Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 12.58 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.90% from 2022-2028; Extensive Usage of PDPs in Water Treatment Applications to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The positive displacement pumps (PDP) market is a dynamic industry constantly evolving to keep up with the latest trends and innovations. Staying current with these changes is essential for market players who want to remain competitive. SkyQuest's latest report is an excellent resource that provides valuable insights into the industry's key growth areas and innovations. By using this report, businesses can understand the market landscape comprehensively, helping them make informed decisions to improve their operations.

Westford, USA,, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific region has established a dominant position in the global positive displacement pumps (PDP) market , with Europe and North America following suit. The increasing demand for wastewater treatment from the refining, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries drives the market's growth. In addition, the surge in population and industrialization has resulted in a rise in the demand for crude oil, which, in turn, has increased the need for positive displacement pumps. Additionally, industries such as marine and textile that rely on water install water treatment systems that use PDPs to improve their operations' reliability, sustainability, and profitability.

According to a recent report by SkyQuest, high-income countries have made significant strides in treating their industrial and municipal wastewater, treating around 71% of the wastewater generated in 2021. However, this ratio drops significantly in upper-middle and lower-middle-income countries, with only 41% and 28% of their wastewater being treated, respectively. In addition, the demand for water treatment plants and positive displacement pumps is expected to rise in developing countries as governments and private organizations recognize the need to address water scarcity and environmental concerns.

A positive displacement (PD) pump, also called a constant flow machine, is a type of industrial pump designed to transfer or displace fluid from the inlet pressure section into the discharge pipe or tube. One of the main advantages of PD pumps is that they maintain a constant flow rate of liquid, regardless of back pressure. As a result, PD pumps are commonly used in applications where a consistent flow rate is critical, such as in chemical processing, food, and beverage production, and oil and gas extraction.

Prominent Players in Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market

Reciprocating Pumps Segment to Witness Swift Growth Thanks to Rising Application in Oil & Gas and Chemical Processing Projects

In the category of pumps, the reciprocating pumps segment emerged as the dominant force in the positive displacement pumps (PDP) market in 2021. Their popularity can be attributed to their versatile features and wide range of applications. These pumps are specifically designed to provide high-pressure output with accurate metering of pump discharges. Reciprocating pumps are used in a variety of industries and applications. For example, they are commonly used in the oil and gas industry for pumping crude oil and natural gas. In addition, these pumps are also used in the chemical industry for metering and transferring corrosive and viscous fluids.

The Asia Pacific region currently holds the largest positive displacement pumps (PDP) market share. This is due to increased hydrocarbon production to meet the world's rising energy demands. As a result, the industry environment in the region is expected to advance further. However, the region also faces a significant challenge in water scarcity, with around 50% of the affected population residing in India and China. In particular, around 64.72% of China's population resides in urban areas. Therefore, urban wastewater treatment plants play a crucial role in efficiently and effectively treating waste.

Chemical Segment to Drive Tremendous Product Sales owing to PDP's Ability to Handle a Wide Range of Viscosities and Fluids with High Solid Content

The chemical segment is expected to experience substantial growth in the positive displacement pumps (PDP) market between 2022 and 2028 due to the increasing development of chemical plants and the ongoing demand for various chemical products as raw materials for producing other goods. This growth is projected to significantly impact the global economy and create new job opportunities and investment opportunities. In addition, the expanding residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure and the accelerating rate of urban population movement in emerging economies will contribute significantly to the segment's growth.

The offshore operations in the North Sea are on the rise, and as a result, the European industry is predicted to grow steadily. Furthermore, the strict regulations to prevent wastewater discharges have encouraged the industry to seek more innovative solutions for their production processes. As governments and organizations introduce more ambitious power generation goals, the demand for these solutions is expected to increase even further. Additionally, the growing mining operations also play a role in accelerating the uptake of these products.

SkyQuest, a well-known market research company, has just released a comprehensive report on the positive displacement pumps (PDP) market. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, including current market conditions, emerging trends, major players, and new product innovations. Investors can benefit from the insights provided in the report by making informed decisions and identifying high-potential investment opportunities in the market.

Key Developments in the Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market

Atlas Copco, a leading sustainable productivity solutions provider, has recently announced the acquisition of LEWA GmbH and Geveke B.V. These strategic acquisitions will enable Atlas Copco to expand its product portfolio and enhance its engineering capabilities in the industrial pump market. The acquisition of LEWA will enable Atlas Copco to provide a wider range of pump solutions to its customers in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical, and pharmaceutical. It also aligns with Atlas Copco's strategic focus on providing sustainable productivity solutions.

CDI Energy Products, a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic polymer composites, has unveiled its latest proprietary material designed for use in centrifugal and positive displacement pumps. This new material promises superior performance and durability compared to traditional pump materials, such as metals or ceramics. In addition, the material is specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of the pump industry, offering excellent resistance to wear, corrosion, and chemical exposure.

Blackmer, a leading manufacturer of positive displacement pumps and compressors, has recently unveiled its MAGNES Series Sliding Vane Magnetic Drive Pumps. These pumps are a major leap forward in sealless magnetic drive technology and offer unparalleled flexibility, functionality, and reliability. The MAGNES Series pumps boast an innovative design incorporating a sliding vane mechanism and a magnetic drive system, resulting in a completely sealless pump. As a result, it eliminates the risk of leaks and environmental hazards associated with traditional pumps that require mechanical seals.

Key Questions Answered in Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market Report

What are some effective strategies companies can use to understand better and analyze consumer preferences to drive growth in different sectors and markets?

How can companies mitigate the challenges associated with high-growth sectors, such as rapidly changing market conditions?

What steps can companies take to proactively identify emerging trends and technologies that could impact their industry?

How do government policies and regulations differ across various industries, and what are some best practices for companies to comply with these regulations?

