Portugal vs Germany LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today

(Getty Images)

The defending champions opened their campaign with a 3-0 victory against Hungary, however, that scoreline hardly told the full story of a match in which they struggled to break their opponents down. In fact, only a fortuitous deflection finally saw Raphael Guerreiro’s shot break the deadlock after 84 minutes, before Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the dying stages to become the top scorer in the tournament’s history.

Fernando Santos warned his squad that they cannot just rely on Ronaldo’s brilliance, and they will need to produce a better performance against Germany. Joachim Low’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat against France in their opening game and know another loss will seal their fate in the ‘Group of Death’. “We know pressure increases with a defeat,’ the outgoing head coach said. “We can deal with pressure. I have known pressure for 15 years in this job. There is not a situation I can’t deal with. We need a good result to keep in our hands the place in the last 16 but the pressure won’t suppress us.”

