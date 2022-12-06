Portugal 1-0 Switzerland LIVE! Ramos goal - World Cup 2022 match stream, latest score and updates today

Portugal vs Switzerland - LIVE!

The last-16 stage of the World Cup comes to an end tonight as Portugal and Switzerland look to become the final team through to the quarter-finals. Morocco are waiting in the last-eight, after they stunned Spain, and both these sides will be fancy their chances of booking their place in that clash.

Portugal are favourites to do so, sealing qualification with a match to spare before losing to South Korea as they rested a number of stars. As ever Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated much of the build-up, and Fernando Santos has made the huge decision to drop the 37-year-old as Goncalo Ramos starts instead.

As for Switzerland, they came through a highly-charged final group-stage match against Serbia to reach the last-16. They are regulars in the knockout stage, but it’s 68 years since they last played in a World Cup quarter-final. Follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the Lusail Iconic Stadium!

Portugal 1 - 0 Switzerland

19:30 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Embolo is certainly up for the fight, just hasn’t had enough of the ball. He runs at Dias, shrugs him off and wins the free-kick. So, so strong.

Shaqiri standing over this, as is Xhaka. Great angle for the left-footer but it’s all of 35 yards out.

It’s Shaqiri... great effort! Was maybe curling wide, Costa tips it behind though.

Simon Collings at Lusail Iconic Stadium

19:28 , Matt Verri

Obviously people will point to his goal, but you can see why Ramos was picked when you look at his all-round game.

He is just so much more mobile than Ronaldo and that Portuguese attack looks so much more fluid tonight.

19:28 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Switzerland haven’t offered any sort of threat tonight in forward areas.

Xhaka drops deep to get on the ball, but the attack soon breaks down. Portugal in complete control right now.

19:25 , Matt Verri

25 mins: Schar is down and trudging off after getting some treatment. Looks like his night could shortly be over.

He’s going to try and continue for now, but think he might be going down again very shortly.

19:22 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Lovely cross-field pass, Ramos brings it down and it bobbles back to him. Gets the shot away from the edge of the box, comfortable save.

What an unbelievable start he’s made.

19:21 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Sommer could not believe that flew into the top corner.

Here come Portugal again, Guerreiro in down the left and puts it into the box. Cleared away, Ramos was lurking again.

Simon Collings at Lusail Iconic Stadium

19:19 , Matt Verri

Of course it is the man who replaces Ronaldo who scores. What a hit it is too. Ronaldo looking a tad glum on the bench there...

GOAL! Portugal 1-0 Switzerland | Goncalo Ramos 17'

19:18 , Matt Verri

RAMOS PUTS PORTUGAL IN FRONT!

His first international start and it’s a stunning finish! Tight angle, but somehow he’s absolutely blasted a left-footed strike into the top corner. Sommer didn’t move as it flew in at his near post.

19:16 , Matt Verri

16 mins: I’m sorry to report we’ve already reached the Mexican wave stage of the night.

It’s not a good sign. Portugal knocking the ball around in midfield and defence, Fernandes tries to actually move it forward but his pass is cut out.

That’s more like it, Silva drifts into the box but can’t quite pick out Ramos. Almost brilliant.

19:13 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Rodriguez with good pace to track back and ensure a ball in behind the Swiss defence doesn’t lead to anything dangerous.

Looks to be a back five for Switzerland out of possession, Fernandes and Vargas as the wing-backs.

19:10 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Clive Tyldesley promised not to talk about Ronaldo, but we’re now into a third minute hearing about some of the 37-year-old’s achievements.

The 22 players on the pitch best start doing something vaguely interesting soon, or nobody’s going to move on from the team news.

Simon Collings at Lusail Iconic Stadium

19:07 , Matt Verri

A muted start to the game, with the biggest cheer of the night coming during the anthems - when the camera panned to Cristiano Ronaldo.

19:07 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Low-key start to the match, Embolo the brighest player on the pitch so far.

Portugal yet to really get anything going in attack, Switzerland very calmly playing their way around the press. Xhaka as composed as ever in possession.

19:04 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Dias catches Embolo with an elbow, as he tries to let the ball run out of play. Huge scream from the striker as he topples to the ground.

He’s swiftly back up to his feet and giving the assistant both barrels. Think we can assume he’s ok.

19:02 , Matt Verri

2 mins: The mandatory camera shot of Giovanni Infantino has been done, for those worried he wasn’t in attendance. Sure there were plenty of you. He looks more and more reclined every match.

Fernandes almost has a chance in the box, ball bounces off him though and it’s hacked away. Heavy touch.

KICK-OFF!

19:00 , Matt Verri

We’re underway - let the fun begin!

Players are out!

18:55 , Matt Verri

Here come the teams, though all the photographers at the ground are all firmly turned towards the bench.

Ronaldo doesn’t need to play to be the star of the show. Time for the anthems... and more shots of Ronaldo.

Huge cheers as the screen shows him singing.

Portugal need to deliver

18:51 , Matt Verri

It’s now 16 years since Portugal last played in a World Cup quarter-final.

They’ve won the Euros since then, but their performances on the biggest stage certainly haven’t been up to scratch over the last few World Cups.

If before the tournament you’d have offered them matches against Switzerland and Morocco to reach the semi-finals, they’ve have snapped your hand off.

End of a long run

18:45 , Matt Verri

This is the first time since Euro 2008 that Ronaldo has not started a match at a major tournament for Portugal.

Switzerland were also the opponents 14 years ago - Ronaldo must be sick of seeing them.

(REUTERS)

Pressure on Ramos

18:38 , Matt Verri

So it’s Goncalo Ramos starting up front for Portugal tonight, so much pressure on him.

He’s made just three senior international appearances, with the 21-year-old’s only goal for his country coming in a pre-tournament friendly against Nigeria.

Stage is set for him to deliver!

Simon Collings at Lusail Iconic Stadium

18:32 , Matt Verri

Serene progress for Portugal

18:24 , Matt Verri

Portugal were relatively comfortable in making it through to the last-16.

Wins over Ghana and Uruguay got the job done with time to spare, ensuring they could make plenty of changes for their clash against South Korea.

They lost that match in dramatic fashion, but it did not stop them coming top of the group.

(AFP via Getty Images)

That’s one way to do it!

18:17 , Matt Verri

Reminder that Morocco are waiting in the quarter-finals for whoever wins tonight.

Achraf Hakimi struck the winning penalty - nerves not particularly a problem it would appear!

Born in Madrid he knocks Spain out!! 🇲🇦🇪🇸



Achraf Hakimi wins the penalty shoot-out with a panenka to see Spain out of the competition! 😲#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/QWWynN6821 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022

Familiar foes...

18:09 , Matt Verri

These two sides have already played each other a couple of times this year in the Nations League.

Portugal won 4-0 at home in June, Cristiano Ronaldo (remember him?) scoring twice in that match. William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo also got on the scoresheet.

Switzerland got their revenge a week later, Haris Seferovic’s goal after 57 seconds the only one of the match.

(Getty Images)

Switzerland had to do it the hard way

18:01 , Matt Verri

Switzerland began their World Cup campaign with a narrow win over Cameroon, before they were on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline against Brazil.

That left it all down to their final group-stage match against Serbia, where emotions were high it would be fair to say.

A thrilling match, and one that Switzerland won 3-2 to book their place in the last-16. They’re a really tough side to beat - won’t be easy at all for Portugal tonight.

(Getty Images)

Spain are OUT

17:53 , Matt Verri

It will be Morocco in the quarter-finals for whoever wins tonight!

Spain have been beaten on penalties, after 120 goalless minutes. Absolutely crazy atmosphere, the stadium almost exclusively full of Moroccan fans.

That’s our first shock of the knockout stage. Netherlands, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Croatia, Morocco... one space left to fill in the last-eight!

(Getty Images)

Ronaldo dropped!

17:46 , Matt Verri

Huge, huge call from Santos!

Ronaldo is dropped to the bench, with Ramos coming in to the lead the line instead. The 37-year-old will not be impressed, that much we do know.

Cancelo also misses out in a surprise move, with Guerreiro coming in at left-back and Dalot on the right.

For Switzerland, Sommer is fit to start but it’s Schar and Akanji at centre-back, with Elvedi not in the side.

Switzerland team news

17:40 , Matt Verri

Switzerland XI: Sommer, Fernandes, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo.

Portugal team news

17:37 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, William, Otavio, Silva, Fernandes, Felix, Ramos

Familiar stage for both sides...

17:29 , Matt Verri

Portugal have a pretty poor knockout record at the World Cup, to put it midly.

Only once since 1966 have they made it past the last-16 stage - they fell at this stage both in 2010, against Spain, and 2018 when beaten by Uruguay.

Not since 1954 have Switzerland made it to the quarter-finals of a World Cup, the last-16 where their journey has ended in three of the last four tournaments.

One of them is going to improve on that record tonight!

(Getty Images)

End of an era?

17:22 , Matt Verri

Cristiano Ronaldo should be dropped from the Portugal team for tonight’s World Cup clash against Switzerland, according to a poll in leading Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

In the build-up to tonight’s game, Portuguese newspaper A Bola ran a poll on their website asking fans whether Ronaldo should start against Switzerland. The results, which were published yesterday, showed 70 per cent of voters wanted Ronaldo axed.

Ronaldo is Portugal’s captain and the all-time top scorer in men’s international football, but recent weeks have shown how his star power now appears to be on the decline.

Read Simon Collings’ full preview here!

(REUTERS)

Good news for both of these sides...

17:14 , Matt Verri

It will be Morocco or Spain in the quarter-finals for whoever comes out on top tonight.

Good news for Portugal and Switzerland, with that match into extra-time so there will be plenty of tired legs. Still goalless, with the first period of extra-time played.

Penalties to come?

Issues between Ronaldo and Santos?

17:05 , Matt Verri

Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off in the 65th minute of Portugal’s World Cup defeat by Korea last Friday, and there were reports that he swore at boss Fernando Santos.

Ronaldo has claimed his comments were actually directed towards Korea forward Cho Gue-sung, with whom he became involved in a heated exchange.

Santos did not see or hear what happened in the immediate aftermath of the game, but has since and is unhappy with Ronaldo’s conduct - regardless of whether those comments were directed at him or Cho.

“I had a flash interview, you were there, and then obviously I went straight to the press conference and what I said I’ll repeat it here again,” Santos said.

“There on the field, nothing happened, nothing. So I just heard him discussing with the players of Korea, I didn’t hear anything else.

“Now the second part of your question, if I have seen the images? Yes. I didn’t like it. Not at all. I did not like it. I really didn’t like it.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Evening Standard prediction

16:59 , Matt Verri

Switzerland shocked France at the Euros last year and are more than capable of punishing Portugal if they fail to turn up.

This one might be going all the way.

A 1-1 draw, Portugal to win on penalties.

Switzerland team news

16:53 , Matt Verri

For Swiss boss Murat Yakin, Xherdan Shaqiri is now fit and firing after missing the Brazil defeat with a knock before scoring a fine goal on his return against Serbia.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer and centre-back Nico Elvedi both missed the Serbia game due to illness, but could return tonight.

Predicted Switzerland XI: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Portugal team news

16:46 , Matt Verri

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to start tonight, but it’s not a certainty.

Fernando Santos refused to guarantee the former Manchester United star would play the full 90 minutes at Lusail Iconic Stadium, having been unhappy with his reaction while being substituted in the eventful final group game against South Korea.

Santos looks set to reinstate his other first-choice players such as Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes, who has scored two goals and laid on two assists in this World Cup so far.

Manchester City pair Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias should also return, with Santos’ other main dilemma being who to play at left-back, with Nuno Mendes ruled out of the tournament. He could select another United player, in Diogo Dalot, and switch Joao Cancelo to the left, or go with the experienced Rafael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund.

Predicted Portugal XI: D.Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Neves, Carvalho; B. Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland

16:38 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX app and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with Dan Kilpatrick providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good afternoon!

16:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Portugal vs Switzerland!

It’s the final last-16 match of the World Cup, with a blockbuster quarter-final lineup in store later this week. Both of these sides will believe they have a good chance of adding themselves to that list.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7pm GMT from the Lusail Iconic Stadium.