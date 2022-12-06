Portugal 1-0 Switzerland LIVE! Ramos goal - World Cup 2022 match stream, latest score and updates today

Matt Verri,Dan Kilpatrick and Simon Collings
·13 min read
Portugal 1-0 Switzerland LIVE! Ramos goal - World Cup 2022 match stream, latest score and updates today

Portugal vs Switzerland - LIVE!

The last-16 stage of the World Cup comes to an end tonight as Portugal and Switzerland look to become the final team through to the quarter-finals. Morocco are waiting in the last-eight, after they stunned Spain, and both these sides will be fancy their chances of booking their place in that clash.

Portugal are favourites to do so, sealing qualification with a match to spare before losing to South Korea as they rested a number of stars. As ever Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated much of the build-up, and Fernando Santos has made the huge decision to drop the 37-year-old as Goncalo Ramos starts instead.

As for Switzerland, they came through a highly-charged final group-stage match against Serbia to reach the last-16. They are regulars in the knockout stage, but it’s 68 years since they last played in a World Cup quarter-final. Follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the Lusail Iconic Stadium!

Portugal vs Switzerland latest news

  • GOAL! Ramos with stunning strike

  • How to watch: ITV1

  • Portugal team news: Ronaldo dropped

  • Switzerland team news: Sommer returns

  • Evening Standard prediction

Portugal 1 - 0 Switzerland

19:30 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Embolo is certainly up for the fight, just hasn’t had enough of the ball. He runs at Dias, shrugs him off and wins the free-kick. So, so strong.

Shaqiri standing over this, as is Xhaka. Great angle for the left-footer but it’s all of 35 yards out.

It’s Shaqiri... great effort! Was maybe curling wide, Costa tips it behind though.

Simon Collings at Lusail Iconic Stadium

19:28 , Matt Verri

Obviously people will point to his goal, but you can see why Ramos was picked when you look at his all-round game.

He is just so much more mobile than Ronaldo and that Portuguese attack looks so much more fluid tonight.

19:28 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Switzerland haven’t offered any sort of threat tonight in forward areas.

Xhaka drops deep to get on the ball, but the attack soon breaks down. Portugal in complete control right now.

19:25 , Matt Verri

25 mins: Schar is down and trudging off after getting some treatment. Looks like his night could shortly be over.

He’s going to try and continue for now, but think he might be going down again very shortly.

19:22 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Lovely cross-field pass, Ramos brings it down and it bobbles back to him. Gets the shot away from the edge of the box, comfortable save.

What an unbelievable start he’s made.

19:21 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Sommer could not believe that flew into the top corner.

Here come Portugal again, Guerreiro in down the left and puts it into the box. Cleared away, Ramos was lurking again.

Simon Collings at Lusail Iconic Stadium

19:19 , Matt Verri

Of course it is the man who replaces Ronaldo who scores. What a hit it is too. Ronaldo looking a tad glum on the bench there...

GOAL! Portugal 1-0 Switzerland | Goncalo Ramos 17'

19:18 , Matt Verri

RAMOS PUTS PORTUGAL IN FRONT!

His first international start and it’s a stunning finish! Tight angle, but somehow he’s absolutely blasted a left-footed strike into the top corner. Sommer didn’t move as it flew in at his near post.

19:16 , Matt Verri

16 mins: I’m sorry to report we’ve already reached the Mexican wave stage of the night.

It’s not a good sign. Portugal knocking the ball around in midfield and defence, Fernandes tries to actually move it forward but his pass is cut out.

That’s more like it, Silva drifts into the box but can’t quite pick out Ramos. Almost brilliant.

19:13 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Rodriguez with good pace to track back and ensure a ball in behind the Swiss defence doesn’t lead to anything dangerous.

Looks to be a back five for Switzerland out of possession, Fernandes and Vargas as the wing-backs.

19:10 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Clive Tyldesley promised not to talk about Ronaldo, but we’re now into a third minute hearing about some of the 37-year-old’s achievements.

The 22 players on the pitch best start doing something vaguely interesting soon, or nobody’s going to move on from the team news.

Simon Collings at Lusail Iconic Stadium

19:07 , Matt Verri

A muted start to the game, with the biggest cheer of the night coming during the anthems - when the camera panned to Cristiano Ronaldo.

19:07 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Low-key start to the match, Embolo the brighest player on the pitch so far.

Portugal yet to really get anything going in attack, Switzerland very calmly playing their way around the press. Xhaka as composed as ever in possession.

19:04 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Dias catches Embolo with an elbow, as he tries to let the ball run out of play. Huge scream from the striker as he topples to the ground.

He’s swiftly back up to his feet and giving the assistant both barrels. Think we can assume he’s ok.

19:02 , Matt Verri

2 mins: The mandatory camera shot of Giovanni Infantino has been done, for those worried he wasn’t in attendance. Sure there were plenty of you. He looks more and more reclined every match.

Fernandes almost has a chance in the box, ball bounces off him though and it’s hacked away. Heavy touch.

KICK-OFF!

19:00 , Matt Verri

We’re underway - let the fun begin!

Players are out!

18:55 , Matt Verri

Here come the teams, though all the photographers at the ground are all firmly turned towards the bench.

Ronaldo doesn’t need to play to be the star of the show. Time for the anthems... and more shots of Ronaldo.

Huge cheers as the screen shows him singing.

Portugal need to deliver

18:51 , Matt Verri

It’s now 16 years since Portugal last played in a World Cup quarter-final.

They’ve won the Euros since then, but their performances on the biggest stage certainly haven’t been up to scratch over the last few World Cups.

If before the tournament you’d have offered them matches against Switzerland and Morocco to reach the semi-finals, they’ve have snapped your hand off.

End of a long run

18:45 , Matt Verri

This is the first time since Euro 2008 that Ronaldo has not started a match at a major tournament for Portugal.

Switzerland were also the opponents 14 years ago - Ronaldo must be sick of seeing them.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Pressure on Ramos

18:38 , Matt Verri

So it’s Goncalo Ramos starting up front for Portugal tonight, so much pressure on him.

He’s made just three senior international appearances, with the 21-year-old’s only goal for his country coming in a pre-tournament friendly against Nigeria.

Stage is set for him to deliver!

Simon Collings at Lusail Iconic Stadium

18:32 , Matt Verri

Serene progress for Portugal

18:24 , Matt Verri

Portugal were relatively comfortable in making it through to the last-16.

Wins over Ghana and Uruguay got the job done with time to spare, ensuring they could make plenty of changes for their clash against South Korea.

They lost that match in dramatic fashion, but it did not stop them coming top of the group.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

That’s one way to do it!

18:17 , Matt Verri

Reminder that Morocco are waiting in the quarter-finals for whoever wins tonight.

Achraf Hakimi struck the winning penalty - nerves not particularly a problem it would appear!

Familiar foes...

18:09 , Matt Verri

These two sides have already played each other a couple of times this year in the Nations League.

Portugal won 4-0 at home in June, Cristiano Ronaldo (remember him?) scoring twice in that match. William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo also got on the scoresheet.

Switzerland got their revenge a week later, Haris Seferovic’s goal after 57 seconds the only one of the match.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Switzerland had to do it the hard way

18:01 , Matt Verri

Switzerland began their World Cup campaign with a narrow win over Cameroon, before they were on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline against Brazil.

That left it all down to their final group-stage match against Serbia, where emotions were high it would be fair to say.

A thrilling match, and one that Switzerland won 3-2 to book their place in the last-16. They’re a really tough side to beat - won’t be easy at all for Portugal tonight.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Spain are OUT

17:53 , Matt Verri

It will be Morocco in the quarter-finals for whoever wins tonight!

Spain have been beaten on penalties, after 120 goalless minutes. Absolutely crazy atmosphere, the stadium almost exclusively full of Moroccan fans.

That’s our first shock of the knockout stage. Netherlands, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Croatia, Morocco... one space left to fill in the last-eight!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Ronaldo dropped!

17:46 , Matt Verri

Huge, huge call from Santos!

Ronaldo is dropped to the bench, with Ramos coming in to the lead the line instead. The 37-year-old will not be impressed, that much we do know.

Cancelo also misses out in a surprise move, with Guerreiro coming in at left-back and Dalot on the right.

For Switzerland, Sommer is fit to start but it’s Schar and Akanji at centre-back, with Elvedi not in the side.

Switzerland team news

17:40 , Matt Verri

Switzerland XI: Sommer, Fernandes, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo.

Portugal team news

17:37 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, William, Otavio, Silva, Fernandes, Felix, Ramos

Familiar stage for both sides...

17:29 , Matt Verri

Portugal have a pretty poor knockout record at the World Cup, to put it midly.

Only once since 1966 have they made it past the last-16 stage - they fell at this stage both in 2010, against Spain, and 2018 when beaten by Uruguay.

Not since 1954 have Switzerland made it to the quarter-finals of a World Cup, the last-16 where their journey has ended in three of the last four tournaments.

One of them is going to improve on that record tonight!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

End of an era?

17:22 , Matt Verri

Cristiano Ronaldo should be dropped from the Portugal team for tonight’s World Cup clash against Switzerland, according to a poll in leading Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

In the build-up to tonight’s game, Portuguese newspaper A Bola ran a poll on their website asking fans whether Ronaldo should start against Switzerland. The results, which were published yesterday, showed 70 per cent of voters wanted Ronaldo axed.

Ronaldo is Portugal’s captain and the all-time top scorer in men’s international football, but recent weeks have shown how his star power now appears to be on the decline.

Read Simon Collings’ full preview here!

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Good news for both of these sides...

17:14 , Matt Verri

It will be Morocco or Spain in the quarter-finals for whoever comes out on top tonight.

Good news for Portugal and Switzerland, with that match into extra-time so there will be plenty of tired legs. Still goalless, with the first period of extra-time played.

Penalties to come?

Issues between Ronaldo and Santos?

17:05 , Matt Verri

Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off in the 65th minute of Portugal’s World Cup defeat by Korea last Friday, and there were reports that he swore at boss Fernando Santos.

Ronaldo has claimed his comments were actually directed towards Korea forward Cho Gue-sung, with whom he became involved in a heated exchange.

Santos did not see or hear what happened in the immediate aftermath of the game, but has since and is unhappy with Ronaldo’s conduct - regardless of whether those comments were directed at him or Cho.

“I had a flash interview, you were there, and then obviously I went straight to the press conference and what I said I’ll repeat it here again,” Santos said.

“There on the field, nothing happened, nothing. So I just heard him discussing with the players of Korea, I didn’t hear anything else.

“Now the second part of your question, if I have seen the images? Yes. I didn’t like it. Not at all. I did not like it. I really didn’t like it.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Evening Standard prediction

16:59 , Matt Verri

Switzerland shocked France at the Euros last year and are more than capable of punishing Portugal if they fail to turn up.

This one might be going all the way.

A 1-1 draw, Portugal to win on penalties.

Switzerland team news

16:53 , Matt Verri

For Swiss boss Murat Yakin, Xherdan Shaqiri is now fit and firing after missing the Brazil defeat with a knock before scoring a fine goal on his return against Serbia.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer and centre-back Nico Elvedi both missed the Serbia game due to illness, but could return tonight.

Predicted Switzerland XI: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Portugal team news

16:46 , Matt Verri

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to start tonight, but it’s not a certainty.

Fernando Santos refused to guarantee the former Manchester United star would play the full 90 minutes at Lusail Iconic Stadium, having been unhappy with his reaction while being substituted in the eventful final group game against South Korea.

Santos looks set to reinstate his other first-choice players such as Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes, who has scored two goals and laid on two assists in this World Cup so far.

Manchester City pair Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias should also return, with Santos’ other main dilemma being who to play at left-back, with Nuno Mendes ruled out of the tournament. He could select another United player, in Diogo Dalot, and switch Joao Cancelo to the left, or go with the experienced Rafael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund.

Predicted Portugal XI: D.Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Neves, Carvalho; B. Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland

16:38 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX app and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with Dan Kilpatrick providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good afternoon!

16:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Portugal vs Switzerland!

It’s the final last-16 match of the World Cup, with a blockbuster quarter-final lineup in store later this week. Both of these sides will believe they have a good chance of adding themselves to that list.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7pm GMT from the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • World Cup scores, updates: Morocco tops Spain in penalty shootout thriller, will face winner of Portugal vs. Switzerland

    Who will be the final team in the quarterfinals?

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Impressions of Qatar: A World Cup like no other, just like the country itself

    DOHA — Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men's soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. The commute for fans and those covering the event is short and sweet. With oil-rich Qatar funding a reported US$200-billion bill, it's literally the best tournament money could buy. The main media centre in the Qatar

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Bonds, Clemens Hall of Fame bids now on even shakier ground

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were rejected by baseball writers in their bids for the Baseball Hall of Fame 10 times. On Sunday, the duo chased by steroid suspicions got another rebuke from a panel that included many of their peers. The door hasn't formally shut on their Cooperstown chances. But the latest letdown means the pair — with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them — may never be celebrated with the sport's greatest individual honor. Fred McGriff was the only