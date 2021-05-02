Portuguese GP: Lewis Hamilton wins 97th career race, extends lead over Max Verstappen

The Associated Press
·3 min read

Portimao, Portugal: Lewis Hamilton delivered a flawless drive in his Mercedes to win the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday from his arch title rival Max Verstappen.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton's 97th Grand Prix triumph extended his early season lead over Red Bull's Verstappen in the Formula One drivers' standings to eight points.

In third place in Portimao was pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes with Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull in fourth.

"That was such a tough race physically and mentally. I didn't get a good start and also lost out at the restart but it was a great result in the end," said Hamilton.

"Today wasn't all perfect and we need to get ready now for the quick turnaround for Spain."

At a sun-drenched Algarve International Circuit Bottas led Hamilton from the two Red Bulls into the first corner.

By the end of lap one it was the safety car which led after the two Alfa Romeos collided, with Kimi Raikkonen's front wing littered across the straight after clipping Antonio Giovinazzi's car.

Bottas carefully controlled the rolling restart on lap seven but in his rearview mirror he will have seen Verstappen charge past Hamilton and into second.

'Sitting duck'

"That a boy" was the pleased reaction on the team radio from the Red Bull pits.

But four laps later and a mistake by the Dutchman on turn 14 let Hamilton regain second, darting past on the inside with Verstappen snapping: "I'm just a sitting duck on the straight. It's unbelievable."

Hamilton hit the front with a superb sweeping move past Bottas at the start of lap 20, quickly establishing daylight between the Mercedes men.

Verstappen was the first of the leading group to pit on lap 36, with Bottas next, followed by Hamilton, with Perez yet to change tyres, in front.

With 13 laps left Hamilton pushed past Perez to regain control of the third leg of the record 23-race season, and from there the race was his to lose.

"I think Max made a mistake at some point and that was perfect. With Valtteri I had to make the move early on before the tyres were destroyed and I just managed to get him at turn one. Right on my limit. Great race," added Hamilton.

"We were not on top of it here but we'll see what we can do in Barcelona," said Verstappen, referring to next weekend's race in Spain.

Intrigue in the closing stages surrounded the question of who would end up with a potentially crucial point for the fastest lap.

Verstappen thought he'd clinched it only for his effort to be ruled out due to track limits with Bottas eventually taking the honours.

The Red Bulls are emerging as serious challengers to Mercedes' supremacy but the world champions have evidently worked hard to redress any imbalance in performance between the two teams.

And after three legs of the season it is Hamilton in his quest for a record eighth world crown that has won twice, adding this to his opening success in Bahrain, with Verstappen the winner in Imola.

Sitting third in the drivers' standings is Lando Norris for resurgent McLaren after the Briton took fifth on Sunday.

He came in ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, with the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly completing the top 10.

Also See: Formula 1 2021: Lewis Hamilton leads Max Verstappen in second practice at Portuguese GP

Formula 1 2021: Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas beats teammate Lewis Hamilton to take pole at Portuguese GP

Formula 1 2021: Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna GP in a race of two halves, and other talking points

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Cole Caufield buries OT winner for first NHL goal

    The Canadiens rookie produced quite a special moment in an NHL career that is barely four games old.

  • 10 things: Raptors lose again in predictable, tired fashion to the Jazz

    Another day, another fourth-quarter struggle for the Toronto Raptors.

  • McDavid racks up 3 more points in Oilers' win over Flames

    Connor McDavid scored and added two assists to lead the Oilers to a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Saturday night.

  • Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave after sexual misconduct allegations

    The Canucks announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.

  • Jiri Prochazka lands vicious spinning back elbow to knock out Dominick Reyes

    Reyes immediately went down and the fight was over at 4:29 of the second.

  • Thunder tank their way into record 57-point loss to short-handed Pacers

    Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double ... in the first half.

  • Bob Baffert nabs record seventh Kentucky Derby win with Medina Spirit's victory

    Bob Baffert's horse is never a bad bet at Churchill Downs.

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors finding their spark again

    In a year that's been off from the start, Raptors players have struggled to maintain their positivity.

  • MLB umpires have forgotten how baserunning works

    Andrew McCutchen was called out for running in a straight line. How?

  • 8 things to remember from Connor McDavid's unforgettable season

    With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.

  • Panthers take Canadian RB Chuba Hubbard in fourth round of NFL draft

    Hubbard's selection was notable in that he was the fourth Canadian drafted, tying the 2014 record for most Canucks picked.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: You can build your team around Adam Fox

    Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.

  • Bills rookie Spencer Brown celebrates being drafted by jumping through a table (video)

    Spencer Brown is going to fit right in with the Bills.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Braves put catchers Travis d'Arnaud, Alex Jackson on IL

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves put catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Alex Jackson on the injured list Sunday. D’Arnaud was placed on the 60-day IL with a left thumb sprain after getting hurt on a tag play at the plate in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game against Toronto. Jackson, who replaced d’Arnaud in the game, went on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring. Catcher William Contreras was recalled from the Braves' alternate site and started Sunday against the Blue Jays. Catcher Jeff Mathis had his contract purchased from alternate site. D’Arnaud has a .220 batting average with two homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games. Jackson was 1 for 23 (.043) in 10 games. Contreras, 23, made his major league debut last season, going 4 for 10 in four games. He was the 27th man for Atlanta's doubleheader on April 25 against Arizona. Mathis, 38, spent the previous two seasons with Texas. The 16-year veteran known for his defence has a career .194 batting average in 945 games. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • LaMelo Ball splashes back into Hornets lineup with impressive full-court assist

    Miles Bridges called the full-court assist "crazy." But for Ball, it "kind of felt normal."

  • Games postponed at world women's curling following positive COVID-19 tests

    CALGARY — Tournament officials say multiple broadcasters have tested positive for COVID-19 at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship in Calgary. The World Curling Federation said in a release Sunday that no athletes or officials are at risk, and all broadcasters are self isolating in their hotel while additional testing and contract tracing takes place. The tournament's morning draw was postponed Sunday "out of an abundance of caution" and in order to give the venue a deep clean. Afternoon games were expected to go ahead as scheduled, including a matchup between Canada's Kerri Einarson and Tabitha Peterson of the United States. The World Curling Federation says Sunday morning's games will be made up later in the week. Organizers say broadcasting has been put on hold until staff have been medically cleared to return by the tournament's medical officials and Alberta Health. This competition is the seventh and final event in the curling bubble at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Manchester United-Liverpool match postponed after supporters invade Old Trafford pitch to protest ownership

    Supporters continue to stage demonstrations after the Super League announcement in April.

  • Women's curling worlds on hold after COVID-19 cases found amongst broadcast crew

    The women's world curling championship has been put on pause after several positive COVID-19 cases were detected Sunday morning amongst the broadcast crew in Calgary. In a news release, the World Curling Federation says after a series of scheduled testing, the positive cases were detected amongst the competition broadcast staff. No athletes or competition officials are considered at risk at this time. Join Colleen Jones and Devin Heroux for 'That Curling Show' next Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET at on CBC Olympics Twitter, CBC Olympics Facebook, and CBC Sports YouTube. However, the morning draw has been postponed out of "an abundance of caution." Officials say the postponed games from this morning will be played at a time yet to be determined next week. "After updated guidance is received on the situation from Alberta Health and once all athlete and competition official test results have been returned and are confirmed as negative, the competition will resume with the afternoon session at 4 p.m. ET. The morning's postponed session will be played at a time to be determined later in the week," the WCF release said. A source inside the broadcast bubble told CBC Sports after Saturday night's broadcast they were instructed to immediately isolate in their rooms. They continue to isolate. Broadcasting from the world championship will be on hold throughout Sunday meaning none of the games will be televised or streamed. 'Heightened level of concern' The source also said there is a "heightened level of concern" inside the bubble. The broadcast crew is in a different hotel from the players competing in the event. Athletes and officials received scheduled testing Saturday and medical personnel are now awaiting those results. The venue is also undergoing a deep clean. "While the impacted staff remain in isolation during the expanded testing and contact tracing, broadcasting will be on hold until they are medically cleared to return by the competition medical officials and Alberta Health," WCF wrote in their release. This comes after the news of two Team Germany members being unavailable for competition after testing positive for COVID-19. Germany has been playing with three players at the world championship. Practices scheduled for Wednesday leading into the event were postponed as health officials investigated the positive cases. World Curling Federation and Curling Canada officials say they have robust health and safety protocols in place under the guidance of federal, provincial and local health officials, and are following protocol. "The health and safety of our athletes, officials, staff and the community at large are always our primary concern and will continue to be so as we address this latest challenge," WCF wrote in the release.

  • Chelsea, Barça reach WCL final after Harder, Martens shine

    LONDON — Pernille Harder's late header made the difference for Chelsea, and Lieke Martens scored twice for Barcelona, as they took a step closer to becoming European champions. Both teams advanced to the Women’s Champions League final when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich 4-1 after Barça topped Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the second leg of their semifinals on Sunday. They’ll meet on May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Harder headed in from a free kick in the 84th minute to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead — 4-3 on aggregate. Fran Kirby added her second goal of the game in the 95th, firing into an empty net after Bayern had sent everyone forward in the dying minutes, to make it 5-3 on aggregate. Kirby had opened the scoring early on, and the teams then traded first-half goals with Sarah Zadrazil tallying for the visitors and Ji So-yun for Chelsea at Kingsmeadow stadium. It's the first time Chelsea has reached the final. Earlier Sunday, Barça advanced by an aggregate score of 3-2. Playing in front of nearly 1,000 fans at Johan Cruyff Stadium, the hosts built an early two-goal lead over PSG thanks to stellar finishing from its Netherlands winger. Martens, the UEFA women's player of the year in 2016-17, caught up to a long pass down the left side and curled a right-footed shot into the top far corner of the net in the 8th minute. She was then left unmarked at the far post to tap in a low cross from Caroline Graham Hansen in the 31st. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored for the visitors three minutes later. The Catalan club’s only other trip to the final was in 2019, when it lost 4-1 to French powerhouse Lyon. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press