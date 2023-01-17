Porzingis and the Wizards take on conference foe New York

Washington Wizards (18-26, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-20, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards in Eastern Conference play Wednesday.

The Knicks have gone 16-11 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 47.7 rebounds. Randle paces the Knicks with 10.6 boards.

The Wizards are 11-15 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is 12-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 14 the Knicks won 112-108 led by 34 points from Jalen Brunson, while Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is shooting 45.8% and averaging 24.4 points for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Porzingis is averaging 22.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wizards. Kuzma is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 113.0 points, 48.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Wizards: Bradley Beal: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

