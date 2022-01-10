Pose Star Mj Rodriguez Makes History With Golden Globes Win

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Blanca Evangelista in Pose (Photo: BBC/FX/Eric Liebowitz)

Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history with her win at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Despite no red carpet, no celebrity guests and no live broadcast, this year’s ceremony went ahead over the weekend, with Michaela Jaé being named the recipient of the award for Best Actress In A TV Drama for her performance in the final season of Pose.

The win made her the first transgender actor in history to receive a Golden Globe, and while there was obviously no acceptance speech on the night, she did celebrate the accolade on Instagram.

“Thank you!” she wrote. “This is the door that is going to open… for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible.

“They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!”

An excited Michaela Jaé also made an impromptu acceptance speech on her Instagram live, stating: “This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina, Asian [communities], the many multi-beautiful colours of the rainbow.

“This is not just for me, this is for y’all. This is the door that opens for y’all.”

Mj Rodriguez reacts to her #GoldenGlobes win & gives an acceptance speech on IG Live:



"This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina,

Asian [communities], the many multi beautiful colors of the rainbow… This is not just for me, this is for y'all. This is the door that opens for y'all” pic.twitter.com/g6GA6mzmWq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 10, 2022

Addressing fellow nominees Uzo Aduba, Jennifer Aniston, Christine Baranski and Elisabeth Moss, she added: “To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

Story continues

Her win was also cause for celebration among her peers, including many of her Pose colleagues:

Congratulations to my ❤️ @MjRodriguez7 who won a #GoldenGlobes tonight for her performance in @PoseOnFX!! Bravo Mutha Blanca! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jRKWRyUPtC — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) January 10, 2022

Co-star Billy Porter shared his “huge congrats” with Michaela Jaé on his Instagram story shortly after her win.

Michaela Jaé took the lead as Blanca in all three seasons of Pose, the last of which aired last year.

Mj Rodriguez and the rest of the House Of Evangelista in the final season of Pose (Photo: BBC/FX/Eric Liebowitz)

Since then, she’s also shared the screen with Andrew Garfield in the Netflix musical Tick, Tick…Boom!, for which the British star also received an award on Sunday night.

Other winners on the night included Kate Winslet for her performance in Mare Of Easttown, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose for their roles in West Side Story and Squid Game’s O Yeong-Su.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

