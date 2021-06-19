Portugal vs Germany LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV and Euros match stream today

(ES Composite)

Portugal vs Germany - LIVE!

Portugal meet Germany in the latest heavyweight Euro 2020 Group F clash in Munich this evening.

The 2016 champions left it late to begin their delayed title defence with a comfortable win over Hungary on Tuesday, with the game remaining goalless for 84 minutes before Raphael Guerreiro’s goal and a late Cristiano Ronaldo double.

Ronaldo became the highest goalscorer in European Championship history in Budapest and is now just three shy of Iran great Ali Daei’s all-time international record.

Another positive result on Saturday evening will seal Portugal’s passage from the so-called ‘Group of Death’ and into the last 16, while Germany will be desperate to get points on the board.

Joachim Low’s side battled hard against much-fancied France at the Allianz Arena earlier this week, but went down 1-0 to the tournament favourites courtesy of an own goal from defender Mats Hummels.

Another defeat here would leave the 2014 World Cup winners in big trouble ahead of their final clash with Hungary on Wednesday.

Follow Portugal vs Germany LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

