Portugal losing to Georgia spells opportunity for England at Euro 2024

Georgia celebrate after beating Portugal to reach the round of 16 at the European Championship where they will face Spain - EPA/Christopher Neundorf

England are not carrying any form in Euro 2024, but when it comes to the draw they have no shortage of luck.

The Three Lions will face Slovakia in the round of 16 on Sunday afternoon, avoiding a potential heavyweight clash with the Netherlands thanks to the brilliance of Georgia’s history makers. We hoped England would secure an attractive passage towards the later stages thanks to a dynamic, invigorating performance. Nobody had predicted that it would be Georgia’s – their energy, pace and togetherness a lesson to others in this competition.

Georgia’s 2-0 victory over a much-changed Portugal was a pleasure for the football romantics, and a relief to those who believe England may now limp their way to a quarter-final. Slovakia will have other ideas on Sunday, of course. Given England’s form, the draw is as kind to their next opponents as it is to one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Nevertheless, even if the fans, pundits and anyone with a vague knowledge of what quality football resembles are not smiling favourably towards the England team, it looks like the football Gods are.

After all the angst, disillusionment and throwing of plastic beer glasses, England supporters finally had another Euro 2024 goal to celebrate. True, it was scored by a Georgian, but – as members of Gareth Southgate’s leadership group might tell you – let us not linger too much on the trivialities and negatives. When Napoli’s in-demand Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stunned Portugal after 93 seconds in Gelsenkirchen, the repercussions for those plotting a route to redemption for the Southgate era were studying their wall chart and starting to believe the minimum target of a semi-final was attainable again.

It's a DREAM start for Georgia! 🇬🇪



This is what England has been reduced to. In the absence of any hope they can beat a team with pedigree and a half decent striker, confidence has been restored by the ‘favourable’ side of the draw, and the permutations ahead of the final group games ensured the remaining options were either Slovakia or the Netherlands.

The Dutch have achieved the seemingly impossible feat of being more unpopular in their country than England currently are in the home counties, but no matter. For England fans craving the easiest path possible, Slovakia were the chosen ones. A Georgia win would make that a reality. Somewhere in the England team hotel, Kvaratskhelia’s breakaway goal may have sparked as much celebration as that Jude Bellingham header which seems like a lifetime ago.

Portugal’s teamsheet may have offered early hope such a shock outcome was possible. Roberto Martínez made eight changes to the side which had already assured progress. There was one notable exception, of course.

Cristiano Ronaldo received a yellow card, almost scored from 30 yards and, in typically petulant fashion, kicked a water bottle after being taken of by manager Roberto Martínez 20 minutes into the second half - Getty Images/Patrícia de Melo Moreira

Portugal have looked so good in their previous fixtures, they can afford the ultimate VIP passenger, and anyone believing this will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s swansong is being hasty. One can imagine him at the Euros in 2036, a sprightly 51-year-old still moaning at any team-mate failing to pounce upon one his back flicks and getting booked for complaining a man-marker was taking plans to grab his shirt as a souvenir too far.

Many assumed when Martínez took over as Portugal’s coach he would have the unenviable task of giving Ronaldo the tap on the shoulder. Not so. He remains as untouchable as ever, as if contractually obliged to be on the pitch in the event of a free-kick being rewarded within his hit zone. He nearly scored with such an effort 30 yards from goal in the first half, the dipping attempt as venomous as when he was an 18-year-old but shoved away by Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili relieved it lacked direction.

KNUCKLE ⤴



Such moments explain why Ronaldo is still there, employed as a penalty-box predator and shadow of his former self everywhere else on the pitch. Martínez is aware that international tournaments are won by ‘moments’ as much as prolonged passages of high quality. Ronaldo’s assist in the previous game – where his selflessness took many by surprise – reaffirmed the theory. Portugal are blessed with enough technical talent, athleticism and nous to carry their greatest ever even if he occasionally looks like he is ambling through one of those legends’ games.

Ronaldo is the on-field leader, barking instructions and playing the game much better in his head than on the pitch nowadays. But when the knockout games come along and a tight encounter demands one player to finish or provide the killer pass, would you bet against him?

Georges Mikautadze scores from the spot to extend Georgia's lead over Portugal in Gelsenkirchen - PA/Nick Potts

This was his 50th appearance in a major tournament, with more guaranteed. But the Portugal skipper was at his most petulant 20 minutes into the second half, air-kicking a water bottle after being subbed. By then, his side were two down, Portugal defender Antonio Silva – culpable when losing possession for the first goal – was ruled to have tripped Luka Lochoshvili by the video assistant referee. Georges Mikautadze converted the penalty.

Now Georgia can plan the party hailing its legends after a deserved win and qualification from their group, and England can prepare for another ‘minnow’ in the knowledge that despite their good fortune, nothing can be taken for granted.

Georgia vs Portugal: As it happened . . .

10:22 PM BST

Georgia’s heroes

Giorgi Gvelesiani celebrates victory - Michael Regan/UEFA via Getty Images

Captain Guram Kashia stands in front of the fans to lead the celebration - FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Team-mates mob the unbeatable Mamardashvili - Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

10:15 PM BST

The greatest night in Georgia’s football history

Across Georgia, in bars, pubs, and parks, tens of thousands of fans are cheering for their national team. The match against Portugal is underway, and Georgia is leading 2-0.



10:06 PM BST

England R16 match on ITV

England have been handed a Euro 2024 boost, with Slovakia confirmed as their last 16 opponents following Georgia’s shock victory over Portugal.



Gareth Southgate’s side, who won Group C unconvincingly on Tuesday, will play in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, with the match broadcast on ITV 1. It will kick off at 5pm BST.



England could have faced Holland had Portugal won but Georgia, playing in their first major tournament, stunned one of the favourites with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia setting on them their way to a fine win.

09:59 PM BST

Round of 16 ties confirmed

June 29

Switzerland v Italy, Berlin

Germany v Denmark, Dortmund

June 30

England v Slovakia, Gelsenkirchen

Spain v Georgia, Cologne

July 1

France v Belgium, Dusseldorf

Portugal v Slovenia, Frankfurt

July 2

Romania v Netherlands, Munich

Austria v Turkey, Leipzig

First match each day kicks off at 5pm, second match at 8pm.

09:54 PM BST

Full time: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Georgia have been brilliant in this tournament and thoroughly deserve their victory and qualification for the Round of 16.

09:53 PM BST

90+3 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

How haven’t Portugal scored? The ball goes screeching past the right post from Diogo Jota

Then Mamardashvili beats away Dalot’s blistering 25-yard drive.

09:51 PM BST

90+1 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Four minutes of stoppage time start with Mamardashvili saving from two yards when Semedo sneaks round the back to meet a deep cross from the left with a poke on the volley.

09:49 PM BST

88 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes both send crosses from the left out for goal-kicks. Sums up their night. No one has given Roberto Martinez any cause to change his usual XI for the R16 match.

09:48 PM BST

85 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Mekvabishvili ⇢ Chakvetadze.

The sub is booked for tangling Nunes up in a web of arms and legs.

Mikautadze skips down the left, nutmegs Joao Felix and feeds Davitashvili who draws the keeper but plants his shot into the side-netting.

09:42 PM BST

83 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Kakabadze, whose 29th birthday it is tomorrow, wins the ball off Conceicao then skins him until he is fouled.

Davitashvili ⇢ Kvaratskhelia

09:40 PM BST

81 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Good control by Jota earns his side a corner that Georgia defend with typically good organisation, forcing it away from Danilo Pereira.

09:39 PM BST

79 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Joao Felix shoots from the left of centre, 25 yards out and, although it bends, it’s not enough to trouble the goal.

09:38 PM BST

77 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Danilo Pereira turns Tsitaishvili’s cross behind because he could feel the heat of Mikautadze’s breath on his collar. Georgia easily see off the corner.

09:36 PM BST

75 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

A delay for cramp treatment. Lots of foot bending going on.

And then for substitutions:

Diogo Jota ⇢ Joao Neves

Matheus Nunes ⇢ Pedro Neto.

And for Georgia:

Kvirkvelia ⇢ Gvelesiani

09:34 PM BST

72 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Mamardashvili crashes through the six-yard box with a Superman arms aloft leap to claim a cross, eliciting a huge roar.

09:31 PM BST

70 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Dink around the corner in his own half from Mikautadze to Chakvetadze who slides a gorgeous pass up the inside right. Chakvetadze sprinted after it and thumped a rising shot 60cm over the bar.

09:27 PM BST

68 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Joao Neves boots Kakabadze on the back of the head when he tries a reckless bicycle kick in heavy traffic.

09:26 PM BST

66 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Double Portugal substitution:

Goncalo Ramos ⇢ Ronaldo

Semedo ⇢ Antonio Silva

09:25 PM BST

64 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Kvaratskhelia, with his dazzling feet and customary insouciance, shimmies through the middle, beating Joao Felix and threatening both Neves until Ruen brings him down

If Georgia win this, and England go on to beat Slovakia, there is a strong argument that Antonio Silva is England’s player of the tournament so far.

09:22 PM BST

62 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

First Georgia sub, at left wing-back:

Tsitaishvili ⇢ Lochoshvili.

09:20 PM BST

60 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Ronaldo wants another pen when Ruben Neves swings in a cross from the left. Kashia had his arm on Ronado’s biceps but not enough for a penalty. And the cross was far too close to Mamardashvili.

09:18 PM BST

58 min: Georgia 2 Portugal 0

Mikautadze now leads the race for the Godlen Boot with a goal in each of his three appearances.

09:15 PM BST

GOAL!

Georgia 2 Portugal 0 (Mikautadze, pen) Rolls it inside the right post. Diogo Costa went the right way but there was too much pace.

VAR has awarded Georgia a penalty 👀



GEORGIA DOUBLE THEIR LEAD! 🇬🇪



09:15 PM BST

Penalty!

Lochoshvili went down easily but he was touched. Clear and obvious error, though? I think Jim Royle summed it up best.

Portugal went up the other end and Marmadashvili pulled off a terrific diving save with his top hand going to his left to deny Dalot. But it won’t count.

09:13 PM BST

VAR check for a Georgia penalty

Georgia want a penalty when Lochoshvili goes down in the box on the left when Antonio Silva has a swipe at him having had the ball knocked past him.

09:12 PM BST

53 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Ruben Neves is booked for wrapping an arm round Chakvetadze after the Watford midfielder knocked it past him.

09:10 PM BST

51 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Oh my word! Kvaratskheila fluffs a golden chance after a long ball down the right by the keeper. Inacio lets it bounce and it skips over his head. Kakabadze sprints past him and centres to Georgia’s best player and he mistimes it completely, scuffing a right-foot shot with his instep straight at Diogo Costa.

09:08 PM BST

49 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Another corner sent in low and dangerously, looking to gull Mamardashvili again at the near post but Danilo Pereira is penalised for handball when trying to bundle it in.

09:07 PM BST

47 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

The corner skips low through the box and reaches Ronaldo who spins to shoot with his left. Dvali again to the rescue, throwing himself at the shot and deflecting it on to the roof of the net.

Georgia block Ronaldo's shot - KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

09:06 PM BST

46 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Half-time change for Portugal:

Ruben Neves ⇢ Joao Palhinha.

It’s the second time in succession that Palhinha has been hooked at half-time. Georgia kick off, attacking from right to left but lose the ball and Coneicao comes in off the right on to his left to try to bend a shot into the top left corner. Dvali sticks his leg out and diverts it behind.

08:53 PM BST

Half-time: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Portugal’s reserves have breathtaking skill but are a bit too keen on over-egging every touch from an opponent. Georgia are threatening on the break and Boy Stood on the Burning Deck brave in defence. Hugely enjoyable game so far. Should Georgia win and Turkey draw with or beat 10-man Czech Republic, then England will play Slovakia, Portugal line up against Slovenia, Georgia will play Spain, Turkey face Austria and the Dutch Romania.

08:46 PM BST

45 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Pedro Neto is rightly booked for diving. He protests, as does his captain, but planting your face when not even brushed destroys all sympathy. Moments later the Wolves winger tries to score direct from a corner, like Malinovskyi for Ukraine earlier this afternoon. Neither excellent effort proves successful, however. Mamardashvili claws this one away.

08:45 PM BST

44 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Outrageous skill from Joao Felix to spin the blood and nutmeg Dvali twice to set up a shot for Palhinha who bends it with his right from the middle around the outside of the right post.

Joao Felix should change his name to Swazz.

08:43 PM BST

42 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Ronaldo asks for a free-kick on the left after a touch from Kashia but the ref isn’t having it.

08:41 PM BST

40 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Kvaratskhelia milks a collision for all its worth, clutching his chin and writhing.

08:40 PM BST

37 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Georgia break at pace and Kvaratskhelia is cynically tripped to stop them overloading the retreating Portugal defence. Kvaratskhelia takes it, 40 yards out on the left, and bends it almost perfectly towards the back post, a low, dipping cross that needs only Gvelesiani’s eyebrows to divert it past Diogo Costa but he can’t extend his neck that extra, vital, 10cm.

08:37 PM BST

34 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

A rare Georgia foray starts as a solo mission by Kakabadze and ends with Kvaratskhelia crashing a shot into the side-netting from the right of the box. Then Portugal break and work the ball to Ronaldo on the left of the box with Palhinha’s gorgeous pass and he hammers a goalbound volley that was knocked off course by Gvelesiani’s brave block.

08:32 PM BST

31 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Joao Neves and Dalot double team Lochoshvili and strip the ball off him down the Portugal right and feed it to Joao Felix who whistles a shot with virtually no backlift just wide.

08:30 PM BST

28 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

As captain he is entitled to talk to the ref but he hammed that up.

Ronaldo protests about a foul in the box - KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

And re-enacts proceedings - CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ronaldo is booked for dissent - AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

08:29 PM BST

26 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Portugal corner on the right after Kashia slices a clearance, under pressure from Conceicao, behind. They take it short and Pedro Neto stands up a cross to the back post. Ronaldo feels he is being impeded as he tries to reach the cross and, once Conceiaco fires a half-volley into the side-netting, pulls his own shirt repeatedly to show the referee who eventually books him for dissent. He’s ticking now.

08:25 PM BST

23 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Palhinha chops infield from the inside left channel to bend a wobbling shot at Mamardashvili and the Georgia keeper is alert to track the flight which was like a drunk wasp.

Is respect and admiration not enough? - Emin Sansar/Anadolu via Getty Images

08:22 PM BST

21 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Portugal free-kick on the right after a foul by Lochoshvili. Joao Felix to take and he bends it very deep. Antonio Silva gets in Ronaldo’s way as his captain tried to creep round the back to head across goal and the ball goes out for a goalkick. Silva looks like he has a flea in his ear.

08:20 PM BST

19 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Pedro Neto faces up Gvelsiani down the Portugal left, rolls the ball with his studs to tease him before darting to the right and standing up a deep cross that Dalot meets 15 yards out and heads over. The cross wasn’t at the optimal height, nor delivered with the optimal pace.

08:18 PM BST

17 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

It’s a Ronaldo special in terms of the dip and swerve he imparts at such ferocious pace but Mamardashvili bats it behind with two strong wrists. The corner is wasted.

KNUCKLE ⤴



08:16 PM BST

15 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Dvali is late in on Conceicao as he has two bites with his left leg at stopping him about 38 yards out, dead centre. Guess who lines it up?

08:15 PM BST

13 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Nice analogy by Clive Tyldesley that there is a ‘giddy quality to Georgia as if you’re spooling them at double speed’. They have been a shining light at this tournament for the sheer exuberant quality of their play .

Kvaratskhelia gives Georgia the lead - FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:12 PM BST

11 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Conceicao falls heavily when clipped by Lochoshvili’s knee into his thigh as the forward ran to the byline. Ally McCoist thinks it was a dive. I think there was contact but it was certainly embellished.

08:10 PM BST

9 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Love the way Georgia are pressing in patrols when they think they have a chance when the ball is with Portugal’s back three.

08:09 PM BST

7 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Great tackle by Kashia, who is 37, on Ronaldo, 39. Now Portugal are starting to stroke it around but when Joao Felix tried to round Kakabadze down the left, Chakvetadze stepped in to make the tackle.

08:07 PM BST

4 min: Georgia 1 Portugal 0

Portugal have been rattled by the changes and the intensity of Georgia’s play and the noise of their fans.

08:02 PM BST

GOAL!

Georgia 1 Portugal 0 (Kvaratskhelia) A 93rd-second opener for the Napoli flyer. Antonio Silva, the Benfica centre-back, played a blind pass infield from the right straight to Mikautadze who gobbled it up and galloped down the inside left for 20 yards and slipped a perfectly weighted diagonal outside for Kvaratskhelia to stride on to and bury into the bottom right corner, shooting across Diogo Costa.

It's a DREAM start for Georgia! 🇬🇪



08:01 PM BST

1 min: Georgia 0 Portugal 0

Portugal misplaces a backheel, Pedro Neto not anticipating what he was going to do and being given a Medusa stare by his captain. The Wolves winger is playing at left wing-back

07:56 PM BST

The teams are out

Portugal are wearing their homage to Azulejo tiles shirts. Georgia are in red as both line-ups give their national anthems a welly.

07:43 PM BST

Something on this game for England

If Georgia or Czech Republic win tonight, it means England will play Slovakia. If neither do, it’s Netherlands for Gareth Southgate.

07:37 PM BST

07:35 PM BST

Win lose or draw?

07:35 PM BST

07:31 PM BST

Nine outfield changes but one man always plays

Interesting pints here on why that may be:

"It's a big part of managing this team [Portugal], how you manage Cristiano"



07:26 PM BST

Georgia vs Portugal lineups

Georgia Mamardashvili (Valencia); Gvelesiani (Persepolis), Kashia (Slovan Bratislava), Dvali (Apoel); Kakabadze (Cracovia), Chakvetadze (Watford), Kochorashvili (Levante), Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz), Lochoshvili (Cremonese); Mikautadze (Metz), Kvaratskhelia (Napoli).



Portugal Diogo Costa (Porto), A Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Inacio (Sorting); Dalot (Man Utd), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Joao Neves (Benfica), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Conceicao (Porto), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Ronaldo (Al Nassr).

Referee Sandro Scharer (Switzerland)

07:19 PM BST

Georgia make four changes

Out go Davitashvili, Mekvabishvili, Tsitaishvili and Kvirkvelia.

They are replaced by Lochoshvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze and Gvelesiani.

07:15 PM BST

Portugal lineup

Eight changes made but Cristiano Ronaldo starts:

04:34 PM BST

Preview: ‘A childhood dream’

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of Georgia vs Portugal from Group F of Euro 2024. Portugal, having already qualified with six points from two games, may refresh their starting Xi to afford us a glimpse of Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Diogo Jota et al but Georgia, for whom only a win would take them into the knockout stages, will stick with their strongest team, giving us a chance to watch the wonderful Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze again.

Had the substitute Saba Lobzhanidze of Atlanta United scored the winning goal against Czech Republic with the last kick of the game as he should have done instead of blazing over, they would have needed only a point and possibly not even that to go through which would be a remarkable effort from a rugby-mad country making its debut at a major tournament. Having said that, Georgia have a fine track record of producing skilful players, none better than those Dinamo Tbilisi hall of famers Ramaz Shengelia and Aleksandre Chivadze of the 1980s side and later Temur Ketsbaia of Newcastle hoarding-kicking fame and Man City’s Georgi Kinkladze, the Alberto Tomba of Moss Side.

Georgia head coach Willy Sagnol believes his side are unfortunate to have only one point from their performances in the first two matches. “If, before the competition, we would have been told maybe on your third match you will still have the possibility to qualify, I think we would all have signed these documents immediately,” Sagnol said.

Georgia’s talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia thinks his side might be able to take advantage of the fact Portugal were guaranteed to finish top of Group F. “Of course, it will be a very tough game,” he said. “But psychologically and motivation-wise, we are more motivated than Portugal because Portugal is already through to the round of 16.”

Kvaratskhelia is hoping to fulfil a childhood dream of playing against Cristiano Ronaldo, but was adamant Georgia would not be over-awed. “It doesn’t really matter, the names or surname of football players,” he said. “We are there to win and this is what we have demonstrated versus the Czech Republic and Turkey.”

