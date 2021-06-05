Pose series finale first look: 'Dream big until you triumph!'

Grab your tissues, children. EW has your first look at the two-hour Pose series finale, airing Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

The exclusive video features Mother Blanca Evangelista (Mj Rodriguez) and Pray Tell (Billy Porter) hitting the ballroom floor for one final performance, as well as behind-the-scenes footage of Rodriguez and Porter rehearsing the showstopping dance. (It's got multiple costume changes and a rain effect, so yes, we're going with "showstopping.") We also get a glimpse of Blanca's final inspirational speech to some ballroom hopefuls.

"The thing that we as a writers' room wanted most was for all of our characters to have whatever a happy ending looks like for them," says Pose co-creator and executive producer Steven Canals in the video. The cast and creators also reflect on the drama's legacy, including its groundbreaking casting. Recruiting trans women to play trans women "was revolutionary in 2017," says exec producer Janet Mock. "Now, I think in '20 and '21, it's almost like if you don't cast authentically, no one's going to show up for your project." Adds Porter, "Oh, how I wish that I had a show like Pose when I was growing up, when I was coming out in the '80s."

Watch. Cry. Pose!

