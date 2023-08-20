Portugal Named the Best European Country to Retire, New Study Finds

Spain and Italy followed as the second and third best counties in Europe to retire, the study said

Portugal is for the people!

The country is the best place in Europe to retire, according to a new study from Moving to Spain, an organization that helps Americans relocate.

Portugal has a retirement score of 7.83 out of 10, per the study, which notes it is "a safe country" that is home to a high population of those aged 65 and over.

The website also states that the European destination "offers plenty of sunshine, good-quality beaches, as well as a reasonably low cost of living."

"One of the many things Portugal is famous for is its wine and port. Add spectacular golf courses and wonderful scenery, and it is the complete package," Moving to Spain states.

Coming in next on the organization's list of the best places to retire in Europe are Spain and Italy, which both earned a score of 7.31 out of 10.

Looking at Spain, the website highlighted how the life expectancy there is the "second highest in Europe, behind Switzerland," which it said is "helped by excellent and affordable healthcare."

It also included that a Spanish retirement visa is "well-established and easy to qualify for," and perfect for those who love the beach.

Italy, meanwhile, the website said, offers a laid back lifestyle and features a higher percentage of people aged 65 and above than any other country in Europe.

Following behind Spain and Italy is Greece (6.70), Bulgaria (6.39) and France (5.36).



Read the original article on People.