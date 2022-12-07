Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Portugal qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar as Group H winners, despite losing their final group match 2-1 to South Korea, and have now secured their place in the quarter-finals with a thumping 6-1 win against Switzerland.

Back-to-back wins against Ghana and Uruguay proved enough for Portugal to reach the knockouts. While their pre-match preparations were overshadowed by the furore over Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped to the bench, they went on to thrash the Swiss thanks to a hat-trick from Goncalo Ramos – who displaced Ronaldo – and goals from Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao, with their opponents only able to muster up a consolation via Manuel Akanji in response.

Fernando Santos' side will now face Morocco in the last eight. Expect much debate over whether Ronaldo should return to the starting XI.

Portugal World Cup 2022 squad

Portugal announced their 26-man squad on November 10, which features a raft of Premier League players. Manchester City, Manchester United and Wolves are represented in triplicate, plus there's a lone Fulham player in Joao Palhinha.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (SL Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (SL Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Otavio Monteiro (FC Porto), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Forwards: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (SL Benfica), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (SC Braga).

Who are the star names?

All-time leading international goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add the World Cup to his horde of trophies. Ronaldo took the official player of the match award in the opening win against Ghana, but Rafael Leao was the top-rated player by Telegraph Sport readers, scoring a rating of 8.3, and Ronaldo now has a cloud hanging over him.

Bruno Fernandes is one of the team's talismans, while Leao is one to watch having impressed at AC Milan this season.

What are Portugal’s results and fixtures?

Group H

November 24: Portugal 3 Ghana 2

November 28: Portugal 2 Uruguay 0

December 2: South Korea 2 Portugal 1

Round of 16

December 6: Portugal 6 Switzerland 1

What is Portugal’s World Cup record?

Portugal have appeared at the tournament seven times. On their debut appearance in 1966 they recorded their highest ever finish: third place.

Portugal have appeared at the previous five editions of the World Cup and fell in the round of 16 at Russia 2018 when they were beaten 2-1 by Uruguay.

Latest odds

In what is sure to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last World Cup, can he win the Golden Boot? Find the latest top scorer odds here

Portugal are currently a best price of 13/2 to win the World Cup 2022.