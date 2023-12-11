Portsmouth 2-0 Bolton: Pompey six points clear at top of League One after Bolton win

Conor Shaughnessy's header gave Portsmouth the lead at the end of the first half

Portsmouth moved six points clear at the top of League One as goals from Conor Shaughnessy and Kusini Yengi gave them victory over second-placed Bolton.

Centre-back Shaughnessy headed home Jack Sparkes' corner at the end of the first half to give Pompey the lead in an absorbing top-of-the-table clash.

Dangerous forward Kusini Yengi then poked home with minutes left to seal a deserved third-straight win.

Defeat at Fratton Park ended Wanderers' 11-game unbeaten run.

The game was a fascinating prospect, with the ever-consistent Pompey taking on a rampant Bolton side who had not lost since 7 October.

The visitors had many first-half opportunities to take the lead, including Dion Charles inexplicable miss in front of an open goal after 27 minutes.

Joao Mousinho's side made them pay, with Shaughnessy heading in Sparkes' header at the near post right from a corner at the end of the first half - Pompey's 11th goal scored between the 31st and 45th minute of their League One campaign this season.

The hosts looked comfortable in an incident-free second half, with Yengi menacing throughout in a man-of-the-match performance.

The Australian sealed victory with two minutes of normal time remaining, poking home Gavin Whyte's cross from the right.

The result takes Mousinho's team both six points clear of second-placed Bolton, and Stevenage in the first play-off spot.

They appear to have seen off a brief wobble which saw them draw to Charlton and lose heavily to Blackpool, and they will now have the Championship firmly in their sights.