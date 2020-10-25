Portuguese Grand Prix LIVE: Latest updates from F1 as Bottas leads Hamilton after frantic start

Follow the latest updates live from the Portuguese Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton attempts to break Michael Schumacher’s record number of wins in the first ever race at the Algarve International Circuit.

F1 returns to Portugal in Portimao for the second of four unfamiliar circuits, with Hamilton looking to continue his relentless charge towards a seventh world championship this season. Another victory today will put him three race wins clear of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, and will also see him pass Schumacher’s all-time record with his 92nd career win.

Hamilton starts from pole position ahead of Bottas and Max Verstappen, with Charles Leclerc once again outperforming the Ferrari to break into the top four ahead of Sergio Perez and Alex Albon. Follow the live updates below.