Portsmouth investigate racist posts allegedly sent by academy players

Portsmouth and the Football Association are investigating allegations that members of the club’s under-18 squad directed racist abuse at the England players who missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final, after a group chat was leaked on social media.

A screenshot of an exchange of messages, which appears to have been sent on Snapchat, has been widely circulated and Hampshire police are also investigating and working with the League One club.

Senior management at Portsmouth held conversations with players and key personnel into Wednesday evening as part of their inquiry.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed penalties against Italy on Sunday, after which all three players received racist abuse. A mural of Rashford in Manchester was also defaced with racist graffiti but has since been repaired and surrounded by hundreds of messages of support.

In a statement on Wednesday, Portsmouth said: “Portsmouth Football Club are aware of images circulating on social media that allegedly originate from an academy U18 group chat and which are discriminatory in nature.

“The club have launched an immediate investigation and will provide an update once this has been completed. Portsmouth football club strongly condemn racism and are totally committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination. There is no place for it in our game or society as a whole.”

The FA issued guidelines before last season regarding racist and discriminatory language, after discussions with key stakeholders including Kick it Out. Offences on social media carry a minimum three-game ban but a ban of six to 12 games is recommended to regulatory commissions for almost all “aggravated breaches” of FA Rule E3 that are a first offence. Education courses are mandatory for anyone found guilty of an aggravated breach.

Portsmouth Supporters’ Trust said it was “shocked and appalled” by the allegations and welcomed the investigation. “Following discussions with the club we are aware of the seriousness and urgency that this matter is being dealt with,” it said. “The PST is fiercely opposed to all forms of discrimination and abuse. These vile and abhorrent messages have no place in football or anywhere else in society.”

The Portsmouth owner, Michael Eisner, said on Twitter: “There is no place for hatred or bigotry of any kind at Portsmouth FC or any other organization with which I’m affiliated. “We won’t tolerate it, and there will be appropriate consequences for anyone who engages in racist behavior in social media or elsewhere.”