Pose star Mj Rodriguez makes history with award nomination at the Emmys

Photo credit: Getty Images

Pose star Mj Rodriguez has become the first transgender performer to be nominated for an Emmy Award in a major acting category.

Rodriguez is nominated in the Lead Drama Actress category for her performance as Blanca Rodriguez in the FX series.

Speaking to Variety after the nomination was revealed, Rodriguez said: "I do believe this is a pivotal moment.

Photo credit: Getty Images

"There's never been a trans woman who has been nominated as a leading outstanding actress and I feel like that pushes the needle forward so much for now the door to be knocked down for so many people – whether they be male or trans female, gender nonconforming, LGBTQIA+, it does not matter."

"A moment like this extends and opens and elongates the possibilities of what's going to happen and I believe the Academy is definitely making it possible and their eyes are more than open," Rodriguez continued.

"Yes, I do believe they're going to continue, and I also feel like we're going to keep speaking and encouraging and informing and educating people around the world. I think that's the most important thing."



Photo credit: Pari Dukovic/FX

On Twitter, Pose co-creator Steven Canals congratulated Rodriguez, writing: "Holy shit!!! @MjRodriguez7 just made HISTORY as the first Trans actress to ever be nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series @TelevisionAcad."

Rodriguez's co-star Billy Porter also picked up a nomination in the Lead Actor category, while the show itself earned an Outstanding Drama Series nomination.



Pose season 3 aired on FX in the US. A UK air date has not yet been confirmed.

Blockbusters are back – and the latest edition of Digital Spy Magazine has got everything you need to know about the summer's biggest box office arrivals. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like