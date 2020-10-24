Portuguese GP qualifying delayed after drain cover issue

Final practice was red flagged with one minute remaining on the clock after a drain cover came up at the exit of Turn 14 when Sebastian Vettel ran wide in his Ferrari.

Vettel reported to his team that the cover had come up, with the session being suspended soon after.

Race control confirmed 20 minutes before the scheduled start of qualifying in Portugal that the session would be delayed by 30 minutes until 2:30pm local time to allow track repairs to be conducted.

FIA race director Michael Masi was spotted on site at the corner along with a number of track workers and vehicles completing work on the loose drain cover to ensure it did not come up again.