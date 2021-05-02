Portuguese Grand Prix live stream: How to watch race online and on TV today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton will have to pass his own teammate Valtteri Bottas in order to win the Portuguese Grand Prix this afternoon after the Finn edged the world champion in Saturday qualifying by seven thousandths of a second – meaning Hamilton will have to wait for at least another grand prix to seal his century of poles.

Max Verstappen was third, a disappointing four tenths off the pace of Mercedes which suggested Red Bull’s challenge this season might not be quite as robust as it has threatened to be. “I struggled a lot with the grip,” Verstappen said afterwards. “It is not ideal to be third but we will try and fight them in the race.”

George Russell qualified 11th, his best result for Williams so far in his career, while Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles continued, knocked out of qualifying in Q1. Former wold champions Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso will starts 10th and 13th respectively.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the race.

When is the Portuguese Grand Prix?

The race will start at 3pm BST today, Sunday 2 May.

How to watch on TV

The race will air live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 1:30pm BST.

How to watch online

Existing Sky Sports customers live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

NOW customers can watch the race through their £9.99 Day Membership or for a Monthly Membership of £33.99, all without a contract. NOW is available via BT Sport and on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Highlights of qualifying will be shown free-to-air on Channel 4 at 6:30pm on Saturday, with race highlights on at 7:30pm on the Sunday.

What happened last time out?

Verstappen dominated to take victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, after overtaking Hamilton for the lead, who later spun off the circuit and was forced to fight his way back to second.

Lando Norris achieved his second Formula One podium in third place, following a mature display in drying conditions after a disappointing qualifying the previous day.

Charles Leclerc and Sainz Jr put in a strong showing for Ferrari and brought home the team’s first double top-five finish since the Turkish Grand Prix last year.

Further back, both Williams cars missed out on their first points of the season, with Canadian Nicholas Latifi spinning into the barriers early on as his team-mate George Russell was involved in a dramatic incident when battling Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas for ninth.

What are the standings?

Lewis Hamilton currently leads the Drivers’ Championship on 44 points, one point ahead of Max Verstappen.

McLaren’s Norris is third on 27 points, ahead of Ferrari’s Leclerc (20 points) and Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Bottas (16 points).

Sainz Jr is sixth for Ferrari on 14 points, the same total as McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo in seventh.

Sergio Perez is eighth for Red Bull on 10 points, with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll completing the top 10.

Mercedes are at the top of the Constructors’ Championship on 60 points, seven points ahead of Red Bull, with McLaren in third on 41 points.

Prediction

Mercedes looked to have the edge in qualifying and this Lewis Hamilton is unlikely to let an crucial opportunity for another race win slide away. Hamilton 1st, Bottas 2nd, Verstappen 3rd.

