Portugal vs Nigeria: World Cup 2022 warm-up prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Portugal will complete their World Cup warm-ups with a friendly against Nigeria on Thursday.

The Super Eagles missed out on a ticket to Qatar after a play-off defeat to Ghana, who Portugal face first up in Group H next week - making them the ideal opposition to face in preparation.

A group also containing South Korea and Uruguay will be a test for the Selecao but their comparatively late kick-off in the tournament has opened up space for an extra 90 minutes of game time.

For Nigeria, this is a chance to build some more familiarity ahead of next year’s AFCON qualifiers.

Here are all the details ahead of the match...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Portugal vs Nigeria is scheduled for a 6.45pm GMT kick-off on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon will host the match.

Where to watch Portugal vs Nigeria

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Live blog: You can nonetheless follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Portugal vs Nigeria team news

Fernando Santos will provide an insight into the Selecao’s setup for the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses out through illness and Diogo Jota is a notable absentee this winter with a calf injury.

The injured Victor Osimhen will be a big miss from the Nigerian attack, which could feature a debut for Fenerbahce’s ex-QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Emmanuel Dennis could lead the line while Olisah Ndah is absent from the defence due to injury.

Portugal vs Nigeria prediction

The Super Eagles will have nothing to lose and could give their hosts a real test.

A 2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have never met before.

Portugal vs Nigeria match odds

Portugal: 2/9

Draw: 9/2

Nigeria: 12/1

