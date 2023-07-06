Pose star Billy Porter splits from husband Adam Smith after six years

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Pose star Billy Porter has confirmed his separation from husband of six years Adam Smith.

The split was announced by the actor's rep Simon Halls in a statement to People: "I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years.

"The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter. There will be no further comment from either party and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected."

Rich Fury - Getty Images

The American Horror Story star met his husband, creative director of swimwear company The Smith Society, at a dinner party in 2009. They dated for a year before parting ways.

Five years later, Smith and Porter rekindled their relationship, getting back together on Smith's birthday in 2015. The two had planned a trip to see Hamilton the musical, when Porter's husband decided to share his true feelings.

"I felt it, and the tears came, and I pulled over, and he said: 'I love you, and I've always loved you, and if there's any chance, I would like another shot — I would like us to have another shot at this,'" Porter recalled to People. "He was the one that got away — so it wasn't hard. The yes came easy and immediately!"

It was Porter who then proposed to Smith in December 2016, whilst the two were on holiday in London. 17 days later the two made their union official, tying the knot in January 2017.

Smith last appeared on Porter's social media in February this year. The Broadway star shared a heartfelt tribute to his significant other on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful husband," read the caption, alongside a photo of the two in a swimming pool. "I am so grateful to have you by my side on our journey together. You are my rock and my light.

"I am so proud of you and love watching the way your mind works and your dedication to pursuing your dreams. You are a trusted friend and confidant to so many, a loving brother and uncle, and a fabulous dog-dad to our baby Lola. We are so lucky to have you. I love you."

