Is ‘posh renting’ a better choice than downsizing?

Retirement is supposed to be an exciting period when you can reap the rewards of a lifetime of work.

After your children leave home you have more time and money to spend on yourself, giving options for travel or maybe fulfilling a bucket list of goals that you have never had the chance to before.

You may even finally be mortgage-free. In which case the question arises: “What do you do with your home?”

The traditional route for many has been to downsize – meaning selling your larger family home for a smaller property.

This has often come with multiple benefits; releasing capital you can pass on to family without incurring inheritance tax, moving into a property that is likely to be more manageable day-to-day, and maybe even moving closer to friends and family when you no longer need as much space.

However, it isn’t always that easy. Moving house comes with significant costs and stress, from stamp duty to being caught in a buying chain.

And that is if you can find a suitable property in the first place.

The demand for smaller properties has risen as buyers adjust their expectations of what they can afford with higher interest rates.

Currently the average two-year fixed rate mortgage is 6.29pc, with the average five-year fix at 5.87pc, according to financial analysts Moneyfacts.

This not only makes it harder to find a property but may also limit what you can afford to buy as prices on smaller homes have increased with demand.

A decade ago the average price of a flat or maisonette was £299,890 according to data from HM Land Registry. This has increased by 48pc, with the average price today being £442,916.

It is not far below the current average house price across all property types of £535,597.

But what if downsizing were not your only option? Around 4pc of the wealthiest over-65s rented privately in 2021, according to research from estate agency Hamptons and the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

And the gap in the market is being recognised by investors who see high quality private rental schemes aimed at retirees as a good bet.

Nick Whitten, senior director at real estate company JLL, says: “We think the number of homes in these types of schemes that are purely by rental use has increased by 400pc over the last 10 years.”

According to the ONS, 27pc of pensioners live in millionaire households, with much of that wealth tied into property. A proportion of them, Whitten says, will want to release some of that wealth.

But what is the best way to do it?

Telegraph Money takes you through the pros and cons of renting later in life versus traditional downsizing while still owning.

“It is something that we are talking to clients about more, and the tactics of downsizing or going with another option,” says Nick Nesbitt, partner in the financial planning team at Mazars.

The first thing you need to think about is what you want to do with any capital you release. Higher interest rates, coupled with stubborn inflation and a softening of house price growth has changed the investment landscape.

“If you sell your home you can now get 5 or 6pc returns if you stash away the cash,” says Tom Scaife, partner and head of seniors housing at Knight Frank.

“Most of the homes are unmortgaged and if you live in the south east your property value may have risen by 600pc over the past 30 years.

“If you realised that and got 1pc return, plus your pension, that is not as attractive as what we are now seeing in terms of returns and what we are likely to see longer term. The interest returns we see now may go a long way in helping to pay rent.”

Likewise, says Nesbitt, income from investment portfolios are no longer as reliable and those with a significant proportion of their wealth in property may look to release more than they had previously planned to.

This could be for multiple reasons, such as funding their own retirement plans, dealing with the rising cost of living or gifting to family as part of inheritance tax planning.

“How much capital do they want to release, for example, if you want £50,000 a year to live off in retirement you need to think about how you fund that. Are you planning to use wealth from your home?,” says Lisa Caplan, of Charles Stanley.

However, before you sell up and think about renting it is worth considering the value you place on the security of owning your own property.

A lot of people who become homeowners really struggle with the idea of not having a property they own, says Nesbitt.

Despite this, the security from a senior rental property is likely to be greater than others in the private rental market. Older homeowners are unlikely to sell up and opt to go into a standard tenancy arrangement, he adds.

The trend of renting later in life could be one that is coming down the line in the UK, says Whitten, as more people rely on drawdowns to fund their retirement rather than annuities.

Furthermore, the option offers a social element that remaining in your home or downsizing to another may not.

“I had a client, an older widow, who reluctantly decided to move into a retirement complex. But the social side, meeting new people, joining a bridge club and a book group, gave her a new lease of life.

“It highlights the importance of social connection,” says Caplan.

From a financial perspective, it is worth considering the tax implications of taking money from property and investing it elsewhere, warns Nesbitt. While owning your home is an illiquid way to manage your wealth, it is tax efficient.

Getting over 5pc interest on the profits from a sale looks attractive, but you will need to think through the income tax implications.

You may also need to think about any capital gains tax you will need to pay on other types of investments such as public shares.

“Hassle factor is a thing,” says Nesbitt. “Property is a very light touch investment, you live in it, try and keep it clean and tidy but other than that you don’t have to review your investment, deal with financial advisers regularly. There is value in that.”

While selling your home and renting may reduce the amount of property admin you need to deal with, such as managing the garden, there are considerations with taking on more diverse investments in its place.

However, traditional property downsizing comes with its own stresses and costs.

Stamp duty is viewed by many as a significant barrier preventing older homeowners from selling their properties in favour of smaller homes. And it doesn’t only disadvantage retirees.

The housing stock available for young families or those further down the property ladder is limited as larger houses are not being put back into the market.

Nesbitt says: “Say Stamp duty comes in at around £170,000 plus solicitor costs and moving costs, you’re talking around £200,000 in costs and fees that could have been avoided if you decided not to purchase a property.”

There is also flexibility in not having your wealth tied up in property. Access to your cash provides an opportunity to spend it to top up your retirement fund. It can also be useful from an inheritance tax planning perspective.

The current inheritance tax threshold of £325,000 incentivises giving some of your wealth away to avoid the levy imposed if it is left in your estate after death. Anything above this amount is taxed at 40pc.

Having your wealth in cash, rather than property, makes IHT planning easier, allowing you to give cash or set up trusts or other structures through which to pass on your wealth.

Whitten says: “There are strategies to start giving away some of that wealth over time. One way to do that is get rid of the house and live a more liquid lifestyle and give away some of that as you go.”

This can also be personally rewarding, says Nesbitt, as you can see children or grandchildren enjoy the gift while you are alive.

But of course it isn’t the only option, as traditional downsizing may also free up some of your money to give away.

Buying a smaller, less valuable, property releases wealth from bricks and mortar so you can gift while remaining a homeowner.

Before the recent rise in interest rates, many over-55s chose to release money from their properties through equity release loans. However, as the cost of borrowing has soared this has become a less popular route.

The number of active equity release customers in Q3 this year was down by a third compared to the same period last year, according to figures from the Equity Release Council.

It is also worth thinking about longer term needs and how care costs are calculated and paid for. The rules around care funding are that if you are living and receiving care in your home, or you have a codependent living in the home then the value of the property cannot be taken into consideration when considering how you will fund care.

However, if you have sold your property then the proceeds of the sale will be taken into consideration for your ability to pay. If your total capital is above £23,250 you’re likely to have to pay your care fees in full, according to charity Age UK.

At the same time, moving into a rental facility – particularly if it is targeted at older renters – could help manage your needs once circumstances change.

“When you rent you are able to trade space for service. You are able to downsize into a smaller apartment and up the service in a way you can’t do if you needed to sell your home,” says Scaife.

Ultimately however, the decision is likely to be an emotional one. Deciding to leave your family home, whether to move somewhere smaller or rent, is a complicated decision and one that is unlikely to be taken lightly.

Taking the time to consider how you want to use your wealth and what you want from your retirement can be an exciting next step, just make sure you are looking at all your options.

