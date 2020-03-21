‘Pose,’ ‘Station 19’ and Other Medical Dramas Donate Masks to Help Fight Coronavirus

Click here to read the full article.

With hospitals and medical centers dealing with so many cases of COVID-19 around the country, supplies like N95 respirator masks may soon run low. However, several shows like “Pose,” “Station 19” and “The Resident” are donating their resources to aid healthcare workers.

“Pose” creator Ryan Murphy announced that his FX show would donate their on-set masks.

“One of our regular sets and locations is a hospital where in Season 3 Blanca works as an AIDS/HIV counselor. Today, we donated all our prop supplies to Mount Sinai hospital to help nurses and doctors battling the Covid outbreak. Let’s all keep giving when and where and how we can,” he wrote on Instagram.

The Ontario, Calif., Fire Department said that ABC’s firehouse drama “Station 19” gave them their supply of N95 masks to help the real-life firefighters during the pandemic.

Fox’s medical drama “The Resident” made a drop-off of masks, gowns and gloves to the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Other medical dramas, like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Doctor” and “New Amsterdam” have also made similar donations to hospitals and healthcare providers.

Vice President Mike Pence claimed during a press conference Saturday that Apple is donating two million respirator masks, though Apple has not confirmed. He urged any stores with extra N95 masks to donate them during the coronavirus crisis.

