Portugal vs Spain: Kick-off time, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h - Nations League preview today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Portugal can claim a place in the Nations League finals today as they host Spain in Braga.

It’s the Selecao who hold the advantage going into the final group match, with a two-point gap to Spain, as they look to replicate their success when winning the inaugural competition in 2019.

Spain lost their place at the top of the group after losing 2-1 to Switzerland last time out, while Portugal had no such issues with a 4-0 win over Czech Republic.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the crucial clash...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Portugal vs Spain is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off today, Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Estádio Municipal de Braga in Portgual will host.

Where to watch Portugal vs Spain

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on BoxNation, as part of the Premier Sports package. Coverage begins at 7:35pm BST.

LIVE stream: Those with a Premier Sports subscription can also watch the action unfold online via the Premier Player.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Portugal vs Spain team news

Joao Cancelo missed the win over Czech Republic due to suspension but is expected to come straight back into the side, even though his replacement Diogo Dalot scored twice in that match.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left covered with blood after taking a blow to the nose, though did not suffer any serious injury and played the full 90 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo was hit in the nose against the Czech Republic (AP)

Luis Enrique is expected to make changes, with Dani Carvajal likely to come in at right-back in place of Cesar Azpilicueta.

Diego Llorente, Rodri and Alvaro Morata are among those who did not feature against Switzerland and will be pushing for a start against Portugal.

Portugal vs Spain prediction

Spain were not entirely convincing in their international matches at the end of last season and have now followed that up with a tame defeat to Switzerland. They need all three points in Portugal, so will likely have to chase the game at some point.

It’s so often incredibly tight when these countries face each other - it would be a surprise if that was not the case again this time.

Story continues

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The four most recent matches between the two sides have finished in a draw.

Portugal wins: 6

Draws: 16

Spain wins: 17