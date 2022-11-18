Portugal World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Getty Images/Gualter Fatia

A video has emerged of Bruno Fernandes apparently giving his Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as the Portugal squad met up for the World Cup on Monday.

The incident comes after Ronaldo gave an interview to Piers Morgan in which he criticised various figures at Manchester United. The club are considering tearing up his contract as a result.

The footage, released by the Portuguese FA, showed Fernandes arriving at a training ground. He shakes hands and bumps fists with members of staff as he enters the building. The video then cuts to him entering the dressing room, where his greeting for Ronaldo is some way short of effusive.

However, according to Joao Mario, the Portugal midfielder, the incident was the result of a joke between the pair.

"I was there and saw everything, it was a funny moment that was misinterpreted on the outside," a laughing Joao Mario said. "It was a joke between them because Bruno was late, one of the last to arrive, and Cristiano asked him if he had came by boat.

"I understand that the images can be interpreted in many ways, but it was a joke between them. They have a great relationship because they play together, I saw them all day yesterday. There is no problem between them."

Portugal World Cup 2022 squad

Portugal announced their 26-man squad on November 10, which features a raft of Premier League players; City, United and Wolves are represented in triplicate, plus lone Fulham player, Joao Palhinha.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (SL Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (SL Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Otavio Monteiro (FC Porto), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Forwards: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (SL Benfica), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (SC Braga).

Who are the star names in the squad?

Cristiano Ronaldo will almost certainly be taking part in his last World Cup. The all-time leading international goalscorer will look to add the World Cup to his horde of trophies.

Bruno Fernandes will also be one to watch, as will Rafael Leao, who has been impressing at AC Milan this season.

What are Portugal’s fixtures?

What is Portugal’s World Cup record?

Portugal have appeared at the tournament seven times. On their debut appearance in 1966 they recorded their highest ever finish: third place.

Portugal have appeared at the previous five editions of the World Cup and fell in the round of 16 at Russia 2018 when they were beaten 2-1 by Uruguay.

Latest odds

In what is sure to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last World Cup, can he win the Golden Boot? Find the latest top scorer odds here

Portugal are currently a best price of 14/1 to win World Cup 2022.

Other leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

Argentina 11/2

France 6/1

England 8/1

Spain 17/2

Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 15