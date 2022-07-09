Portugal draw against Switzerland after dazzling second half display

Portugal draw 2-2 against Switzerland with dazzling second-half display: latest reaction - Oli Scarff/AFP

Portugal come from behind to seal a 2-2 against favoured side Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village

Switzerland were 2-0 up within the first four minutes of the match and looked comfortable in the first half

Goals from Diana Gomes and Jessica Silva put the Group C teams on level footing after their opening Euro 2022 fixture

Portugal 2-2 Switzerland: as it happened

07:19 PM

Thanks for following along with me

07:13 PM

The opening Portugal goal

Francisco Neto's side are back in it at Leigh Sports Village.



Portugal 1-2 Switzerland



07:02 PM

Jessica Silva's terrific equaliser

They were 2-0 down after just a few minutes but now Portugal are level at Leigh!



Jessica Silva with an exceptional finish. Game on!



06:59 PM

Incredible second half display from Portugal

Who upset a Swiss side playing it safe, confident of their two goal lead. Portugal had double Switzerland's chances in the second half and looked invigorated and dangerous.

06:55 PM

Full-time: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

The whistle blows!

And... take a deep breath.

06:54 PM

90 +5 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Amado comes back on, poking the ball past Bachmann, but Switzerland retakes position, Bachmann running down to go for a shot on goal, but as the ball skids out of play, Portugal get the free kick. A foul on Crnogorcevic means that Switzerland have a set piece to round off the match, in a similar area to their earlier goal. Portugal get away with the attempt, then Bachmann has one last attempt to fire at Pereira's goal, too far off and extremely wide.

06:52 PM

90+2 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Amado, running in to regain position, stays down as Switzerland mount an attack. Pinto retakes the ball and slows play as the team doctors take Amado off to the sidelines.

06:50 PM

89 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Crnogorcevic passes to Marti, who sends it to Bachmann running down the right. She sends in a strike which Pereira saves easily.

Encarnacao gets another chance after shaking off the Swiss defence but she's extremely unlucky as the ball goes just wide.

Five added minutes, and two Swiss substitutes: Reuteler off for Humm, and Walti off too.

06:46 PM

87 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Bachmann receives a good ball to send it out right to Crnogorcevic, who shoots with a terrific long strike which Pereira provides an equally-good serve for.

But at the other end, jaws drop as Encarnacao goes for goal with a nicely powered shot which comes off the woodwork. Moments later, Diana Silva crosses just a touch too heavily in front of goal, leaving her teammate to fall to the ground in pursuit of the next Portuguese goal - which must come soon, surely?

06:44 PM

85 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Encarnacao gets her first significant action, running in from the right to test the Swiss defence.

Reuteler sends the ball to Marti looking for a Swiss attack, but Marti looses the ball, and Nazareth looks for a chance to mount an attack. She is shut down after a touch too many in the midfield.

06:42 PM

83 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Subs for Portugal, Tatiana Pinto off, Fatima Pinto on, and Jessica Silva comes off Encarnacao. Silva looks frustrated, after thoroughly enjoying herself this second half.

Switzerland think they have a break when goalscorer Sow shoots from the right, but there's some excellent defending from Amado to get rid of the chance. Corner for Switzerland, which yields nothing.

06:40 PM

81 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Gomes clings onto possession for Portugal, but can't make it through the midfield. Now Costa sends to Marchao, who sets up Pinto. Pinto is set upon by Reuteler, sliding under her, and Reuteler receives a yellow.

06:38 PM

79 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Walti tries to break through for Switzerland, and an excellent shot flies in to go just wide for a Switzerland corner. Bachmann takes it, and as Portugal head to defend, Reuteler picks it up and shoots - but it hits the cross bar and goes over.

06:36 PM

77 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Substitution for Portugal, Borges coming off for Kika Nazareth, who interestingly enough, is the first female player to represented by Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes.

Diana Silva gets a blistering chance just in front of goal, and Thalmann has to scramble to keep her out. What a turnaround for Portugal.

06:34 PM

75 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Jessica Silva, all guns blazing, makes a terrific run from the left into the box, feeding Diana Silva just before she skids out of play, but the ball heads over the goal instead. Corner for Portugal, this time putting Switzerland under serious pressure before the ball is smuggled out.

06:32 PM

73 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Thalman receives some treatment and Switzerland sneak on some drinks. The substitution for Switzerland are made before the corner: Maendly off for Marti.

The corner is taken, and it's inexact. Goal kick for Switzerland.

06:30 PM

71 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Pinto picks up the ball to send it off to Amado, who passes to Norton, who has to work out what to do with it as the Swiss descend.

Portugal win a corner, but Thalmann is sitting down in her goal mouth.

06:28 PM

69 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

There was also a yellow card for Calligaris, who was involved with Maritz in bringing down Diana Silva on her run. Dolores Silva takes the free kick, right on the edge, as the draught excluder readies themselves.

The shot is on target but Thalmann punches the shot away. Portugal look to keep hanging around, but Switzerland punt the ball down the field before the energised Portugal inevitably come knocking again.

06:26 PM

67 min: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Switzerland look to suffer further as Diana Silver runs through the centre towards goal before being taken down by Maritz just outside the area. Almost a penalty, but it's confirmed a free kick.

06:24 PM

65 min: GOAL! Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Jessica Silva keeps up the pressure on the left, sending a decadent Rabona in towards goal. No target is met, but Portugal win a corner. In from the right, the ball falls for Costa, but she sends it too heavily over the goal.

But there's a goal from Jessica Silva! She has been asking for a while, and she has the equaliser. From a header that goes down on the right in front of the penalty area, a fabulous cross is sent in to Silva, pitch perfect in front of goal.

06:21 PM

63 min: Portugal 1-2 Switzerland

Norton considers shooting from far out, but instead passes off to a teammate who sends the ball comfortably to Thalmann.

Crnogorcevic runs down the right ahead of Bachmann, sending her the ball which she strikes from the right. Pereira leaps to save it.

06:19 PM

61 min: Portugal 1-2 Switzerland

Diana Silva picks up a great pass and goes for another run at goal, but Reuteler sneaks possession to send the ball down the field for a Swiss attack.

On the left, Maritz topples Borges after she gets the ball back for Portugal.

06:18 PM

59 min: Portugal 1-2 Switzerland

Portugal have been testing Switzerland, and finally get the breakthrough. Could this be the start of a second half fightback?

06:16 PM

57 min: GOAL! Portugal 1-2 Switzerland

Portugal have to settle for a dropped ball, and their next attack is foiled by Kiwic. Jessica Silva on the right sets up Diana Silva, who sends the ball in only for it to pop out. Portugal hold possession, but Switzerland seem to have the measure of this, even as Portugal play wider.

Another corner for Portugal on the right, Marchao taking the corner which Switzerland has to work to defend as it flies into the box. Another corner, in quick succession, and this one comes off! A goal from a leaping header from Gomes, who forces the ball down and into goal.

06:13 PM

55 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Diana Silva looks for Gomes, who strikes for far out, the ball moving well but going just wide of Thalmann's dive, for a corner. As Portugal take the corner, the referee gets in the middle of the low pass, to the team's chagrin.

06:11 PM

53 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Jessica Silva has a chance on goal, from a long pass by Costa, but her attempt, just in front of the penalty area, is a shade to high, and Thalmann doesn't have to move. Maritz reignites the Swiss attack, sending a ball to Backmann, who moves in quickly from the left to shoot, but the ball skims past a diving Pereira, going just wide. Crnogorcevic, ready and waiting for the cross, fumes a little.

06:09 PM

51 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Dolores Silva feeds Diana Silva, who passes to Borges. Sending the ball in, there's a Swiss touch and it's a corner for Portugal to try and gain from a set piece. Borges sends it low and vague, and it's easily defended out by Switzerland.

06:08 PM

49 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Pinto struggles on the right to make it past the Swiss deep in their half. As in the last half, Portugal have the bigger slice of possession but can't yet make it count.

Norton passes to Borges, who cuts back to Marchao, with Norton going through the centre looking for Borges again. She can't make anything of it, and the ball goes back for Portugal to try again.

06:06 PM

47 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Norton runs in from the left, but is stopped the midfield. Bachmann picks up the ensuing pass, but as the ball moves through the Swiss side, there's a collision for Maendly as she fights for possession, falling to the ground.

06:04 PM

45 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Mass warm-ups from Portugal on the sidelines, but no changes to either side at the start of the half.

06:03 PM

Second half: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

The players are back out on the field, and the second half can begin.

05:59 PM

And Rahel Kiwic's lightning-quick follow-up

A dream start for Switzerland, as Rahel Kiwic makes it 2-0 inside five minutes.



Portugal will be wishing they could just start over...



05:54 PM

Coumba Sow's sparkling opener

A goal after just 80 seconds! Coupa Sow strikes from distance to give Switzerland an early lead.



05:53 PM

Half-time

Euro 2022 is shaping up to be the tournament of the early goal: first Finland, now Switzerland scoring within the game's opening seconds. More composed and ahead in possession as the half wore on, Portugal will have to find some attacking creativity the second half.

Switzerland's Rahel Kiwic (centre right) attempts a shot on goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group C match at Leigh Sports Village, Wigan. - Martin Rickett/PA

05:48 PM

45 +2 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Portugal get a free kick in the closing minutes of the first half, passing it up the right via Jessica Silva, who slips past Switzerland players before passing back to Norton. She goes to break through and link up with Diana Silva, but there's a crossed wire and the ball flies out.

The whistle blows: that's half-time.

05:47 PM

45 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

We'll have two more minutes. Bachmann makes a run to pick up a pass through the centre, but she's offside.

05:46 PM

44 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Crnogorcevic runs down the right, keeping running, keeping running, until she runs out of pitch and swings in a cross which Pereira has to save. Kiwic's connects with Jessica Silva, who seeks attention, but when it doesn't come, gets back onto her feet.

05:44 PM

42 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

A scare for Switzerland after Thalmann comes out of her goal and looks to be tackled by Borges as she plays out from the back.

Amado sets up Norton as they stream up field, and Norton seeks to emulate Sow's goal just ahead of the penalty area, sending in a strike which goes up wild over Thalmann's goal.

05:42 PM

40 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Bachmann, so dangerous on that left flank, seizes the ball, but she is swarmed by Portugal defenders, who push play back to a goal kick from Thalmann. Amado takes a throw-in high up the field, and the ball makes its way into the Swiss penalty area, but it's struck too deep and bypasses anyone who could have had a touch on it.

Borges sets up for a corner, which comes off Diana Silva's heel as she runs to the near post. It pings up, looking promising, but heads just over the top netting.

05:40 PM

38 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Running off a ball from Diana Silver, Norton goes to set up Jessica Silva, but she is bundled off the pitch to give Portugal a corner. It's sent in well, but Dolores Silva strikes it wildly on the volley and it loops over the goal.

Reuteler tries to break for a run, but Dolores Silva thwarts her attack. Portugal have been looking peppy.

05:37 PM

36 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Crnogorcevic runs down the right, looking for Sow, but Portuguese defenders cling to her, stopping the attack. Diana Silva passes to Amado who tries to cut through the Swiss midfield, but they remove the sting from her run.

05:36 PM

34 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Borges gets her first card after tumbling Calligaris in the Portuguese penalty area, still frustrated, perhaps, that Aigbogun is still on the pitch. Portugal have had the larger share of possession of late, but their movement has been out of sync and Switzerland have foiled every plot.

05:34 PM

32 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Norton sends in the free kick, but nothing comes from it. Switzerland have been able to find an answer for everything Portugal have thrown at them so far. Now, Portugal have another free kick after Sow connected with a player. Sow, on the ground, tries to overturn this, but to no avail.

05:33 PM

30 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Aigbogun is in trouble, already on a yellow, as she connects with Borges, running in to snatch the ball back. Going to ground, Borges looks like she might have stitched the Swiss defender up. But the referee doesn't immediately reach for the card, and Swiss fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

05:30 PM

28 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

A drum bangs in the crowd for Portugal, who look for another attack, feeding the ball to Borges, who is set upon by Kiwic, pushing her out of possession.

05:28 PM

26 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Portugal send a long, advantageous free kick in to Thalmann, who dips to catch it in her hands. Bachmann is again troubling Portugal on the left, but they can spring free, setting up a counter attack which Borges attempts to send into the box, but there's no one for her to pass to, and the effort is wasted.

05:26 PM

24 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Bachmann has another opportunity for a set piece foal with a free kick, this time on the right. Her effort loops in, but doesn't find anyone as cleanly. Kiwic and Crnogorcevic both try and bundle the ball into goal, and Portugal have to defend very messily to get the ball clear.

05:23 PM

22 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Crnogorcevic tangles with Tatiana Pinto as Portugal launch another run on goal. Physically, Switzerland are able to knock Portugal's attacks back much more easily than Portugal can defend against the marauding Swiss. Pinto receives treatment on the pitch.

05:22 PM

20 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Jessica Silva runs into the penalty area, looking for Portugal's opener, but she is clung to by the Swiss defence. She goes down, but there's no penalty, just an excellent retaking of the ball. Portugal have been pushing, but increasingly frustrated by Switzerland.

05:20 PM

18 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Jessica Silva is brought down by Aigbogun as she runs up the right and gets the first yellow card of the match. Now it's time for a free kick for Portugal, coming in from the right by Dolores Silva, it is decisively kicked out of the penalty area, looking for Bachmann up the field.

Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Group C - Portugal v Switzerland - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - July 9, 2022 Switzerland's Eseosa Aigbogun in action with Portugal's Jessica Silva - Molly Darlington/Reuters

05:18 PM

16 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Crnogorcevic goes on a lovely run down the right, looking for a sprinting Bachmann. When the ball doesn't find her immediately, she commits a foul to win it back, giving Portugal, looking slightly more composed now, a free kick.

05:16 PM

14 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Marchao passes to Gomes, who sends the ball up to Jessica Silva on the right. She heads for the penalty area, but is kept off the ball by Swiss defenders. A second attempt at a Portuguese attack is made, but Walti helps keep the door shut.

05:14 PM

12 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Switzerland are confident, buoyed up by their early goal security, and moving the ball around between themselves well.

05:12 PM

10 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Bachmann goes on a run in from the left, and shoots but with little power, the effort rolling towards Pereira. Portugal try on the counter, but Switzerland deal with it quickly.

After a spell of Portuguese possession, Switzerland regain the ball, Bachman feeding her teammate Sow down the left, but Portugal tighten up.

05:09 PM

8 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Diana Silva is cut down by Crnogorcevic, and Portugal get a free kick, troubling Thalmann for the first time, but the save is done cleanly and without too much fuss. Switzerland can carry the ball into the Portuguese half, but Portugal regain possession.

05:08 PM

6 min: Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

A less-than ideal start for Portugal, with just two minutes and forty-one seconds between the two goals. Portugal mount their own attack, but aren't positioned clearly on the right and the ball falls back to Thalmann in goal.

05:06 PM

4 min: GOAL! Portugal 0-2 Switzerland

Sow charmed a goal from the ball, left just in front of her as Portugal buzzed around to defend the oncoming attack. The power she put on the ball meant that even as Pereira dived, it was impossible to imagine her saving it.

An early setback for Portugal, who now defend a Swiss free kick from the left midway inside the half. Bachmann sends the ball deep to Kiwic lingering at the far edge of the box. She runs in, headers the ball and it's goal number two!

Switzerland's Rahel Kiwic, third from left, scores his side's second goal during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village in Wigan & Leigh, England, Saturday, July 9, 2022 - AP

05:03 PM

2 min: GOAL! Portugal 0-1 Switzerland

Portugal win the first opening bout of possession, making their move from the back as the defenders work out the way to get through Switzerland. It's Costa, trying to reach Marchao, but Walti shuts them down.

Switzerland go on the run and just beyond the penalty area, there's a wonder strike from Sow, just right of goal. An opener within the opening minute!

05:01 PM

The fans countdown

The whistle blows, Switzerland kick off, and we're away.

04:57 PM

Here come the players

Out of the tunnel, Switzerland in white, and Portugal wearing black jackets over their red jerseys, to line up and sing their national anthems.

04:44 PM

As the stands fill, the players warm up

LEIGH, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Switzerland players warm up prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group C match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village on July 09, 2022 in Leigh, England - Harriet Lander/Getty Images

LEIGH, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Portugal players warm up prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group C match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village on July 09, 2022 in Leigh, England - Jan Kruger/UEFA

LEIGH, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Switzerland fans show their support prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group C match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village on July 09, 2022 in Leigh, England. - Jan Kruger/UEFA

04:39 PM

A historic afternoon for the Swiss captain

04:33 PM

Team news in black and white

Portugal starting XI: Ines Pereira (GK), Catarina Amado, Diana Gomes, Carole Costa, Joana Marchao, Tatiana Pinto, Dolores Silva (c), Andreia Norton, Ana Borges, Jessica Silva, Diana Silva

Substitutes: Patricia Morais, Rute Costa, Alicia Correia, Silvia Rebela, Suzane Pires, Vanessa Margues, Fatima Pinto, Lucia Alves, Carolina Mendes, Francisca Nazareth, Anreia Faria, Telma Encarnacao

Switzerland starting XI: Gaelle Thalmann (GK), Noelle Maritz, Viola Calligaris, Rahel Kiwic, Eseosa Aigbogun, Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, Lia Walti (c) Sandy Maendly, Geraldine Reuteler, Coumba Sow, Ramona Bachmann

Substitutes: Livia Peng, Seraina Fiedli, Julia Stierli, Lara Marti, Rachel Rinast, Riola Xhemaili, Luana Buhler, Sandrine Mauron, Svenja Folmi, Fabienne Humm, Nadine Riesen, Meriame Techoun

04:23 PM

Portugal makes their presence known

LEIGH, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Fans of Portugal show their support outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group C match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village on July 09, 2022 in Leigh, England - Charlotte Tattersall/UEFA

LEIGH, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Fans of Portugal look on whilst holding a flag prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group C match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village on July 09, 2022 in Leigh, England. - Charlotte Tattersall/UEFA

LEIGH, ENGLAND - JULY 09: General view inside the Portugal dressing room prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group C match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village on July 09, 2022 in Leigh, England. - Charlotte Tattersall/UEFA

LEIGH, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Francisca Nazareth of Portugal arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group C match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village on July 09, 2022 in Leigh, England. - Charlotte Tattersall/UEFA

04:17 PM

And team news from Portugal

04:08 PM

Switzerland's starting XI announcement

04:05 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Portugal versus Switzerland, kicking off at 5pm at the Leigh Sports Village.

The route Portugal has taken to Euro 2022 has been complicated, to say the least. After losing their qualifying play-off to Russia in April 2021, their hopes of competing seemed in tatters. But after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the national team's subsequent suspension from international football, their absence left a gap in the draw.

Portugal only received their call up to the tournament in May, a mere ten weeks before an international tournament most of their rivals had had over a year and a half to prepare for. Their appearance today marks the second time they have competed in a European Championship, first qualifying in 2017, and they have never taken part in a World Cup.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Jessica Silva of Portugal poses for a portrait during the official UEFA Women's EURO 2022 portrait session on July 04, 2022 in Manchester, England. - Catherine Ivill/UEFA

But by no means should the team be written off, even if they are due a challenging time in Group C, alongside titleholders Netherlands and highly rated Sweden. Standout players like Ana Borges and Jessica Silva, who won the Champions League with Lyon in 2020 should factor heavily in Switzerland's pre-match preparations.

Switzerland, however, go into the tie favourably. Arsenal's Lia Walti captains a side that has a lot of attacking heft, in the form of young talent Svenja Folmli, record goalscorer Ana Maria Crnogorcevic and Ramona Bachmann, leader of the line at Paris Saint-Germain.

Having failed to make it out of the group stage at Euro 2017, Switzerland will be looking to open this tournament's campaign with a statement of intent against Portugal - although a 4-0 defeat to England in the pre-tournament warm-up matches may not have their confidence level at an all time high.

This match has the makings of a nail-biter: in a tricky group, an opening win is non-negotiable. With an hour to go until kick-off in Manchester, we'll be bringing you team news and coverage up to and throughout the first of today's Group C matches.