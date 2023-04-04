Pose's Michaela Jaé Rodriguez reflects on her historic Globes win

Dia Dipasupil

Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has reflected on her historic 2022 Golden Globes win and the show's legacy.

Last year, Rodriguez won a Best Actress Golden Globe for her role as Blanca Evangelista in FX's ballroom drama Pose. She made history as the first-ever transgender person to be recognised by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

However, her ceremony wasn't televised and Rodriguez appeared via video link to accept the award.

During this year's Golden Globes, when accepting his Carol Burnett award for achievement, Pose co-creator Ryan Murphy rectified this by encouraging crowds to give Rodriguez a standing ovation during his speech.

During a recent interview with Variety , Rodriguez reflected on this moment and her historic win in 2022.

"[Murphy] said something so important to me: 'This time, girl, make sure you take it in'," she shared.

"'Because before, I've watched you before and at least I think I can say, you've never taken in like how you need to. This night take it in. Because you deserve it. I can only imagine how it would feel not being able to have a speech or even be able to be present.'"

The actress continued, explaining: "I actually, for the first time, let his words land on me. I stared at him and all I could see was like: 'Yeah, we did this.'"

Recalling the special moment, Rodriguez said: "This was not just my moment, it was our moment as the queer community. Thank you, Ryan, for not only acknowledging me but acknowledging Billy Porter, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jeremy Pope [and] Matt Bomer.

"Thank you, the queer community who's in Hollywood, not just speaking on our community in a stigmatized way, but who's also tackling all types of roles, like we deserve to, because what is this career for after all? To play characters."

Rodriguez said she felt something change for her immediately after Murphy's speech: "That night, I felt the shift."

