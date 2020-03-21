‘Pose,’ ‘Station 19’ and Other Medical Dramas Donate Masks to Help Fight Coronavirus
With hospitals and medical centers dealing with so many cases of COVID-19 around the country, supplies like N95 respirator masks may soon run low. However, several shows like “Pose,” “Station 19” and “The Resident” are donating their resources to aid healthcare workers.
“Pose” creator Ryan Murphy announced that his FX show would donate their on-set masks.
“One of our regular sets and locations is a hospital where in Season 3 Blanca works as an AIDS/HIV counselor. Today, we donated all our prop supplies to Mount Sinai hospital to help nurses and doctors battling the Covid outbreak. Let’s all keep giving when and where and how we can,” he wrote on Instagram.
On my FX series POSE, one of our regular sets and locations is a hospital where in season 3 (spoiler) Blanca works as an AIDS/hiv counselor. Today we donated all our prop supplies to Mount Sinai hospital to help nurses and doctors battling the Covid outbreak. Let’s all keep giving when and where and how we can. More to come…
A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Mar 21, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT
The Ontario, Calif., Fire Department said that ABC’s firehouse drama “Station 19” gave them their supply of N95 masks to help the real-life firefighters during the pandemic.
Thank you to @station19 and @shondaland for the donation of N95 masks to help protect our firefighters during our COVID-19 response #HeroesNotJustOnTV
A post shared by Ontario Fire Department (@ontariofiredept) on Mar 18, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT
Fox’s medical drama “The Resident” made a drop-off of masks, gowns and gloves to the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude
A post shared by klaw (@karen.ll.law) on Mar 18, 2020 at 12:27pm PDT
Other medical dramas, like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Doctor” and “New Amsterdam” have also made similar donations to hospitals and healthcare providers.
Vice President Mike Pence claimed during a press conference Saturday that Apple is donating two million respirator masks, though Apple has not confirmed. He urged any stores with extra N95 masks to donate them during the coronavirus crisis.
