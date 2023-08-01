Portugal vs US live: Latest score and updates from the Women’s World Cup

United States fans are making themselves known at Eden Park - Reuters/David Rowland

Portugal 0 US 0

08:05 AM BST

4 min: POR 0 USA 0

Chance for the US.

Williams gets to byline in acres of space and finds a smart cut-back pass into the six-yard box where Alex Morgan is lurking. She gets there ahead of the defender but her deft flick is just off target.

08:03 AM BST

2 min: POR 0 USA 0

Good positive start from the US. There are huge cheers any time a US player picks up the ball.

Sullivan makes a smart inception in the centre circle and looks to feed Williams but the Portuguese defence holds firm.

08:01 AM BST

The crowd counts down...

...the referee blows her whistle and we are off.

07:59 AM BST

What a sight

The lights are on, the stands are packed and the atmosphere is crackling at Eden Park.

07:57 AM BST

Less gusto from the US

And again there are numerous members of the side failing to join in with the anthem. I count three singers and eight who did not there. The row rolls on.

Players listen to national anthems prior to the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group E football match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland on August 1, 2023

07:56 AM BST

The teams are out...

Here come the anthems...belted out with gusto by the Portuguese.

07:55 AM BST

US fans out in force

U.S. fans hold up a sign ahead of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023

U.S. supporters react ahead of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday

U.S. supporters pose for a photo ahead of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand,

USA fans show their support prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 01, 2023 in Auckland / TÄmaki Makaurau, New Zealand

United States fans in the stands prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 01, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand

07:51 AM BST

Anthem controversy

Something to watch before this game will be whether all members of the US team sing their country’s anthem. Several failed to do so ahead of their matches against Vietnam or the Netherlands, sparking a row within the US media.

The players were labelled “embarrassing” and “disrespectful” in some quarters but as yet there has been no clarity on why Andi Sullivan, Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma, Emily Fox, Trinity Rodman and Crystal Dunn failed to sing The Star-Spangled Banner.

07:46 AM BST

One of the biggest World Cup shocks

Well it would be if Portugal were to get a result or, dare I say, even beat the USA in Auckland this morning.

Just once in the history of the Women’s World Cup – in 2011 – have the US not topped their group. They have never failed to qualify...

Sophia Smith warms up ahead of the clash with Portugal - Getty Images/Robin Alam

07:37 AM BST

Team news

This morning’s starting XIs see the US make two changes from the side who drew with the Netherlands. Rose Lavelle and Lynn Williams both get the nod from manager Vlatko Andonovski, with Savannah DeMelo and Trinity Rodman both dropping to the bench.

Story continues

United States starting XI: Naeher, Dunn, Girma, Ertz, Fox, Horan, Sullivan, Lavelle, Smith, Morgan, Williams.

Portugal starting XI: Pereira, Amado, Costa, Gomes, Borges, Dolores Silva, Norton, Pinto, Nazareth, Diana Silva, J Silva.

07:34 AM BST

Good morning from Eden Park

Welcome the live coverage of the Women’s World Cup where the USA attempt to book their place in the knockout stages and continue their hunt for a record-extending sixth World Cup success.

Their dominance in women’s football in recent history means the USA have rarely faced such a crucial clash so early in a tournament – lose against Portugal this morning and they are likely out of the tournament, barring a Netherlands collapse.

A comfortable win in their opener against Vietnam was followed by a tightly contested 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 final.

The USA trailed at the break in the latter and needed a Lindsey Horan goal on the hour to come through with a mercy yet crucial point.

“Of course there’s a little bit of anxiety anytime there’s a result that needs to be had, that has a little bit of feeling to it, but I think that’s exciting,” forward Megan Rapinoe said. “I think everybody knows that too. Everybody’s like, ‘OK, we have to perform better and we have to get this result.’”

Portugal, with their own qualification still in their hands, will certainly be no pushovers at Eden Park this morning. After losing 1-0 to Netherlands, they got the better of Vietnam on Thursday to leave themselves just a point adrift of the two Group E pace-setters.

“If we analyse Portugal in the last few games that they played, they are a lot more conservative than aggressive,” USA boss Vlatko Andonovski, said. “They are looking to get their results on a couple of chances they create.

“We expect nothing less. We think that they’re going to be organised defensively, and they’re going to look to get results off counterattacks. And obviously, it will be our responsibility to neutralise any of those.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.