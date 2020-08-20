Portugal added to UK coronavirus safe travel list

Portugal now on the 'travel corridors' list: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Five months after the UK government warned against travel to Portugal, holidaymakers are once again able to travel there – and not have to quarantine on their return.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, revealed the change in government policy in a tweet: “Data also shows we can now add Portugal to those countries INCLUDED in Travel Corridors.”

It means that travel firms can once again sell holidays to the Algarve, Lisbon, Madeira and the Azores.

But Mr Shapps warned: “As with all air bridge countries, please be aware that things can change quickly.

“Only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine if required (I speak from experience!).”

The transport secretary spent two weeks in quarantine after it was suddenly reimposed on Spain on 26 July.





The decision takes effect from 4am on Saturday 22 August, meaning that passengers from Portugal touching down in UK airports from that time onwards will be exempt from quarantine.

But those who have already landed are expected to complete 14 days in self-isolation.

Mandatory quarantine was imposed on Portugal, and every other country in the world apart from Ireland, on 8 June.

On 10 July the government announced that dozens of countries and territories would be exempt from quarantine – but controversially Portugal was not included.

The country has lobbied intensively to be awarded no-quarantine status.



