large swaths of the province. The agreement in principle with forestry company AV Group NB outlines a path for a forest co-management model and for other economic development opportunities, representatives for the six nations said Tuesday. "It's much more of a symbolic gesture," sai

  • Trafigura says Gupta sought to pass off Russian metal as Indian - court docs

    An Indian businessman accused by Trafigura of fraud told the commodity trader he imported Russian nickel and had it processed before rebranding it as Indian to get around financing restrictions, a former Trafigura executive said in an affidavit to a London court. The document suggests possible ways Russian metal has continued to flow onto global markets despite a host of companies and banks refusing to deal with Russian commodities following the invasion of Ukraine. The affidavit forms part of a case Trafigura is bringing against Prateek Gupta in London's High Court, alleging "systematic fraud" by Gupta's companies in substituting other materials for nickel Trafigura had bought.

  • Cuba's top cigar maker puffs out more sales

    STORY: Sales at Cuban cigar maker Habanos rose last year.That was driven largely by growth in Europe, which made up more than half the company's sales.Buyers in the Asia-Pacific region also showed a taste for one of Cuba's most famous exports.Habanos called China the 'driving force' behind sales there.Jose Maria Lopez is co-chair of Habanos."Europe continues to consolidate its position as the world's leading region for Habanos, accounting for 54% of the world's sales. One of the major areas that we all know, which has grown in recent years is the Asia-Pacific region, which continues to increase its global weight and has now reached 19% of Habanos' worldwide sales turnover in value terms."Habanos said Monday (February 27) that sales rose 2% overall on the previous year, hitting $545 million. The cigar company said it has 40% of the global premium tobacco market.It's known for brands such as Cohiba and Montecristo. Luis Sanchez is the firm's co-chair."Of course with all the initiatives we have in terms of product and experience we provide to all cigar lovers, we are sure this year, we will even manage to surpass what we achieved in 2022."Habanos has had to recover from the effects of the health crisis.And it also faced severe disruption made by Hurricane Ian, which struck the main tobacco-producing region in Cuba.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Oil edges up as record U.S. crude exports offset stock build

    Record high U.S. crude exports helped offset the market’s consternation over another weekly build in stockpiles, sending oil prices higher for a second day in a row. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for April delivery settled at $77.69 a barrel, up 64 cents, or 0.8%. London-traded Brent crude for April delivery settled at $84.31, up 86 cents or 1.03%.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway quietly made a $8.2 billion acquisition that taps into the electric-vehicle boom

    Berkshire bought Pilot, a truck-stop chain that has partnered with General Motors and Volvo to develop national EV charging networks.

  • Fisker earnings call touts the Ocean's arrival, teases the Pear

    Fisker Inc's analyst call for Q4 2022 and full-year 2022 results is full of good news. The first 300 units of the Ocean crossover are due in March.

  • Kobach sues energy company for natural gas price manipulation during 2021 winter storm

    The company, Kobach said, cost Kansas companies and consumers more than $50 million.

  • Plunging Gas Prices Could Kill Off $40 Billion In Deals

    Merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. oil and gas space dropped off a cliff as natural gas prices plummeted

  • Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely after record-breaking snowfall

    Yosemite National Park will stay closed indefinitely after record snowfall.The popular tourist destination was due to reopen on Wednesday (1 March) but will remain closed as 15ft of snow is covering some of the roads.Yosemite is located in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains and broke its snow record in recent days, with 40 inches on the ground, passing the previous high of 36 inches in 1969.There is currently no word as to when the park will reopen, or be safe again for visitors.

  • Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS drug

    Roche's Genentech Inc sued Biogen MA Inc on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court, claiming Biogen owes additional patent royalties from worldwide sales of its blockbuster multiple-sclerosis and Crohn's disease drug Tysabri. Genentech's lawsuit said Biogen owes royalties for all the Tysabri that was produced using Genentech's patents before the patents expired, even if it was sold later.