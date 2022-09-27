Portugal vs Spain live stream: How can I watch Nations League game live on TV in UK today?

(Getty Images)

Portugal need only avoid defeat at home to Spain tonight to secure their place in the Nations League finals.

The 2019 victors edged above the losing finalists of 2021 in Group A2 last week by smashing Czech Republic as Spain suffered a surprise defeat at home to Switzerland.

That smash and grab by the Swiss may have brought about Spanish memories of their 1-1 draw with Portugal earlier in the competition when a late Ricardo Horta strike rescued a point for the Selecao in Seville.

Both teams will not play again after tonight until they open their World Cup campaigns, adding extra significance to the clash in Braga.

Here are all the details for tuning in...

Where to watch Portugal vs Spain

TV channel: In the UK, Box Nation on the Premier Sports network will broadcast the game with coverage starting at 7.35pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Those with a Premier Sports subscription can also watch the action unfold online via the Premier Player.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.