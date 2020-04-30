Portuguese league to resume on May 30 after virus stoppage

The Associated Press
Porto's Chancel Mbemba, upper right, and Porto's goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin, lower right, defend against Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby during the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between FC Porto and Bayer Leverkusen at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
LISBON, Portugal (AP) -- Portugal’s government says the country’s soccer league will be allowed to resume on May 30 following a stoppage forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister António Costa included the announcement in Thursday’s presentation of his government’s plan to roll back lockdown measures.

Costa said the resumption still depends on health authorities approving measures to make stadiums meet hygiene conditions.

The games will be played without fans.

Porto leads Benfica by one point at the top of the standings.

