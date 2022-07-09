Portugal vs Switzerland Euro 2022 live: Score and latest updates

Portugal vs Switzerland Euro 2022 live: Score and latest updates - Charlotte Tattersall/UEFA
Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Portugal versus Switzerland, kicking off at 5pm at the Leigh Sports Village.

The route Portugal has taken to Euro 2022 has been complicated, to say the least. After losing their qualifying play-off to Russia in April 2021, their hopes of competing seemed in tatters. But after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the national team's subsequent suspension from international football, their absence left a gap in the draw.

Portugal only received their call up to the tournament in May, a mere ten weeks before an international tournament most of their rivals had had over a year and a half to prepare for. Their appearance today marks the second time they have competed in a European Championship, first qualifying in 2017, and they have never taken part in a World Cup.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Jessica Silva of Portugal poses for a portrait during the official UEFA Women's EURO 2022 portrait session on July 04, 2022 in Manchester, England. - Catherine Ivill/UEFA
But by no means should the team be written off, even if they are due a challenging time in Group C, alongside titleholders Netherlands and highly rated Sweden. Standout players like captain Ana Borges and Jessica Silva, who won the Champions League with Lyon in 2020 should factor heavily in Switzerland's pre-match preparations.

Switzerland, however, go into the tie favourably. Arsenal's Lia Walti captains a side that has a lot of attacking heft, in the form of young talent Svenja Folmli, record goalscorer Ana Maria Crnogorcevic and Ramona Bachmann, leader of the line at Paris Saint-Germain.

Having failed to make it out of the group stage at Euro 2017, Switzerland will be looking to open this tournament's campaign with a statement of intent against Portugal -  although a 4-0 defeat to England in the pre-tournament warm-up matches may not have their confidence level at an all time high.

This match has the makings of a nail-biter: in a tricky group, an opening win is non-negotiable. With an hour to go until kick-off in Manchester, we'll be bringing you team news and coverage up to and throughout the first of today's Group C matches.

