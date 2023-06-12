What position groups are the Dolphins strongest in? And where could they use an upgrade?

The Dolphins wrapped up mandatory minicamp last Thursday with a defensive performance that’s promising for a group undergoing a schematic change. The unit recorded multiple interceptions, as the defensive front forced quarterbacks into hasty decisions and the secondary was waiting on the back end to take advantage.

But after practice concluded, new coordinator Vic Fangio gave a telling assessment of the unit.

“We have some really good talent at some places. In other places, we’ve got to find the talent,” he said. “I think it’s a good mix right now. Our good players have got to play really good for us to be good, and we’ve got to find the other guys to fill in that play good in spite of their lack of playing time and experience.

The Dolphins are hoping they have the right mix when the regular season kicks off in the fall. The team has made big swings for star players in the past year, supplementing a roster with rising talent. But what positions are the Dolphins most secure with a training camp a month away? And where do they need to “find the talent,” as Fangio said?

Here is a ranking of the Dolphins’ position groups, from strongest to weakest.

Wide receiver

The Dolphins have undoubtedly the fastest wide receiver duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. And they made a strong case for being the league’s best in 2022. Hill set franchise records for catches and yards in his first year in Miami and is now eyeing a 2,000-yard season. Waddle led the league in yards per catch and finished seventh in receiving yards. Their speed and how it impacts defenses is at the core of everything the Dolphins’ offense does. There is competition for the No. 3 wide receiver spot but Miami added a pair of veterans, Robbie Chosen and Braxton Berrios, who have the ability to fill in the void of Trent Sherfield and possibly do more.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) shake hands with teammate Tyreek Hill (10) during pregame warmups before the start of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots against the at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Foxborough, MA.

Cornerback

Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard give the Dolphins arguably the best cornerback tandem in the NFL. Much of that will be decided by Howard returning to form after groin injuries limited him throughout the season. Kader Kohou proved to be a starting-caliber corner after starting 13 games as an undrafted rookie and could continue to fill that role in nickel packages.

After injuries trimmed the Dolphins’ depth last season, the team will enter training camp in a more favorable position. Top pick Cam Smith has the attributes to be a starter in time. Nik Needham and Trill Williams are making progress from severe leg injuries and are aiming to return in training camp. Justin Bethel and Keion Crossen contribute more on special teams but have experience filling in. And though Noah Igbonoghene has struggled to carve out a role, Fangio said he is optimistic he can turn things around in a new scheme.

Defensive line

This group will be boosted by the return of defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who led the team in sacks in 2020 and 2021. But Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler were up to task shouldering large workloads after Ogbah’s triceps injury last season. Wilkins is one of the best interior linemen n the NFL and Sieler, who had shined in a smaller role was just as effective with more snaps. Raekwon Davis has an unheralded role as a run-stuffer and the Dolphins could look to add depth at nose tackle behind him. But the trio of Ogbah, Wilkins and Sieler will give Fangio interesting options for his defensive fronts.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates with teammate Christian Wilkins (94) after a play during second quarter of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Outside linebacker

In Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, the Dolphins have an edge rusher duo that could wreak havoc for years to come. Chubb dealt with injuries after being traded to Miami midseason but had a Pro Bowl season under Fangio. Phillips, entering his third season, has been practicing at a higher level than ever before, according to head coach McDaniel.

But there’s also capable depth behind them. Andrew Van Ginkel has started 31 games over the last four seasons in Miami and Malik Reed has his best statistical season under Fangio in 2020.

Running back

Even if the Dolphins don’t sign Dalvin Cook, they will have a running back room that was more efficient than the raw team stats may show. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. both averaged close to 5 five yards per carry last season, despite a litany of injuries on the offensive line. They may not be bell cow backs but get the most out of their attempts. The wild card for this group — and the entire offense — is third-round pick De’Von Achane. Achane, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash among running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine, showcased his abilities as a pass-catcher during offseason practices and the coaching staff views him as a do-it-all player.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) waves during team practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Inside linebacker

Jerome Baker has been a fixture and stable presence on the Dolphins’ defense and he is set to lead the inside linebacker room again in his sixth season. Durability has been the only issue for David Long Jr. but when healthy, he’s been one of the more productive off-ball linebackers in the league. There are depth concerns for this group, however. Duke Riley has assisted as a coverage linebacker in passing situations but he hasn’t been a full-time starter since 2018. Andrew Van Ginkel has been crosstraining as an off-ball player. And it remains to be seen whether 2022 third-round pick Channing Tindall is ready to contribute in his second season.

Offensive line

The Dolphins’ much-maligned offensive line made strides in 2022 but was still beset by injuries, leading to nine different starting combinations. In left tackle Terron Armstead, center Connor Williams and right guard Robert Hunt, the unit not only has capable starters but three of the better players at their positions. The development of left guard Liam Eichenberg and right tackle Austin Jackson will be crucial for this group, but the Dolphins also brought in experienced backup options, such as Dan Feeney, Isaiah Wynn and Cedric Ogbuehi.

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa answered many questions about his ability as he led the NFL in passer rating in 2022. Health — he has never played an entire season and missed five games last year in concussion protocol — remains a factor, though. This makes the backup position more important than it would be on other teams. Mike White and Skylar Thompson are competing to back up Tagovailoa, but neither has a sterling record stepping into starting duties.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs drills during team practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Safety

The Dolphins have a rising star in Jevon Holland but uncertainty at the safety spot next to him. Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliott have starting experience but neither participated in offseason practices open to media as the team awaits their return from respective injuries. The remaining group consists of young players who haven’t carved out full-time roles, such as Elijah Campbell and Verone McKinley III.

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) looks on during mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Tight end

No team threw fewer passes to its tight ends than the Dolphins in 2022. Miami targeted the position group 72 times, according to TruMedia, and though this was a byproduct of Hill and Waddle’s involvement in the offense, Mike Gesicki struggled to fit in McDaniel’s offense. Gesicki has since left in free agency, leaving Durham Smythe as the unquestioned top player in the position room.

Miami didn’t make any major additions this offseason, signing veterans Eric Saubert and Tyler Kroft and drafting Elijah Higgins, who is converting to the position after playing wide receiver at Stanford. Along with second-year player Tanner Conner, all are vying for roster spots and playing time. But at this point, none are projected to be major factors in the offense in 2023.