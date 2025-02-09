Porzingis ruled out shortly before start of Celtics-Knicks game because of illness

NEW YORK (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out shortly before the Boston Celtics' game against the New York Knicks on Saturday night because of an illness.

The Celtics announced an update to their starting lineup shortly before the game, saying Luke Kornet would be the center in place of Porzingis, a former All-Star as a member of the Knicks.

Boston was already without another starter, with Jrue Holiday sidelined by a right shoulder injury.

The Knicks were missing starting forward OG Anunoby for a third straight game because of a sprained right foot, but starting center Karl-Anthony Towns played after being listed as questionable with a sore right knee.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

The Associated Press