Portuguese police to search reservoir for Madeleine McCann, say reports

An active search for Madeleine McCann is to be carried out for the first time in nearly a decade in a reservoir in Portugal, according to reports.

Police officers are to search Barragem do Arade reservoir near the town of Silves in the Algarve, according to German media, about 25 miles (40km) from Praia da Luz where Madeleine disappeared aged three from her family’s holiday apartment on 3 May 2007.

The search is to be conducted by Portuguese officers at the behest of German authorities. The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig is investigating a convicted paedophile, Christian Brückner, 45.

The German newspaper Bild claims Brückner may have had friends in the area. It is understood the prosecutor’s office is to issue a statement on Tuesday when the search of the reservoir and surrounding forest will begin in earnest. It is estimated it will take two days.

On Monday, a road leading to Barragem do Arade reservoir was blocked and police tents were seen. The reservoir was reportedly searched in 2008 and bones found in a bag were judged to be of “non-human origin”. It remains unclear why the police have chosen to search the reservoir again at this point.

This will be the first major operation of its kind since June 2014, when the Metropolitan police received permission from Portuguese officials to search the holiday resort of Praia da Luz with search dogs and ground-penetrating radar.

Madeleine McCann disappeared on 3 May 2007 from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Photograph: AP

Kate and Gerry McCann were dining at a nearby tapas restaurant when Madeleine disappeared, triggering one of the most highly publicised missing person cases in British history.

German police said in June 2020 that the girl was assumed dead and Brückner was probably responsible for her disappearance. He has not been charged with any offences connected with Madeleine’s disappearance, and has denied any involvement.

However, the Met police continue to treat it as a missing person case under Operation Grange, the multimillion-pound investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance.

Brückner is currently in a German prison serving a sentence for rape. Last month, a German court said it was cancelling a sexual offences trial against Brückner on charges unrelated to McCann’s disappearance, on the grounds that the region where it is located is not the last place he lived in Germany.

He was charged last year by German prosecutors in Braunschweig with three offences of aggravated rape of women and two offences of sexual abuse of children. The alleged offences took place in Portugal between December 2000 and July 2017. They are not linked to Madeleine’s disappearance.

Earlier this month, the McCanns issued a short statement on their Find Madeleine campaign website to mark the 16th anniversary of her disappearance. “Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction,” they said. “Still missing … still very much missed.

“It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel … The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough.”