Portuguese Grand Prix live stream: How to watch F1 online and on TV today

Lewis Hamilton will attempt to break Michael Schumacher’s 14-year record at this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix as the Mercedes driver attempts to claim a 92nd career victory on unknown territory.

Formula One heads to the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao for the first time this weekend, with the second of four consecutive unfamiliar circuits seeing the Portuguese Grand Prix return to the calendar for the first time in 24 years.

Hamilton arrives in Portimao with a commanding 69-point lead in the drivers’ championship, and should he record another victory this weekend following his triumph last time out in the Eifel Grand Prix, not only will he break Schumacher’s record for the highest number of career victories, but he will edge closer towards a record-equalling seventh world title with a close-to-unassailable lead in the drivers’ championship.

The six-time champion leads Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, and with only six rounds remaining in the 2020 calendar - including this weekend’s Grand Prix - time is running out for the Finn to catch Hamilton and make a fight of it. However, the uncertainty posed by the first Grand Prix to be staged on the Algarve circuit could at least throw a spanner in the works, which could hand Bottas a way back into the title picture.

The track uncertainty is not the only thing for drivers to worry about though, with weather once again likely to interfere over the course of the weekend. Both Friday and Saturday should be significantly better - and warmer - than at the Nurburgring, but Sunday’s race could well be affected by rain if the forecast is anything to go by.

When is the Portuguese Grand Prix?

The Portuguese Grand Prix takes place on 23-25 October 2020.

What time does each session start?

FRIDAY

Free Practice 1: 11am - 12:30pm BST

Free Practice 2: 3pm - 4:30pm BST

SATURDAY

Free Practice 3: 11am - 12pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm - 3pm BST

SUNDAY

Race: 1:10pm - 3:10pm GMT

TV schedule

FRIDAY

Free Practice 1: 10:30am - 12:45pm BST (Sky Sports F1 + Sky Sports Main Event)

Free Practice 2: 2:45pm - 4:45pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

SATURDAY

Free Practice 3: 10:45am - 12:10pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying: 1pm - 3:35pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

SUNDAY

Race: 11:30am - 4pm GMT (Sky Sports F1)

Race highlights: 5:30pm - 6:30pm GMT (Sky One), 6:30pm - 9pm (Channel 4)

