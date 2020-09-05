Portugal vs Croatia Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020–21: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India

Defending UEFA Nations League champions Portugal will begin their 2020-21 Nations League campaign against World Cup finalist Croatia. Portugal vs Croatia match will be played at the Dragon Stadium in Porto on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal beat the Netherlands 1-0 to win the inaugural title last year while Croatia even failed to qualify for the knockouts after managing only four points. Fans in India searching for how and where to watch Portugal vs Croatia UEFA Nations League match please scroll down for all details, including live telecast and live streaming online on SonyLiv. Portugal vs Croatia Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Nations League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team.

Croatia have rested their main stars Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic for the first two matches of the tournament. This season's Champions League winner Ivan Perisic is, however, part of the squad and should start the match. Portugal also have included Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in the squad. But the former could be rested due to a toe infection from which he is still recovering. Cristiano Ronaldo Doubtful for Portugal vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2020 Match, Misses Out Training Due to Toe Infection.

When Is Portugal vs Croatia Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Portugal vs Croatia match in UEFA Nations League Group 3 of League A will take place on September 6 (Saturday midnight). The match will be played at the Dragon Stadium in Porto and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Portugal vs Croatia, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Portugal vs Croatia match live on Sony channels. The match will be live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channel. So fans can tune into those channels and watch the live-action.

Is Portugal vs Croatia, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Those not able to watch Portugal vs Croatia match live on television can also watch it on online platforms. SonyLiv, the digital media partner of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the UEFA Nations League Group 3 match live online for its fans in India.