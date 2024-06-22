Portugal cruise into Euro 2024 knockout stage, Georgia gets historic first point

Portugal outclassed Turkey to secure their place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 with a 3-0 win in Dortmund on Saturday, after Georgia claimed a historic first point at a major tournament in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic.



Portugal outclassed Turkey to secure their place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 with a 3-0 win in Dortmund on Saturday, after Georgia claimed a historic first point at a major tournament in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese side, European champions in 2016, are among the favourites to win the title in Germany and they lived up to their status with a comprehensive victory in front of a partisan crowd to secure first place in Group F.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City opened the scoring midway through the first half, sweeping the ball home after a low Nuno Mendes cross was deflected into his path.

Portugal then doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark in comical fashion.

There appeared no danger for the Turkey defence following a poor pass by Joao Cancelo aimed at Ronaldo, but Samet Akaydin's attempted backpass rolled beyond the reach of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and crossed the line despite the efforts of Zeki Celik to clear.

Turkey never looked like getting back into the game and Portugal got their third goal early in the second half as Ronaldo found himself in on goal but unselfishly squared for Bruno Fernandes to finish.

They therefore know they will play a last-16 tie in Frankfurt on July 1 against one of the best third-place finishers.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Euro 2024: Austria earn victory against Poland, Ukraine fight back to beat Slovakia

Euro 2024: Spain beats defending champions Italy, England thwarted by Denmark

France and Netherlands produce Euro 2024's first stalement as Mbappe sits out