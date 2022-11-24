Portugal vs Ghana prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Portugal face Ghana in Group H of the Qatar World Cup, as both nations get their campaigns under way.

This generation of Portugal players will be desperate to do themselves justice, their talented squad having bowed out in the last 16 of the most recent World Cup and having exited last summer’s Euros in the group stage.

In fact, Portugal have only twice reached the semi-finals in their history at the world championship, a record one would expect to be better – especially in recent years, under captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They do not occupy a straightforward group in Qatar, however, with Uruguay – who eliminated them in 2018 – joining South Korea in rounding out this pool.

Their opening match with Ghana is also set also mark Ronaldo’s first time competing since Tuesday’s news that he has left Manchester United by mutual consent.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Portugal vs Ghana is scheduled to kick off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Thursday 24 November.

It is set to take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

ITV 1 will air the action live in the UK, while the broadcaster’s app and website ITVX will also stream the match live.

What is the team news?

Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal training ahead of his side’s Qatar World Cup opener (AFP via Getty Images)

Ronaldo missed Portugal’s 4-0 friendly victory over Nigeria through illness last week, but the captain has insisted that he is fit to compete here.

Fernando Santos’ squad is otherwise in good shape, too, and the same can be said of Ghana as things stand.

Predicted line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; B Silva, Ronaldo, Leao

Ghana XI: Ati Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Sulemana, Kudus, J Ayew; Williams

Odds

Portugal – 4/11

Ghana – 9/1

Draw – 15/4

Via Betfair.

Prediction

No team has had it easy at the World Cup so far, and Portugal have a history of struggling in the opening rounds. Don’t be surprised, therefore, if Ghana frustrate Ronaldo and co – before ultimately falling to Portugal’s greater quality. Portugal 1-0 Ghana.