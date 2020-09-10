‘Pose’ Co-Creator Steven Canals to Develop Drama Series ‘In the End’ at ABC

“Pose” co-creator Steven Canals has set up a drama project for development at ABC.

The show is currently titled “In the End.” Incapable of living life to the fullest, Kiona Brown makes the only logical choice – to embrace death as an end-of-life doula. With an eclectic list of patients – including cancer survivor Mariana Cortez – Kiona soon discovers the secret to a new beginning is to embrace what happens in the end.

Canals will serve as writer and executive producer on the project via Story Ave. Productions. 20th Television, where Canals is currently under an overall deal, will serve as the studio.

Canals is credited as co-creator on FX’s “Pose” along with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The show’s first season was nominated for seven Emmy Awards in 2019, including one for best drama series. Series star Billy Porter took home the statuette for best actor in a drama series, while the show itself was also a recipient of the 2019 Television Academy Honors. Season 2 was recently nominated for five Emmys.

It was announced in July that Canals is also developing a limited series at FX called “81 Words.” The series tells the true story of gay activists Frank Kameny and Barbara Gittings, who risked their career reputations to conspire with the GAYPA – a clandestine group of closeted psychiatrists – to challenge the American Psychiatric Association’s definition of homosexuality. Until 1974, the medical establishment considered gay people sexually deviant and diagnosed them as mentally ill. Canals will also write and executive produce that series with 20th Television producing.

He is repped by Epicenter and Felker Toczek.

