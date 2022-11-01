Portugal World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Portugal forward Diogo Jota will miss the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar after he sustained a calf injury in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Speaking two days after Jota was carried off the pitch at Anfield on a stretcher, Liverpool manager said the prognosis was ‘not good news’.

“Yes he will miss the World Cup,” said Klopp. “Pretty serious injury of the calf muscle. Sad news for the boy, us and Portugal.”

Portugal, who will be appearing in their sixth successive World Cup, will also be without Wolves winger Pedro Neto who requires surgery for an ankle injury sustained in a Premier League game against West Ham.

In the qualifiers, Portugal finished second in Group A so they had to go through the play-off path. A Bruno Fernandes brace allowed them to see off North Macedonia and book their place at Qatar.

Head coach Fernando Santos has been in charge since 2014. In the 2016 Euros he guided Portugal to glory after they defeated hosts France to lift the trophy for the first time. In the last edition of the World Cup and Euros, their tournament ended at the last-16 stage.

Their final World Cup warm-up preparations brought mixed results, beating the Czech Republic 4-0 before then losing 1-0 to Spain in the last Nations League game.

Portugal World Cup 2022 squad

Portugal are one of a number of teams who have sent in and confirmed their provisional 55-man squad, which will be whittled down to 26 names before the start of the tournament.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Anthony Lopes, Jose Sa, Rui Silva

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Nelson Semedo, Joao Cancelo, Cedric, Thierry Correia, Antonio Silva, Danilo, David Carmo, Diogo Leite, Domingos Duarte, Fabio Cardoso, Goncalo Inacio, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Tiago Djalo, Mario Rui, Nuno Mendes, Nuno Tavares, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: Florentino, William, Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha, Joao Moutinho, Joao Mario, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, Matheus Nunes, Otavio, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Fabio Carvalho, Fabio Vieira, Goncalo Guedes, Nuno Santos, Ricardo Horta, Trincao

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Jota, Pedro Goncalves, Podence, Rafael Leao, Andre Silva, Beto, Goncalo Ramos, Paulinho

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

Cristiano Ronaldo will almost certainly be taking part in his last World Cup. The all-time leading international goalscorer will look to add the World Cup to his horde of trophies.

Bruno Fernandes will also be one to watch, as will Rafael Leao, who has been impressing at AC Milan this season.

What are Portugal’s fixtures?

Portugal are in Group H alongside Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay.

Nov 24: Portugal vs Ghana, Stadium 974, 4pm GMT (7pm local time)

Nov 28: Portugal vs Uruguay, Lusail Stadium, 7pm GMT (10pm local time)

Dec 2: South Korea vs Portugal, Education City Stadium, 3pm GMT (6pm local time)

See the full World Cup 2022 fixtures list

What is Portugal’s World Cup record?

Portugal have appeared at the tournament seven times. On their debut appearance in 1966 they recorded their highest ever finish: third place.

Portugal have appeared at the previous five editions of the World Cup and fell in the round of 16 at Russia 2018 when they were beaten 2-1 by Uruguay.

Latest odds

In what is sure to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last World Cup, can he win the Golden Boot? Find the latest top scorer odds here

Portugal are currently 14/1 to win World Cup 2022.

Other leading contenders...

  • Brazil 4/1

  • France 6/1

  • Argentina 13/2

  • England 7/1

  • Spain 8/1

  • Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 1

